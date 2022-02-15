Stryker to participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Stryker Corporation

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Glenn Boehnlein, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will represent the Company in a virtual presentation scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at www.stryker.com. The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

