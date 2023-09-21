STS Group (ETR:SF3) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, STS Group (ETR:SF3) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on STS Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0049 = €500k ÷ (€231m - €130m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, STS Group has an ROCE of 0.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured STS Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For STS Group Tell Us?

It's great to see that STS Group has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 21%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that STS Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 56%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On STS Group's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that STS Group has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has dived 79% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with STS Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

