Student "pod" and 3D-printed house - see the coolest things Columbus architects designed
This year's design awards from the Columbus chapter of the American Institute of Architects included a mobile pod designed for students, an unbuilt 3D-printed house and a corporate headquarters that draws upon the hospitality industry for inspiration.
In all, 11 awards (chosen from 51 entries) were distributed Wednesday evening, the 47th year for the awards.
A three-panel jury selected the winners: Diane Jacobs, Holly Street Studio, Phoenix; Natasha Espada, STUDIO ENÉE in Boston; and Jared Della Valle, Alloy, in Brooklyn.
The winners:
Slocum Hall
Project: the $11.5-million renovation of Ohio Wesleyan University main library in Delaware
Firm: Schooley Caldwell
Honor Award, Large Project
Jury comments: "Keeps integrity of building and brings new love and life to learning spaces that exude history and the stories that come with it."
Jorgensen Farms
Project: The $4.7-million renovation of a 100-acre Plain City farm, including a historic barn, into an event space
Firm: JBAD
Honor Award, Large Project
Jury comments: "Simple, elegant execution. Clear and lyrical, plus grounded in nature. Excellent spaces for both active and quiet gatherings of all kinds."
Print & Frame
Project: Exploring how a 3D concrete printer can be combined with conventional wood framing to build housing
Firm: Subject Matter Studio
Honor Award, unbuilt
Jury comments: "My favorite submission of this year’s awards. It tackled the real-world problem of our nationwide housing crisis by effectively marrying technological innovation with local craft to form an elegant and readily identifiable new typology for homes."
Rockbridge corporate headquarters
Project: The $4.3-million interior design of the 30,000-square-foot corporate headquarters of the hospitality investment firm Rockbridge
Firm: Design Collective
Honor Award, Interior Architecture
Jury comments: "These interiors expressed the value that work spaces can be experiential and that users could explore and discover productive spaces based on their individual tendencies or group dynamics."
The Parr Center
Project: The $22.6-million, 55,000-square-foot student center at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina
Firm: Moody Nolan
Merit Award, Interior Architecture
Jury comments: "The clarity of the spaces, materiality and quality of light made for a student center that looked like it could actually inspire interaction and connectivity in a wonderful way."
Atrium Carolinas Rehabilitation Hospital
Project: The 72-room, 153,000-square-foot rehab hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina
Firm: NBBJ
Merit Award, Interior Architecture
Jury comments: "The interiors were bespoke in a way that would make for positive experiences that would surely be conducive to healthy recoveries by effectively replacing antiseptic spaces with spaces filled with light and apparent optimism."
BrightPath Active Learning Center
Project: A 6,410-square-foot, $1.3-million education center for children 5 to 8 near Westerville
Firm: MKC Architects
Merit Award, Large Project
Jury comments: "Elegant, enthusiastic approach to program. Beautiful, simple forms accessible to all. Expressive and timeless. ... shows that limited resources don’t equate to limited experiences."
Mitchell Hall, Columbus State Community College
Project: An 80,000-square-foot, $28.8 million, new culinary school at Columbus State Community College
Firm: DesignGroup
Merit Award, Large Project
Jury comments: "Restrained campus intervention. Carefully planned. Great massing. Timeless campus presence. ... rigorous in planning, execution and detail."
Friend Family Health Center and Headquarters
Project: The renovation of a 43,000-square-foot former beauty store into a community medical center on the south side of Chicago
Firm: Moody Nolan
Merit Award, Large Project
Jury comments: "The skillful adaptive reuse of unnoticeable urban fabric into a welcoming center for health was a wonderful surprise and success. ... Hits the mark."
Bruin.Hub
Project: The BEAN, a mobile pod that provides a place to rest, sleep, study and store belongings, housed in the Bruin.Hub on UCLA's Los Angeles campus.
Firm: AN.ONYMOUS
Merit Award, Small Project
Jury comments: "Can’t wait to own one of these! ... could simultaneously provide independent respite and project wide identity with extraordinary efficiency."
Factory #6 Stair
Project: A handrail design for the Factory #6 building in Downtown Columbus that drew upon the building's former life as a shoe factory
Firm: JBAD
Merit Award, Architectural Detail
Jury comments: "Creates unique ergonomic experience. ... the smallest of opportunities was celebrated, especially one that expressed tactility and materiality that each user was compelled to experience."
