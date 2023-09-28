Student loan payments are about to drain $8 billion a month from consumers, and spending will start contracting early next year

The Supreme Court's decision to strike down student loan forgiveness will cost borrowers thousands of dollars. Westend61/Getty Images

The resumption of student loan repayments will amount to $5.5 billion-$8.2 billion per month, Fitch said.

As a result, consumer spending will slow sharply, then turn negative early next year.

Fitch also predicted student loan delinquency rates will quickly reach pre-pandemic levels or above.

Student loan payments resume next month, draining billions of dollars a month from consumers, who will start pulling back sharply on spending, Fitch Ratings forecast in a Wednesday report.

If all 27 million borrowers in forbearance start paying back their student loans again, Fitch estimated that would amount to $5.5 billion-$8.2 billion monthly, reducing real consumption growth by 7 to 10 basis points.

That means real consumer spending will contract by 0.8% in the first quarter of 2024 and by 3% in the second quarter, reversing from the estimated growth of 3% and 1.2% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, in 2023.

The loans were put on pause for the past three years. The Biden administration has offered a repayment plan that would give some Americans $0 payments, but Fitch predicted that student loan delinquency rates would rapidly climb towards pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's campaign to steady inflation by raising interest rates — with another hike projected for this year — is starting to affect consumers.

"Strong income growth has been largely responsible for the recent strength in consumer spending. However, wage income – the dominant driver of household income dynamics – looks set to slow as employment and wage growth weaken," said Olu Sonola, head of US regional economics at Fitch. "Debt service is expected to trend higher in the coming quarters as student loan payments resume and higher financing costs take hold for much longer."

The resumption of student loan payments also comes at a time when 80% of excess savings accumulated during the pandemic have been expended, while other forms of debt are piling up, Fitch added.

Surging mortgage rates and higher credit card spending have significantly boosted household debt in the year ending with the second quarter, the agency reported.

In early August, US credit card debt topped $1 trillion for the first time — though credit spending growth has begun slowing, it has maintained levels that are about double pre-pandemic averages.

Meanwhile, credit card and auto loan balances transitioning into serious delinquency have jumped past pre-pandemic norms, driven by younger consumers.

