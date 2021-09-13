U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

Studies Highlight The Benefits Of Plant-Based Diet For Men's Health

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-based diets are associated with multiple health and environmental benefits. Previous studies suggest a beneficial role of specific plant-based foods, and a harmful role for some animal-based foods for prostate cancer and erectile dysfunction; however, little is known about plant-based dietary patterns and PSA levels, prostate cancer risk or erectile dysfunction. Three new studies demonstrating the positive impact plant-based diets can have on the health of men were presented during a special virtual press session at the 2021 American Urological Association Annual Meeting. The press session was moderated by Stacy Loeb, MD, AUA Spokesperson and Professor of Urology and Population Health at New York University Langone Health, as well as the Manhattan Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The recording of this session is now available for viewing.

Three new studies demonstrating the positive impact plant-based diets can have on the health of men, including dietary patterns on PSA levels, prostate cancer risk and erectile dysfunction, were presented during a special virtual press session at the 2021 American Urological Association Annual Meeting.
Three new studies demonstrating the positive impact plant-based diets can have on the health of men, including dietary patterns on PSA levels, prostate cancer risk and erectile dysfunction, were presented during a special virtual press session at the 2021 American Urological Association Annual Meeting.

Watch Briefing

Abstracts Presented:

Publication # PD65-08
Impact of Plant-Based Diet on PSA Level: Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey

In this study, researchers sought to determine if an association exists between plant-based dietary content and PSA levels. Data on demographics, diet and PSA levels of men enrolled in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) were used for. A Plant-based diet index (PDI) and healthful plant-based diet index (hPDI) were then calculated using food frequency questionnaires.

Key Findings:

  • There is a significant association between increased consumption of a healthy plant-based diet and lower PSA levels.

  • This finding may be incorporated into the shared-decision making process with patients to promote healthier lifestyle choices to reduce the likelihood of prostate biopsy and potential downstream morbidity.

Publication # MP32-06
Association of Plant-Based Dietary Patterns with Prostate Cancer Risk

For prostate cancer, previous studies suggest a beneficial role of specific plant-based foods (e.g., tomatoes with lycopene) and a potentially harmful role of specific animal-based foods (e.g., meat and dairy). However, less is known about plant-based dietary patterns and prostate cancer risk. This prospective study included 47,239 men who were followed for up to 28 years in the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. Plant-based dietary indices were calculated using data from food frequency questionnaires collected every four years.

Key Findings:

  • Greater overall plant-based consumption was associated with a significantly lower risk of fatal prostate cancer.

  • In addition to well-established benefits for general health and the environment, data from this prospective study provide supportive evidence that greater consumption of healthful plant-based foods may be associated with a lower risk of aggressive prostate cancer, with the strongest results among younger men.

Publication # PD20-05
Plant-Based Diets are Associated with Decreased Risk of Erectile Dysfunction

To evaluate the association between a plant-based diet and erectile dysfunction, researchers collected data from 2,549 men in the national health and nutrition examination survey (NHANES) database. Using the food frequency questionnaire, an overall healthful plant-based diet index (hPDI) was developed. A multivariable-adjusted logistic regression analysis was performed to determine the association between erectile dysfunction and hPDI.

Key Findings:

  • In a well-characterized national database, it was shown a healthful plant-based diet is associated with less chance of having erectile dysfunction.

"Increased consumption of a healthy plant-based diet has significant benefits for urologic and sexual health," said Dr. Stacy Loeb. "These three studies show that dietary interventions can make positive impacts for overall health, as well as, specific urologic conditions faced by millions of men."

The full abstracts are available for viewing:

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000002109.08
https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000002036.06
https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000002009.05

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Contact:

Taylor Titus, AUA


443-454-3743, ttitus@auanet.org

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studies-highlight-the-benefits-of-plant-based-diet-for-mens-health-301375614.html

SOURCE American Urological Association

