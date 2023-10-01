Stuart Green Bought 1.1% More Shares In ZOO Digital Group

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Stuart Green, the CEO & Executive Director of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) recently shelled out UK£50k to buy stock, at UK£0.40 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.1%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Stuart Green was the biggest purchase of ZOO Digital Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.41. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for ZOO Digital Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 126.52k shares worth UK£53k. But they sold 1.52k shares for UK£2.8k. Overall, ZOO Digital Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ZOO Digital Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of ZOO Digital Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that ZOO Digital Group insiders own 12% of the company, worth about UK£4.9m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At ZOO Digital Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that ZOO Digital Group insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, ZOO Digital Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.