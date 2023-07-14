Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden Cancels $39 Billion of Borrower Debt — Do You Qualify

Henrik Montgomery/TT/Shutterstock / Henrik Montgomery/TT/Shutterstock

The Biden administration announced on Friday, July 14 it would cancel $39 billion of debt for 804,000 student loan borrowers. This follows the June 30 Supreme Court 6-3 decision, which struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

“Under President Biden, we’ve forgiven over $116 BILLION in student loans — helping more than 3.4 million borrowers. And we’re not done yet,” White House assistant Press Secretary Abdullah Hasan tweeted.

According to The Hill, the Education Department said the relief is being provided on income-driven repayment plans, in which the federal government cancels remaining balances for the borrower after they have made their payments for 20 or 25 years.

“For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a written statement to CNN.

“By fixing past administrative failures, we are ensuring everyone gets the forgiveness they deserve, just as we have done for public servants, students who were cheated by their colleges, and borrowers with permanent disabilities, including veterans,” Cardona added in the statement.

Student loan interest will resume starting on Sept. 1, 2023, and payments, which paused during the pandemic, will be due starting in October.

A few hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on June 30, the administration announced it was seeking an “alternative path to debt relief,” and also announced it finalized the “most affordable repayment plan ever created, ensuring that borrowers will be able to take advantage of this plan this summer — before loan payments are due.”

