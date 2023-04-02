U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.25
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,476.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,218.00
    -83.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.26
    +4.59 (+6.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.10
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2299
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9870
    +0.1900 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,124.22
    -283.06 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.21
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,138.13
    +96.65 (+0.34%)
     

Student Loan Forgiveness: Relief for Public Loans Pushed Back Due to Lack of Funds

989
Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·2 min read
Martin Jacquelyn/Pool/ABACA/Shutterstock
Martin Jacquelyn/Pool/ABACA/Shutterstock

Last October, the Biden administration announced executive actions that would bring most loans managed by the Education Department “closer to forgiveness,” the Department of Education said. These will include credit toward the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program for borrowers who have qualifying employment. This action will coincide with the July 2023 implementation of permanent fixes to PSLF through regulation, the department said at the time.

Student Loan Forgiveness: With Student Loan Forgiveness At Risk, Is a ‘Forever’ Payment Pause Possible?
Learn: How To Guard Your Wealth From a Potential Banking Crisis With Gold

The PSLF Program is a program that forgives the remaining balance on Direct  Loans after borrowers have made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer, according to the Education Department.

However, this program, as well as income-driven repayment (IDR) plans, have kept some borrowers paying off debt for longer than necessary due to issues tracking payments, among other things, Business Insider reports, hence the need for the reforms.

“Today, the Department is clarifying that updated payment counts credited toward IDR forgiveness also count toward PSLF for any months in which a borrower has certified qualifying employment on loans borrowed as a student,” according to a fact sheet. “Borrowers with eligible loans do not need to apply for this credit, it will be automatically computed by the Department. Borrowers who do not have eligible loans will need to apply for consolidation no later than May 1, 2023, to ensure they benefit from the one-time account adjustment.”

But now, according to new guidance on the Federal Student Aid’s website, Business Insider reports that the deadline for borrowers to receive relief through the account adjustment got pushed back.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?

“In October, FSA planned for borrowers to see adjustments by July 2023, but now, the guidance says borrowers can expect an update in 2024 — a delay of potentially more than a year,” according to Business Insider.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Student Loan Forgiveness: Relief for Public Loans Pushed Back Due to Lack of Funds

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023. The latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Deliveries Fall Short; Oil Soars On Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut

    Tesla deliveries hit a new record but missed views again, How will TSLA stock react after breaking out Friday? China EV rivals also reported deliveries.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    Crude futures were surging Sunday evening after OPEC and its allies announced a surprise production cut.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s La

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodities This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced a surprise output cut, while Exxon Mobil Corp. is due to update investors on the company’s plans to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of a net-zero future. Here are five notable charts to watch in global commodities as the first trading week of April gets underway.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at C

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit Record In Q1 But Miss Views Again; TSLA Stock Up 68% In 2023

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock is up 68% in 2023, breaking out into a buy zone Friday.

  • Real estate giant makes prediction over housing affordability squeeze

    America's real estate market won't see better affordability "any time soon" due to a lack of housing supply and a steep decline in new home construction, RE/MAX's CEO says.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.