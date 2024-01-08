Has Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already know that Stryker's (NYSE:SYK) stock increased by 7.6% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Stryker's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Stryker is:

14% = US$2.6b ÷ US$18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Stryker's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Stryker's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. As you might expect, the 3.2% net income decline reported by Stryker is a bit of a surprise. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Stryker's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 9.4% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Stryker fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Stryker Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 49% (that is, a retention ratio of 51%), the fact that Stryker's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Stryker has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 29% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 22% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Stryker certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

