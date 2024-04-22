Students win $100,000 to reduce food waste in CU Boulder challenge

Apr. 22—A team of students at the University of Colorado Boulder won $100,000 for a business idea that could eliminate food waste and boost profits for restaurants.

The team created a concept called Foodwise, a software platform that helps restaurants predict food demand through factors including weather, historical sales, holidays, local events and restaurant promotions. By more accurately predicting food demand, the software can help boost profits and reduce food waste.

"Foodwise is a machine learning software that predicts real-time customer demand," team member and CU Boulder senior Emma Bonerb said.

The competition, called the New Venture Challenge, was held at the Boulder Theatre on Wednesday. CU Boulder teams of students and faculty brought their best pitches to a panel of judges as they competed to get their businesses off the ground through venture funding. The challenge also connects the teams with mentors from the Boulder community. Foodwise received $100,000 for first place, second place was awarded $30,000 and third place earned $10,000. Fourth and fifth place were awarded $5,000 each.

"It feels amazing to be rewarded for something we worked so hard on," team member and senior Byron Patten said.

The award money is granted so the winning teams can turn their business ideas into reality. The Foodwise team plans to use the funds to create a prototype of the software and begin to test it with restaurant customers.

CU Boulder senior and Foodwise team member Hashirr Lukmahn said there's only one person working on the prototype for the software. Jennifer Bungrent, who graduated from CU Boulder in December, said the team is looking to hire new software developers and is seeking out student interns through CU Boulder classes.

"That will help us accelerate the development process a lot further," Lukmahn said.

The idea for Foodwise came after the team had spent time working in restaurants. Bonerb recalled once taking out the garbage at a restaurant she worked at and the manager said they could've fed the whole city with the food they had to throw away.

"That sparked that this is a big problem and I wondered if we could come up with a solution for this," she said.

Stan Hickory, New Venture Challenge director, said it's exciting to see a team that came together from an idea.

"They have an innovative solution to a sustainability issue that every restaurant in the nation faces," he said, adding, "As far as I know, no one is tacking that issue. No one is tackling that tissue to the depth of how they want to tackle it."

Bonerb said she hopes to help restaurants save money in a hard industry with changing economic variables since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We hope we can help them succeed and we also want to help reduce the amount of waste they produce and help the environment," she said.