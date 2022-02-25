U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,379.05
    +90.35 (+2.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,035.63
    +811.80 (+2.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,647.52
    +173.94 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.68
    +32.68 (+1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -1.15 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.50
    -36.80 (-1.91%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.52 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1263
    +0.0058 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9930
    +0.0240 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3407
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6540
    +0.1770 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,883.76
    +2,252.81 (+6.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.61
    +17.49 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Studies on the Effectiveness of KOVIR Capsule For Mild or Moderate COVID-19 Patients

Sunstar Joint Stock Company
·5 min read

100% of Mild or Moderate COVID-19 Patients Completely Recover Without Progressing Into Later Stages of COVID

Kovir Capsules

Kovir Capsules
Kovir Capsules

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two studies on COVID-19 patients were conducted in Field Hospital No. 3 by Traditional Medicine Institute of Ho Chi Minh City. The studies were monitored independently by Big Leap. Data were analyzed by independent biostatistician. The studies were performed in accordance with international scientific and ethical principles of the Declaration of Helsinki and the International Conference on Harmonization - Good Clinical Practice guidelines (ICH-GCP). The studies were registered with ClinicalTrials.gov and have been under review in ISI/Scopus journals.

The first study (A66, registered no. CS/YDHDT/21/25) is double-blind randomized, placebo-controlled study with 66 patients (34 patients received KOVIR and 32 received Placebo), performed between July and September 2021.

The second study (B1000, registered no. CS/YDHDT/21/26) is a non-randomized trial with 1000 COVID-19 patients without respiratory distress (700 patients with KOVIR and 300 without KOVIR [control group]), performed between August and December 2021.

Standard treatment according to Vietnamese Ministry of Health at the time of the studies included antipyretics, antibiotics, cough suppressants, expectorants, antihistamines, corticosteroids, anticoagulants, nutraceuticals, and no SARS-CoV-2 antiviral drugs.

RESEARCH RESULTS

No progression to severe COVID stages:
Among 734 patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 received KOVIR, none progressed to severe disease stage. In comparison, the rate of progression to severe disease stage (identified by respiratory distress and requiring oxygen support) among patients without KOVIR in study A66 and B1000 were 6.2% and 6.0% respectively.

Significant reduction of COVID symptoms:
KOVIR significantly reduces general COVID symptoms from day 3 onward such as fatigue and vital signs (heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature).

Symptoms that KOVIR significantly reduce includes: cough, short of breath, loss of taste and smell, stuffy nose, aches and pain throughout the body and joints, throat pain, runny nose, headache, fatigue, chest pain, sneezing, sweating, sleepiness.

Significantly reduce COVID treatment duration:

Time needed for COVID clinical symptoms to completely disappear in the KOVIR group was reduced by eight days in comparison to that in the control group (mean of 19 days).

The clinical symptoms included cough, short of breath, loss of taste and smell, stuffy nose, aches and pain throughout the body and joints, throat pain, runny nose, headache, fatigue, chest pain, sneezing, sweating, sleepiness.

Significantly reduce the amount of medication used for COVID treatment:
KOVIR significantly reduces the requirement of corticosteroids, anticoagulants, antipyretics, cough suppressants, expectorants, antihistamines, and drugs for suppressing gastric problems in COVID treatment, compared to the control group.

Safety:

KOVIR dose of 3 tablets 3 times daily within 14 days is safe for patients with SARS-CoV-2. There were no adverse events and no concerns regarding the safety of the KOVIR in both studies.

The results of the previous pre-clinical studies showed that:

KOVIR did not show any signs of acute toxicity at 37.5 capsules/kg dose.

KOVIR did not cause any sub-chronic toxicity on mice at 1.08 capsules/kg/day dose (9 capsules/day human dose equivalent) and the dose of 3.24 capsules/kg/day (27 capsules/day human dose equivalent) within 30 days.

KOVIR showed the pharmacological activities of improving the immune system at the dose of 1.44 capsules/kg/day (6 capsules/day human dose equivalent) and the dose of 2.16 capsules/kg/day (9 capsules/day human dose equivalent), for oral use continuously within 7 days on the study model of acute immunodeficiency caused by Cyclophosphamide through the indexes of:

+ General immune index: significantly recover the weight of spleen, improve the damage situation of the spleen, thymus on microscopic images, improve recovery of general white blood cells and reduce the amount of deficient white blood cells, compared to model group and control group.

+ Cellular mediated immunity: significantly recover the intradermal reaction caused by Ovalbumin antigen.

+ The human dose of 9 capsules/day improved recovery of IL-2 concentration.

The results of reproductive toxicity studies of KOVIR at doses of 1.44 capsules/kg/day (6 capsules/day human dose equivalent) and 2.16 capsules/kg/day (9 capsules/day human dose equivalent) showed that KOVIR did not produce reproductive toxicity in male and female mice in the entire reproductive cycle. KOVIR did not cause toxicity in female mice during pregnancy and lactation period. No toxicity was discovered in neonatal mice.

Proposals based on the studies:
KOVIR is recommended for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 at home and treatment centers to reduce the rate of progression to severe disease, to reduce symptoms rapidly, to reduce the requirement of other medicines, and to shorten the duration of treatment, therefore to reduce pressure on the health system. We recommended to use KOVIR as soon as possible after the diagnosis of COVID-19.

The results of the studies encourage Vietnamese Traditional Medicine to pursue the fight against the pandemic. With a long history of using traditional medicine in treatment of diseases, the Association of Traditional Medicine of Vietnam and its 70.000 members, including physicians in central and regional levels, is carrying out numerous studies to evaluate the results from clinical trials of traditional medicines on COVID-19 patients.

KOVIR contains 100% natural ingredients and is produced by Sunstar JSC - a Vietnam-based science and technology company with 21 years of experience in the field of herbal products. The company currently has more than 150 herbal medicinal products, dietary supplement, and cosmetic products which are sold widely in Vietnam, America, and Europe.

www.saothaiduong.com.vn

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb419a54-217d-4d50-a442-7ddd1d3fb5ad

CONTACT: Contact : Vannh@thaiduong.com.vn Tuanpt@thaiduong.com.vn


Recommended Stories

  • Is Ocugen Stock a Buy Now?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) got some positive news last week as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug application (IND) for Covaxin, also known as BBV152. The FDA's action clears a roadblock for Ocugen that could help lead to its COVID-19 vaccine obtaining FDA approval. On Nov. 26, Ocugen released a statement saying that the FDA had issued a clinical hold on its IND for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine it is co-developing with India-based Bharat Biotech.

  • CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

    The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communities of substantial or high transmission — roughly 95% of U.S. counties, according to the latest data.

  • Peninsula biotech stock loses 80% after eye drug's late-stage study fails

    The company — which still has a quartet of late-stage trials with the drug and more than $700 million in cash — saw its stock continue to drop on Thursday.

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) had sunk 13.4% lower at 10:50 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after the biopharmaceutical company provided its fourth-quarter update following the market close on Thursday. MacroGenics announced only its 2021 full-year results.

  • COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS)Q4 2021 Earnings CallFeb 24, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the COMPASS conference call.

  • The Petri Dish: Moderna, Thermo become long-term partners; Karyopharm medical chief departs

    The Massachusetts life sciences industry is rife with companies developing drugs and devices to tackle serious diseases, inking new partnership deals, raising money, expanding facilities and more.

  • Moderna CEO Vows to Grow Vaccine Business as Competition Mounts

    Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel says he isn’t worried by new Covid-19 vaccines, and that his company has been gaining share.

  • The #1 Snack to Buy at Costco for Better Sleep, According to a Dietitian

    Costco has plenty of snacks to offer, but kiwis is a delicious and nutrition snack that can help support quality sleep.

  • Merck & Co. Is Honored to Be Named to Forbes America's Best Employers List for the Eighth Year in a Row.

    We are honored to have been named to Forbes America's Best Employers list for the eighth year in a row! We were ranked in the top 50 of Overall Best Large Companies this year, and we were ranked se...

  • Sanofi and GSK Say New COVID-19 Vaccine Is 100% Effective Against Hospitalizations, Severe Disease

    European pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GSK say their new COVID-19 vaccine achieved 100 percent efficacy against hospitalizations and severe disease.

  • FDA approves Eli Lilly drug to cut death, hospitalization risk in all heart patients

    Originally approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2014 for type 2 diabetes patients, the drug's use was expanded last year in some adults living with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which happens when the muscle of the left ventricle is not pumping as well as normal. "While Jardiance may not be effective in all patients with heart failure, this approval is a significant step forward for patients and our understanding of heart failure," said Norman Stockbridge, director of the FDA's Division of Cardiology and Nephrology.

  • L.A. County bars, offices, gyms can drop mask rules with COVID vaccine verification

    The revised rules take effect 12:01 a.m. Friday and will make masking optional indoors in certain settings that screen the vaccination status of patrons.

  • Coronavirus tally: CDC to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will announce plans to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines later Friday, the Associated Press reported, citing two people familiar with the plan. will announce a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings, shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts to a more holistic view of risk from the coronavirus to a community. Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people residing in communit

  • Novocure (NVCR) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, and thank you for joining us to review NovoCure's fourth quarter and full year 2021 performance. Other members of our executive leadership team are also on the call and available for Q&A. The slides presented today can be viewed on our website, www.novocure.com, by clicking on the link for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results located in the quarterly reports section of our investor relations page.

  • Florida's new coronavirus guidance: 'Buck the CDC'

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo on Thursday announced new coronavirus policy recommendations that discourage mask-wearing and push physicians to use off-label medications to treat the virus. “People want to live freely in Florida, without corporate masking creating a two-tier society and without overbearing isolation for children,” DeSantis said in a statement. The announcement came a day before President Joe Biden's administration is expected to significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines, according to two people familiar with the change.

  • Moderna says booster protection wanes after 9 months

    Moderna executives have revealed data showing that the protection afforded by its booster shot will begin to wane after about nine months, regardless of what vaccine a patient had used in the primary series.

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • What Actually Works For Hair Loss, and What's Just Marketing

    Knowing how to treat hair loss is tricky when so many different products on the market claim to promote regrowth. Two doctors explain which ingredients and treatments are most effective.

  • UNC initiative to fight pandemics looks to build leadership team, hire CEO

    The program designed to confront future pandemics has received $18 million in state funds to build its management team.

  • Emma Roberts Rocks a Cute Bikini While on Vacay — And Her Abs Are Absolutely Killer

    Emma Roberts rocks a bikini while on vacay in Costa Rica—and her abs are absolutely killer in new Instagram photos. Yoga and Pilates are her go-to workouts.