Student "pod" and 3D-printed house - see the coolest things Columbus architects designed

This year's design awards from the Columbus chapter of the American Institute of Architects included a mobile pod designed for students, an unbuilt 3D-printed house and a corporate headquarters that draws upon the hospitality industry for inspiration.

In all, 11 awards (chosen from 51 entries) were distributed Wednesday evening, the 47th year for the awards.

A three-panel jury selected the winners: Diane Jacobs, Holly Street Studio, Phoenix; Natasha Espada, STUDIO ENÉE in Boston; and Jared Della Valle, Alloy, in Brooklyn.

The winners:

Slocum Hall

Schooley Caldwell was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for its renovation of Slocum Hall library at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Project: the $11.5-million renovation of Ohio Wesleyan University main library in Delaware

Firm: Schooley Caldwell

Honor Award, Large Project

Jury comments: "Keeps integrity of building and brings new love and life to learning spaces that exude history and the stories that come with it."

Jorgensen Farms

The Columbus design firm JBAD was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for its renovation of Jorgensen Farms in Plain City into an event space.

Project: The $4.7-million renovation of a 100-acre Plain City farm, including a historic barn, into an event space

Firm: JBAD

Honor Award, Large Project

Jury comments: "Simple, elegant execution. Clear and lyrical, plus grounded in nature. Excellent spaces for both active and quiet gatherings of all kinds."

Print & Frame

The Columbus printing firm Subject Matter Studio was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for its theoretical home combining 3D concrete printing with conventional wood framing.

Project: Exploring how a 3D concrete printer can be combined with conventional wood framing to build housing

Firm: Subject Matter Studio

Honor Award, unbuilt

Jury comments: "My favorite submission of this year’s awards. It tackled the real-world problem of our nationwide housing crisis by effectively marrying technological innovation with local craft to form an elegant and readily identifiable new typology for homes."

Rockbridge corporate headquarters

The Design Collective firm was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for its interior design of Rockbridge's corporate headquarters.

Project: The $4.3-million interior design of the 30,000-square-foot corporate headquarters of the hospitality investment firm Rockbridge

Firm: Design Collective

Honor Award, Interior Architecture

Jury comments: "These interiors expressed the value that work spaces can be experiential and that users could explore and discover productive spaces based on their individual tendencies or group dynamics."

The Parr Center

The Columbus architecture firm Moody Nolan was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for its design of the Parr Center at Central Piedmont Community College

Project: The $22.6-million, 55,000-square-foot student center at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina

Firm: Moody Nolan

Merit Award, Interior Architecture

Jury comments: "The clarity of the spaces, materiality and quality of light made for a student center that looked like it could actually inspire interaction and connectivity in a wonderful way."

Atrium Carolinas Rehabilitation Hospital

The architecture firm NBBJ was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for its design of Atrium Carolinas Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Project: The 72-room, 153,000-square-foot rehab hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina

Firm: NBBJ

Merit Award, Interior Architecture

Jury comments: "The interiors were bespoke in a way that would make for positive experiences that would surely be conducive to healthy recoveries by effectively replacing antiseptic spaces with spaces filled with light and apparent optimism."

BrightPath Active Learning Center

MKC Architects was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for its design of BrightPath Active Learning Center near Westerville.

Project: A 6,410-square-foot, $1.3-million education center for children 5 to 8 near Westerville

Firm: MKC Architects

Merit Award, Large Project

Jury comments: "Elegant, enthusiastic approach to program. Beautiful, simple forms accessible to all. Expressive and timeless. ... shows that limited resources don’t equate to limited experiences."

Mitchell Hall, Columbus State Community College

The architecture firm DesignGroup was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for Mitchell Hall, the new culinary school at Columbus State Community College.

Project: An 80,000-square-foot, $28.8 million, new culinary school at Columbus State Community College

Firm: DesignGroup

Merit Award, Large Project

Jury comments: "Restrained campus intervention. Carefully planned. Great massing. Timeless campus presence. ... rigorous in planning, execution and detail."

Friend Family Health Center and Headquarters

The Moody Nolan architecture firm was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for its renovation of a former beauty store into Friend Family Health Center in Chicago.

Project: The renovation of a 43,000-square-foot former beauty store into a community medical center on the south side of Chicago

Firm: Moody Nolan

Merit Award, Large Project

Jury comments: "The skillful adaptive reuse of unnoticeable urban fabric into a welcoming center for health was a wonderful surprise and success. ... Hits the mark."

Bruin.Hub

The Columbus and Los Angeles design firm AN.ONYMOUS was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for the BEAN mobile pod.

Project: The BEAN, a mobile pod that provides a place to rest, sleep, study and store belongings, housed in the Bruin.Hub on UCLA's Los Angeles campus.

Firm: AN.ONYMOUS

Merit Award, Small Project

Jury comments: "Can’t wait to own one of these! ... could simultaneously provide independent respite and project wide identity with extraordinary efficiency."

Factory #6 Stair

The design firm JBAD was honored by the American Institute of Architects' Columbus chapter for its design detail of a stair railing in a renovated Columbus factory.

Project: A handrail design for the Factory #6 building in Downtown Columbus that drew upon the building's former life as a shoe factory

Firm: JBAD

Merit Award, Architectural Detail

Jury comments: "Creates unique ergonomic experience. ... the smallest of opportunities was celebrated, especially one that expressed tactility and materiality that each user was compelled to experience."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus architecture firms honored for projects, built and unbuilt