Stubborn inflation is tipping the Tories’ finances into crisis alongside mortgage holders

Sunak Hunt

Amid all the hoopla around the impact of higher interest rates, it is easy to forget that last week’s decision by the Bank of England to raise the official rate by a full half a percentage point to 5pc simply returns them to their centuries-old long-run average, and also the sort of level that used to preside in the decade before the financial crisis.

It is the ultra-low interest rates of the intervening 13 years that were the aberration, not the tighter monetary environment that has now been reimposed.

In some respects, and despite the misery it creates for many mortgage holders, this might in time be regarded as a positive development, allowing for a more equitable distribution between the interests of creditors and debtors than we have seen for many years now, when monetary policy has deliberately favoured borrowers.

Tighter money may also help restore a degree of sanity to asset prices, all puffed up as they have been by ultra-cheap money. Even if they don’t take a precipitous dive, house prices are unlikely to rise significantly for some time as price to income ratios subside to more affordable levels.

The speed of the change in rates has none the less been almost without precedent, and has caught the overborrowed badly off guard. For now, it’s pain all round.

Nor does it look as though today’s elevated rates will quickly abate, notwithstanding the rapid falloff in inflation from now on anticipated by most forecasters; money has been shifting en masse from nil return instant access accounts into higher yielding term deposits, embedding raised financing costs and thereby higher lending rates.

Overstretched households are one thing, but equally exposed are the public finances, where UK debt has risen to its highest level relative to GDP since the early 1960s.

Back then, Britain was still recovering from the hyper indebtedness of wartime spending. There is no such peace dividend to be had this time around. Far from it. The pressures on public spending, from an ageing population to growing security concerns and the green transition, are all the other way.

In its last long term assessment, the Office for Budget Responsibility said that if nothing was done about the upward pressures on health, pensions and social care spending, together with the loss of motoring taxes from decarbonisation, then public debt would be left on an unsustainable footing, rising from around 100pc of GDP today to 267pc in 50 years’ time.

Four economic shocks in a row – the financial crisis, Brexit, the pandemic and the energy price explosion – have left both the economy and the public finances in the most ghastly mess.

Discretionary fiscal support for households, firms, and public services during the pandemic was unprecedented in scale, reaching 10.4pc of GDP at its peak in the UK.

The Government has also so far spent around 2pc of GDP tiding households over the sharp rise in the cost of living that swiftly followed. This was around the same amount as was spent supporting the economy through the financial crisis.

One of the consequences of this quick fire series of bailouts is an electorate conditioned to think that almost any fire will immediately be met by another hosing down of government largesse, a mentality which is similar in some respects to the infamous “Greenspan put” – the idea that whenever the markets stumble, the US Federal Reserve will come riding to the rescue with a fresh burst of money-printing.

People had come to believe they’ve been backstopped by the Government’s magic money tree against almost any upset or hardship, the latest calamity being sharply rising mortgage costs.

Even Labour has drawn the line on that one. It obviously makes no sense at all for the Bank of England to be bearing down on inflation by raising interest rates if the Government is at the same time counteracting it with fiscal support for rising mortgage costs. Besides, the idea that taxpayers should subsidise households already well-off enough to own a house looks ridiculous, even in a society as addicted to welfarism as our own.

Yet even if the Government thought it electorally expedient, the money to provide mortgage relief just isn’t there. Already, the Government’s own debt-servicing costs are approaching the point of no return, all but ruling out any hope of tax cuts ahead of next year’s general election.

Interest rates may be no higher than their pre-financial crisis norm, but debt relative to GDP is nearly three times bigger than it was back then, and the proportion of that debt which is either index linked to inflation or effectively pays Bank Rate is much higher.

Already debt interest as a share of both government revenues and GDP is at approaching record highs of nearly 12pc and 5pc respectively, and that’s before the recent rise in interest rates has fully worked its way through into the stock of Government debt.

You have to go right back to the early 1980s, and before then the immediate postwar period, to see it anything like as elevated. Money spent servicing bondholders is money not available for anything else, including public sector wages. The Government would have to raise the tax burden higher still if it were to give into current public sector wage demands.

For now, Labour is riding high in the polls, but to the extent that its policy agenda is materially different from the incumbents – which is barely – it is founded on a delusion. Where’s that £28bn a year, equal to more than 1pc of GDP, for Britain’s very own version of Biden-omics going to come from? The idea that it can be paid for through windfall profit taxes and ending non-dom status is poppycock.

Rishi Sunak counts on a repeat of what happened in 1992, when John Major unexpectedly won the general election against a resurgent Labour.

“Will the last person to leave Britain please turn off the lights”, Kelvin Mackenzie’s Sun wrote, ridiculing Neil Kinnock’s tax-and-spend agenda.

That’ll be Sunak’s message, too, when facing the voters next year, even if “Don’t let Labour wreck it” is thin gruel to feed to voters when after 13 years of Conservative rule the economy already seems pretty much wrecked.

“Things could be even worse if Labour gets in” doesn’t have quite the same ring as “You’ve never had it so good”.

None the less, relatively competent management of the economy and the public finances after the chaos of the last two occupants and the glaring deficiencies of the Labour offering is all the incumbents have got to offer – that, and the fact that Sir Keir Starmer is plainly not Tony Blair, and nor indeed is Rachel Reeves Gordon Brown. But you wouldn’t bet on it working.

