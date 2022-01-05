Stryve Foods, Inc. to Participate at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced that it will participate in the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and host investor meetings.

The virtual presentation will begin at 9:30 AM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Investors section of the corporate website at Stryve.com.

In connection with its conference participation, Stryve will post an updated investor presentation to the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website at Stryve.com website.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking and food company that manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites and through the Amazon platform.

Story continues

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

Contacts:

ICR Investor Relations:

Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253

raphael.gross@icrinc.com

ICR Media Relations:

Eric Becker, (303) 638-3469

eric.becker@icrinc.com



