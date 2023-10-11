Student Loans: 33 Remote Work Companies That Will Help You Pay Off Your Debt
Some companies are stepping up to provide benefits that help employees tackle their student loans as many Americans face an additional financial burden after the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan relief program.
Toni Frana, lead career expert at FlexJobs, said that millions of younger workers and professionals are still heavily burdened and impacted by their student loan debt — which totals more than $1.7 trillion in the U.S. — even after recent efforts toward loan forgiveness plans.
“At the same time, a recent FlexJobs survey found 95% of people want some form of remote work, with 96% sharing that a remote or hybrid job would best support their mental health,” she added.
Frana explained that FlexJobs’ list of 35 Paying Student Loans & Hiring Remote Workers was created to support and inform today’s job seekers about some of the companies providing benefits that can help employees achieve healthier work-life balance and better manage their student debt, whether that’s through stepping up to monthly payments or yearly contributions that can be applied toward student loans.
“We also wanted to recognize the employers taking steps to support greater employee work-life balance and financial wellness, and hope this list encourages others to adopt similar student loan benefits,” said Frana.
Here is the list FlexJobs compiled of 33 companies that provide student loan repayment assistance, as of Aug. 7.
Abbott
Aetna
American Family Insurance
Ameritas
Atticus Law
BAM the Agency
Carhartt
Chegg
ChowNow
Crisis Text Line
Crossmedia
EverCommerce
Fidelity Investments
Genworth Financial
GumGum
Homesite Insurance
Live Nation Entertainment
Main Street America Group
Medix
New York Life
NVIDIA
Parallon
Peloton Cycle
PricewaterhouseCoopers
PURE Insurance
Real Chemistry
Redesign Health
SoFi – Social Finance
The Hartford
Unum
Vituity
VRI – Valued Relationships, Inc.
Weedmaps
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com