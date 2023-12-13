Stryker's (NYSE:SYK) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.80

The board of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has announced that the dividend on 31st of January will be increased to $0.80, which will be 6.7% higher than last year's payment of $0.75 which covered the same period. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

Stryker's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, Stryker was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 58.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Stryker Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.06 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Stryker has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Stryker Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Stryker is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Stryker that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

