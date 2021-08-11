U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.50
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,213.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,096.00
    +51.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.40
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.54
    -0.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.10
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    -0.24 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3860
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4780
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,989.14
    +125.13 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,146.78
    +904.10 (+372.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.75
    +38.71 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Student rideshare service HopSkipDrive raises $25M to expand and invest in electrification

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Students around the country are about to return to school after the summer holiday, and they’re doing so at a time when both coronavirus transmission and the effects of climate change are mounting. Last year, HopSkipDrive, a rideshare platform for kids, had to let go much of its staff amid school lockdowns. Now, the company is betting that demand for its rideshare service will increase as parents send their kids back to school. To help fund that growth and expand into 30 new markets over the next year and a half, HopSkipRide raised $25 million in a Series C.

“We are also continuing to invest in our route optimization software, which just helps districts get more efficient and greener,” Joanna McFarland, CEO and co-founder, told TechCrunch. “By reducing overall fleet size, we play a significant role in the overall acceleration of the electrification of the entire yellow bus network.”

McFarland also said HopSkipDrive plans to use the new cash injection, which came from Energy Impact Partners, Keyframe Capital, FirstMark Capital and 1776 Ventures, to invest in electrification initiatives that will spur the company’s goal of helping its CareDrivers transition to electric vehicles affordably via partnerships with OEMs. Currently, hybrid or electric vehicles make up 19% of the startup's CareDriver network vehicles, which are owned by gig economy workers similar to Uber or Lyft.

Unlike those rideshare giants, however, HopSkipDrive's drivers have over five years of caregiving experience, and as a result, are predominantly women who enjoy flexible work schedules and the ability to contribute to the ridesharing economy without driving sketchy drunk people around at night.

HopSkipDrive is among a small handful of emerging startups dedicated to modernizing the public school bus system. Zūm, another student transportation service, has a similar mission statement with a different path to market. Whereas Zūm takes over the entire transportation system and even has lofty goals of acquiring 10,000 electric buses by 2025, HopSkipDrive focuses more on meeting the transportation needs that don’t neatly fit on a school bus or on a school route.

“I think prior to Covid, we were really seen as an alternative transportation solution for districts, so helping with individualized transport solutions for students with special needs, for students experiencing homelessness or in foster care, and that’s the core service we offer today,” said McFarland. “But as we’ve seen during Covid, all of these trends have only been accelerated and districts have had to deal with a lot more of that than they ever have in the past, but they’re also suffering from a severe bus driver shortage that is reaching a critical point. So anytime you have less than 12 kids on a school bus, we are a cost effective solution, and we are also a much cleaner solution.”

HopSkipDrive's more complementary approach has helped the company acquire contracts with over 300 districts in nine states plus Washington, D.C. During the pandemic, the startup signed on about 150 new contracts, and this year has renewed 100% of its existing contracts, many of them with price increases, according to McFarland.

Even as Delta variant cases continue to rise to record levels, schools are planning to reopen, which means services like HopSkipDrive’s will be essential. McFarland says the company has Covid SafeRide standards, which include policies around sanitization and mask-wearing, as well as anonymous exposure tracing via the app.

“I don't think we'll see school closures again like we did in 2020,” said McFarland. “I think the tide has turned where everybody realizes that the cost of keeping kids out of school was far greater than the risk of them attending school in person.”

Zūm wins $150M from San Francisco schools to modernize and electrify student transport

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Poised to Win Crucial 737 Max Deal With New Indian Budget Carrier

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is in advanced discussions with a newly created Indian budget carrier to sell 737 Max jets, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that could give the U.S. planemaker a crucial breakthrough in a major market dominated by Airbus SE.The airline, Akasa, backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has also held discussions with Airbus for its best-selling A320neo jets, but that model isn’t available for delivery until several years down the track, tilt

  • GE Aviation To Supply Engine To Transcend Air For Vy 400 High Speed VTOL Aircraft

    General Electric Company's (NYSE: GE) GE Aviation has agreed with Transcend Air Corporation to develop and certify a custom variant of GE's class-leading CT7-8 turboshaft helicopter engine to power the Vy 400 High-Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) aircraft. The vertical takeoff and landing capabilities of the Vy 400 aircraft give Transcend Air access to demand-rich centers of major cities. The high-speed Vy 400 travels more than 400 miles per hour, making the journey from Manhattan to

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • Tesla Stock Holds In Buy Zone After China Sales Data

    Tesla China sales in July were largely booming exports, including the Model Y. Tesla stock dipped but was off lows.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors' Price Target Cut Ahead Of Big Reveal

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now After Biden EV Push? Automaker Hits Resistance At This Key Level

    The automaker tried to shift gears after earnings, but Ford stock is hitting resistance at a key level.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Boeing delivers 28 airplanes in July; 787s still halted

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday it handed over 28 airplanes to buyers in July as revived domestic travel fuels 737 MAX deliveries, but the U.S. planemaker's 787 remained in inventory for a fourth month due to defects. The closely watched monthly orders and deliveries snapshot comes as Boeing bids to recoup billions of dollars in lost sales from the coronavirus pandemic, and move beyond the safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes. Of the aircraft Boeing delivered to airlines and other buyers in July, 22 were 737 MAX single-aisle jets, one was a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft for the U.S. Navy, and the remaining five were widebodies.

  • Renault Is Going After China

    French group has signed its first big deal since exiting its main joint venture last year. On Monday, Renault (OTC: RNLSY) revealed it will partner with Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTC: GELYF), the Chinese owner of Sweden's Volvo Cars, to tap into China's rapidly growing electric car market. Together they will share resources and technology to sell hybrid vehicles in Asia. A New Chapter For Renault In April last year, Renault ended its lossmaking petrol car joint venture after the pandemi

  • Boeing 737 MAX test plane takes flight in China - Flightradar24

    BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -A Boeing Co 737 MAX test plane took to the skies in China on Wednesday as the U.S. manufacturer looks to end a nearly two-and-a-half-year regulatory grounding of the model in the key travel market. Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed a 737 MAX 7 test plane taking off from Shanghai's Pudong International Airport at 9:24 a.m. (0124 GMT), with no destination listed, flying in a south-easterly direction. The flight tracking was incomplete, but photos on Chinese aviation blogs showed it landed at Zhoushan Putuoshan Airport, about 150 km (80 nautical miles) to the south, which industry sources told Reuters was the expected destination.

  • Audi's Skysphere concept EV roadster can transform into a grand tourer

    Audi has just come out with one of the wildest EV concept ideas yet: A convertible roadster that extends its wheelbase to transform into a grand tourer.

  • IVECO Partners Gruber Logistics for Energy Transition With Biomethane-Powered Vehicles

    IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial, and Gruber Logistics have undertaken a sustainability partnership with IVECO S-WAY biomethane-powered trucks. The vehicles’ first refuelling took place during the ...

  • Plan to replace aging postal truck fleet delayed by lawsuit

    Postal workers thrilled at the prospect of making deliveries in modern, comfortable and environmentally friendly vehicles are soldiering on in their aging, spartan trucks. “The longer this drags on, the more lives are at risk,” said John Graham, a postal carrier who operates one of the old vehicles in Portland, Maine. The oldest of them have survived about 34 years of grueling use on the daily mail routes from snowy Maine to sunny California.

  • The Car-Sharing Economy Is Getting Squeezed. What It Means for Your Ride.

    Uber and Lyft prices have spiked during the pandemic---and that's only the start of the problem.

  • 2022 Nissan Frontier: Modern midsize adventure

    The long-awaited Frontier makes great strides in technology and performance.

  • Sorry Hellcats, This Impala SS Gave Chase In The 1990s

    Thanks to a reader tip, we discovered a stolen Chevy Impala SS that put up a heck of a police chase!

  • 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350 Seeks New Owner After 25 Years

    This classic Mustang has been well cared for by its owner.

  • China auto sales tumble for a third straight month in July

    China's vehicle sales slid in July for a third consecutive month, hit hard by flooding in some areas of the country, COVID-19 outbreaks in other areas and the global shortage of semiconductors. The world's biggest auto market saw sales drop 11.9% from the same month a year earlier to 1.86 million vehicles, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). For the first seven months of the year, China's vehicle sales have jumped 19% as the market recovered from pandemic lows.

  • VW joins Tesla in call for lower import tax on EVs in India

    Volkswagen AG, the world's second-largest carmaker, is calling for lower import duties on electric cars in India to help drive demand for clean vehicles, echoing Tesla's recent pitch which has divided the country's auto industry. Cutting duties on electric vehicles (EVs) even to 25% - from current levels as high as 100% - would not pose a "big threat" to domestic players, but would help to drive investment, the German carmaker's India head told Reuters in an interview. "The market for EVs has to be big enough for investments to come in and for that we shouldn't be placing barriers," Gurpratap Boparai, managing director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, said.