U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.50
    -10.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,476.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,217.50
    -84.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.23
    +4.56 (+6.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.20
    -7.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2299
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9870
    +0.1900 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,124.22
    -283.06 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.21
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,142.87
    +101.39 (+0.36%)
     

Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s ‘Fresh Start’ Plan Deemed $34 Billion Success — How It Benefits Borrowers

1.7k
Laura Gariepy
·2 min read
Ukrainian President Press Office / UPI
Ukrainian President Press Office / UPI

President Biden’s Fresh Start program has placed $34 billion worth of delinquent or defaulted student loan accounts into “current” status.

More: With Student Loan Forgiveness At Risk, Is a ‘Forever’ Payment Pause Possible?
I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

According to the New York Federal Reserve’s Q4 2022 Household Debt and Credit report, the initiative has resulted in less than 1% of all student debt being delinquent or in default.

Fresh Start Program Details

The Fresh Start program will run for one year after the COVID-19 payment pause ends (currently no later than June 30, 2023). As an eligible borrower, you can receive the following benefits:

  • The ability to apply for federal student aid and other federal loans, such as mortgages (revoked when your student loans went into default)

  • Relief from collection calls, wage garnishments, and Social Security and tax refund withholding

  • The opportunity to rehabilitate student loans at a later date (normally, you only get one chance to do so)

  • Access to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans, student loan forgiveness programs, deferment and forbearance

  • Removal of the account default from your credit report

However, you must choose to participate in the program by making a repayment arrangement during the Fresh Start period. If you don’t, you’ll lose access to these perks.

Your loans must also be eligible for the program. Eligible loans include defaulted Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) and Perkins Loans held by the Department of Education.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

Strategically Prepare for Repayment

Unless all of your student debt gets forgiven, you’ll soon need to re-factor loan payments into your budget. But you don’t have to sacrifice fun to become debt-free. Instead, consider adding a “lifestyle” line item to your spending plan. Then, use those funds to cover coffee, takeout, event tickets and other discretionary purchases.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Student Loan Forgiveness: Biden’s ‘Fresh Start’ Plan Deemed $34 Billion Success — How It Benefits Borrowers

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023. The latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; Oil Soars On Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? China EV rivals also reported deliveries.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s La

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.

  • America's Best Housing Markets For Growth & Stability

    Gone are the days of a sub-3% mortgage, commonplace during the housing market boom of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage rates have steadily increased since the Federal Reserve started hiking interest rates in March 2022 to combat inflation. As a result, … Continue reading → The post Best Housing Markets for Growth and Stability – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced a surprise output cut, while Exxon Mobil Corp. is due to update investors on the company’s plans to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of a net-zero future. Here are five notable charts to watch in global commodities as the first trading week of April gets underway.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at C

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit Record In Q1 But Miss Views Again; TSLA Stock Up 68% In 2023

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock is up 68% in 2023, breaking out into a buy zone Friday.