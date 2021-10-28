U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

BREAKING:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

STS Capital Partners Managing Director Andy Harris To Speak at Chief Executive Conference

·3 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Harris, a serial CEO and Managing Director of STS Capital Partners, will join with STS Chairman and CEO Rob Follows to lead a discussion at The Chief Executive Leadership Conference In Phoenix Nov. 5. exploring how managing strategies in selling a company can produce extraordinary value for owners.

The Conference will be held at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, 11111 North Seventh St., and the two STS leaders will be part of a 7:15 a.m. Peer Roundtable Discussion called "Preparing for an Extraordinary Exit."

STS Capital Partners is a mergers and acquisitions firm with operations worldwide.

Harris has an outstanding record of achieving profitable growth leveraging strategy, culture, people, organic growth, acquisitions and selling to strategic buyers.

With his more than 30 years of experience as a corporate leader, Harris has managed more than 20 merger and acquisition transactions totaling more than $1 billion. He has been Managing Director at STS since 2020, involved in developing exits, mergers and acquisition strategies for a wide range of clients.

"We're in the business of creating value and solving problems, with the result that we deliver extraordinary value and return for entrepreneurial and family owners seeking to sell a majority or all of the businesses they have created and built," says Harris.

"We are the expert guides on the journey to achieving extraordinary exits," he adds. "By selling your business strategically to the people that buy strategically, you can achieve maximum multiples, create legacy, and realize true potential value."

Founding STS Partner Rob Follows notes, "In our client engagements, clients trust STS Capital Partners to take their private family entrepreneurial businesses to market through confidential processes to absolutely maximize value in the sale of their businesses."

The Chief Executive Leadership Conference is a premier senior leadership conference in the United States. The Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of CEOs, corporate directors and other C-Suite executives through its peer networks, live events, proprietary research and flagship publications – Chief Executive magazine, ChiefExecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine, BoardMember.com and StrategicCFO360.com.

About STS:
STS Capital Partners is a different kind of global M&A firm creating billions of dollars in new philanthropic and impact capital. STS stands for Success to Significance through Selling to Strategics™.

We expertly guide entrepreneurial business owners towards Extraordinary Exits with a focus on supporting their legacy.

Our global relationships and world-class team bring international strategic buyers to the deal process. The result is highly competitive, multi-bidder, soft auctions that achieve maximum value. To learn more about STS, please visit www.stscapital.com.

STS is also growing globally and recruiting talented individuals that share our passion for enabling Extraordinary Exits. To learn more, please visit www.stscapital.com/join-our-team/.

STS supports The Knowledge Pledge, the organization building a platform to unlock human capital and connect volunteers with business skills to leading nonprofits with scalable solutions to the United Nations Global Goals. Please visit https://www.theknowledgepledge.world/.

PR Contact: Alan Hermesch, (202) 210-6262, ahermesch@stscapital.com.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12891335

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sts-capital-partners-managing-director-andy-harris-to-speak-at-chief-executive-conference-301410635.html

SOURCE STS Capital Partners

