Stryker Corp and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Among Leading Companies in the Bone Cement Market | Globaldata Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd
·6 min read
In this article:
GlobalData UK Ltd
GlobalData UK Ltd

The bone cement market size was estimated at $716.9 million in 2021

LONDON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Bone Cement Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030” report offered by GlobalData Plc discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on bone cement devices market for the year 2020 and beyond through robust methodologies and sources. The bone cement market estimates were built considering the usage of bone cement in joint reconstruction and trauma fixation procedures.

Cemented knee replacement is widely acknowledged as the gold-standard total knee replacement procedure globally. Despite growing interest in cementless and hybrid designs, GlobalData expects the use of bone cement in knee replacement procedures will remain the standard through the forecast period.

To know more about bone cement market sizing and forecast, download a sample report

Bone Cement Market Trends

Increased prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and osteoporosis, and growing fracture incidence are contributing to an increased need for bone cement globally. A growing global trend of health consciousness also increases the incidence of fracture, triggered by increased physical activity, recreational sports, and exercise. Additionally, the rise of osteoporosis and OA leads to more fractures. Finally, data show that a considerable number of falls are by individuals over the age of 65, a population that is increasing in most markets, leading to increased primary and revision hip replacement procedures. Bone cement trends are dependent on trends in hip replacement, knee replacement, and trauma fixation procedures.

Impact of COVID-19 on Bone Cement Market

The bone cement market has been affected severely due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 has led to a significant decrease of elective procedures, resulting in huge revenue loss for the industry in the first half of the year. However, the market starts recovering gradually in the second half of the year, with a shift in the numbers of elective surgeries performed in ambulatory surgery centers in some countries.

Bone Cement Market Segment Analysis

  • Antibiotic Bone Cement

  • Nonantibiotic Bone Cement

Bone Cement Market Share, by Segment

Download a sample report for detailed segment insights on the bone cement market

Bone Cement Market Analysis by Region

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • North America

  • Central and South America

Bone Cement Market Share, by Region

Download a sample report for detailed regional insights on the bone cement market

Leading Companies in the Bone Cement Market

  • Stryker Corp

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Heraeus Holding GmbH

  • Colflax Corp

  • Tecres SPA

  • Others

Bone Cement Market Share, by Leading Companies

To know more about leading bone cement companies, download a sample report

Bone Cement Market Report Scope

This market model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:

  • CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the bone cement marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

  • Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

  • Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

  • Understand the impact of COVID-19 on bone cement market.

  • Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving bone cement market.

  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the bone cement market in the future.

  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Track device sales in the global and country-specific bone cement market from 2015-2030.

  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Bone Cement Market Overview

Market Size 2021

$716.9 million

Key Segments

Antibiotic Bone Cement and Nonantibiotic Bone Cement

Key Regions

Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Central and South America

Countries Covered

United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and Chile

Leading Companies

Stryker Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Colflax Corp, Tecres SPA, and Others

FAQs

What was the bone cement market size in 2021?
The bone cement market size was estimated at $716.9 million in 2021.

What are the key segments in the bone cement market?
The key segments in the bone cement market are antibiotic bone cement, and nonantibiotic bone cement.

What are the key regions in the bone cement market?
The key regions in the bone cement market are Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Central and South America.

Which are the leading companies in the bone cement market?
Some of the leading companies in the bone cement market are Stryker Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Colflax Corp, Tecres SPA, and others.

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


