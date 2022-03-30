Stuckey Automotive Names New Human Resources Director

Automotive Group Welcomes Employee Advocate to Lead Employee Relations & Recruiting Programs

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuckey Automotive, the area's leading automotive group in Blair and Centre County, has named Samantha Longenecker as Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Ms. Longenecker will develop, administer, and execute policies as it pertains to recruitment, management, and employee relations. Stuckey Automotive employs 300 full-time professionals among its five dealerships, collision centers, and corporate headquarters.

"When we created this position, we allowed ourselves to take all the time necessary to find just the right person and I'm so glad we did. The moment we first met Samantha, we knew she was the one we could trust with our most valuable asset – our team," commented Matt Stuckey, president of Stuckey Automotive. "We now have a seasoned professional to serve as an employee advocate. We'll look to her expertise to create seamless onboarding and training processes, enhance employee relations, and foster new recruiting methods. To have Samantha on board is a huge win for Stuckey Automotive," added Stuckey.

According to Ms. Longenecker, "Matt and his team should be commended for building a culture that allows everyone to prosper. When a business invests in the well-being and happiness of an employee as much as Stuckey Automotive, there is a seismic lift in productivity and employee loyalty. Stuckey Automotive got it right. There is an air of enthusiasm and a constant stream of laughter that adds to making every day a great day. I am especially fortunate and excited to be part of it all."

Prior to joining Stuckey Automotive, Ms. Longenecker enjoy successful tenure as Director of Human Resources at Peerstar LLC in Altoona. Before her time at Peerstar, Samantha held human resources positions at Morrison's Cove First Federal Credit Union, Mattern House Inc., and Roaring Spring Paper Products.

Ms. Longenecker has been a long-standing member of the Human Capital Institute and HR Management Association of Blair County. She studied at Mount Aloysius College and Argosy University, a division of the University of Phoenix. Ms. Longenecker is a graduate of Central High School and resides in East Freedom with her family.

About Stuckey Automotive:

Stuckey Automotive, established in 1959 with the founding of Stuckey Ford in Hollidaysburg, is a Duncansville-based dealership that proudly serves the communities in Blair and Centre counties and throughout central Pennsylvania. Collectively, the Stuckey Automotive dealerships serve the Ford, Subaru, GM, Mitsubishi, commercial vehicle, and used vehicle markets. A solution for all automotive needs, each dealership offers a complementary service and parts center and access to the Stuckey Automotive Collision Center. For more information, visit StuckeyAutomotive.com.

