U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,902.26
    +71.41 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,556.25
    +483.64 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,609.33
    +249.28 (+2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.23
    +50.81 (+2.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.25
    -0.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.10
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0245
    +0.0095 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    +0.0062 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9200
    -0.2020 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,837.18
    +527.44 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.16
    +18.31 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.16
    +70.92 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Student Information System Market size worth $ 30.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 14.98% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

One of the primary factors driving market expansion is increased access to higher education. Furthermore, expanding cloud use, increased digitization in the education business, growing propensity toward e-learning, and better educational quality.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Student Information System Market" By Product (Cloud, On-Premise), By Application (Higher Education, Primary Education), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Student Information System Market size was valued at USD 8.60 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.98 % from 2022 to 2030.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=248806

Browse in-depth TOC on "Student Information System Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Student Information System Market Overview

Institutions have started to look for best-of-breed (BoB) point solutions to replace or enhance their existing systems in recent years. Institutions are buying and integrating student information systems (SIS) from one vendor, financial and/or human resources and payroll systems from another, and research administration systems from yet another.

These modifications are implemented by educational institutions in order to improve efficiency, effectiveness, competitiveness, adaptability, and agility. These organizations are customizing their administrative infrastructure systems to get the most return on their investment. As a result, SIS and LMS are favored over ERP solutions since they are less expensive, less difficult, and more readily available. The absence of infrastructure in most developing nations is a major impediment to the development of education systems.

They also continue to rely on outdated telecom infrastructure that is incapable of providing low latency and high-capacity connectivity. Due to a shortage of high-speed internet, web-based SIS solutions that require a stable internet connection are challenging to implement. Furthermore, the financing for academic curricula in these countries is low. Various academic institutions have implemented student information system solutions.

Key Developments

  • In October 2021, Ellucian partnered with D2L, a global expert in learning innovation technologies. More schools and universities will be able to simply combine their LMS and ERP/SIS platforms as a result of this agreement, delivering a streamlined experience from the sales process to deployment and maintenance.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Campus Management, Ellucian, Jenzabar, Skyward, Unit4, Eduware, Anubavam, Comspec International, Foradian Technologies, Classe365, Illuminate Education, Focus School Software, Itg America, SAP, Tribal Group and Workday.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Student Information System Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

  • Student Information System Market, By Product

  • Student Information System Market, By Application

  • Student Information System Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

School Management Software Market By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), By Operating System (Windows, iOS), By Module (Student Assessment, Finance Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Career And Education Counselling Market By Product (Offline Counselling, Online Counselling), By Application (School Students, Fresh Graduates), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Student Engagement Software Market By Product Type (Basic$39-59/Month, Standard$59-99/Month, Senior$99-149/Month), By Application (School, Training Institutions, Bureau of Education), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Student Housing Software Market By Product (On Cloud, On Premise), By Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises(SMEs)), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top Educational Software Companies offering a revolutionary way of learning new skills

Visualize Student Information System Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/student-information-system-market-size-worth--30-2-billion-globally-by-2030-at-14-98-cagr-verified-market-research-301589250.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • IBM stock slides despite earnings beat, strong tech demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM stock performance amid strong second-quarter earnings.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a "soulmate" to the conglomerate, he said.

  • Genetic testing firm Invitae to cut 1,000 jobs as CEO steps down

    The company, which has aggressively bought companies to expand its genetic testing strategy, plans to consolidate lab and office space and narrow international operations as it cuts about a third of its workforce.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stock Popped Today

    Positive sentiment in the broader market and some analysts' comments boosted these electric vehicle stocks.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • IBM 'seems to be showing it's in a position to weather' the tough economic climate: Analyst

    Futurm Principal Research Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss IBM's latest earnings results and what it shows about the company amid market volatility.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Intel vs. Micron

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) are two of the most important chipmakers in the world. Intel is the largest producer of x86 CPUs for PCs and data centers, and Micron is one of the top suppliers of DRAM and NAND memory chips. Intel shed about a quarter of its value as Micron's stock lost roughly a third of its value.

  • IBM Disappoints With Cash Flow Outlook Despite Highest Sales Growth in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. shares fell the most in almost nine months on Tuesday after the tech company lowered its forecasts for free cash flow this year due to the impact of a strong dollar and the loss of business in Russia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Wa

  • ‘I feel like I’m investing just to afford taxes and broker fees.’ I’m 72, have a cushy amount of money invested and was withdrawing 4% a year, but once I pay fees and California taxes that won’t be enough. Should I ditch my financial adviser?

    Question: I have a comfortable balance in my investment account but have a question about only taking out 4% of my total each year (if necessary). Totaling my federal and state taxes (I live in California), and paying estimates for the next year, plus adding in my broker fees actually totals 4% of my investment balance. Basically I feel like I’m investing to pay taxes and broker fees!

  • Farnborough 2022: Boeing snares more orders for 737 MAX

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.

  • IBM Stocks Slumps After Warning On Strong Dollar Hit to 2022 Revenues

    "With our first half results, we continue to expect full-year revenue growth at the high end of our mid-single digit model," said CEO Arvind Krishna.

  • Gamestop Corp Stock Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    Following up on my colleague Julie Mak's post from yesterday,  the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Gamestop Corp entered a new percentile group Tuesday, with an increase from 74 to 81. Gamestop Corp is still not yet in a buy zone. See if the stock forms a new pattern or follow-on buying opportunity like a three-weeks tight or pullback to the 50-day or 10-week line, as it has now cleared all key moving averages.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    This passive income duo can add serious power to your portfolio no matter what the market throws at them.

  • Apple and Facebook Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Big tech seems convinced that the global economy is headed for a recession. Silicon Valley seems to be estimating that the economic slowdown will be sharp or even brutal. Tech companies and venture-capital firms, which finance tech startups, do not want to be caught off guard, especially when the economic data are not very reassuring.

  • Crypto miners are exiting their bitcoin positions

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down the stat of the day.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares?

    Every investor in VBI Vaccines Inc. ( NASDAQ:VBIV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...