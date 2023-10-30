Student loans: Biden releases early look at debt relief through rulemaking process

President Joe Biden is trying to provide more student relief to four specific groups of borrowers by, in some cases, expanding existing mechanisms for forgiveness and discharges.

The White House and the Department of Education released draft regulatory language for debt relief using the rulemaking process under the Higher Education Act on Monday. This includes the following four groups of borrowers:

Borrowers who have loan balances that exceed what they originally borrowed;

Borrowers who first entered repayment 25 or more years ago;

Borrowers who took out loans to attend career-training programs that caused unreasonable debt, insufficient earnings for graduates, and those that went to schools with unacceptably high student loan default rates;

Other borrowers the Education secretary determines are eligible for forgiveness under repayment plans like income-driven repayment or targeted relief programs like public service loan forgiveness or closed school loan discharges except they have not applied for such relief.

The administration and Department of Education are also looking into how to provide relief for borrowers who are experiencing financial hardship, but are not included in other relief programs.

The release is an early draft of the text as the law requires publication of proposed rules and public comments throughout the rulemaking process. It is likely that this draft will be tweaked based on public comments and input from advocates.

Currently, there are no estimates that can be released on how many borrowers would receive relief based on these four groups.

"President Biden and I are committed to helping borrowers who’ve been failed by our country’s broken and unaffordable student loan system," said US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "We are fighting to ensure that student debt does not stand in the way of opportunity or prevent borrowers from realizing the benefits of their higher education."

The alternative debt relief through rulemaking was announced by President Biden after the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s up to $20,000 in student loan cancellation in June. This early draft builds on the president’s promise to cancel student debt and the already $127 billion in loan forgiveness the Biden-Harris administration has already approved for nearly 3.6 million borrowers.

The public will be able to comment on this draft of the rules on Nov. 7 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. EST.

Targets four types of borrowers

The first category of borrowers who have loan balances that exceed what they originally borrowed are likely those borrowers that had federal loans in repayment before the pandemic and suffered from interest capitalization.

"Interest is a big and often overlooked part of the student debt crisis," Abby Shafroth, co-director of advocacy at the National Consumer Law Center, previously told Yahoo Finance. "Many borrowers have made payments for years only to see their loan balances grow as a result of interest accrual and unnecessary interest capitalization that has long dogged borrowers in the federal loan program."

In the summer, interest capitalization was eliminated for all income-driven repayment plans, except the income-based repayment plan because of a statutory requirement, according to an Education Department spokesperson.

The second category of borrowers seem to be the ones left out of the one-time payment adjustment for income-driven repayment plans that recently discharged the debt of borrowers that had been in repayment for 20-25 years.

The one-time payment adjustment counts certain months that were previously ineligible toward student loan forgiveness under income-driven repayment plans, or IDRs. It helps to reverse some of the damage caused by loan servicers that did not properly track deferments or steered borrowers to forbearance instead of income-driven repayment plans, which would have counted toward years of payment.

"Of the 4.4 million people who should have gotten their debts canceled if IDR worked, fewer than 200 ever have," Thomas Gokey, policy director at the nonprofit Debt Collective, previously told Yahoo Finance. "The IDR [one-time] adjustment should address some of that, but let's be honest about what that means: IDR was a broken promise and people are being let out after an enormous amount of damage was done."

So far around 804,000 borrowers who’ve been in repayment for more than 20 years have had their debts discharged by President Biden.

The third category seems to address borrowers who attended for-profit schools with low gainful employment. For-profit borrowers account for 50% of federal student loan defaults. A new gainful employment rule goes into effect next year.

The fourth category addresses borrowers who may not have realized the forgiveness options available to them through public service loan forgiveness or closed school loan discharges.

There will be another public comment in December when the revised rules will be released.

