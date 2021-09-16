New Studies Prove Direct Link Between MedWise® and Better Health Outcomes Including Reduced Healthcare Costs

A Win for Consumers, Payers and Pharmacists Demonstrating its Value and Impact

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced the results of a three-part clinical study that further demonstrates the strong associations between a high MedWise Risk Score™ and poor health outcomes. These studies validate that medication interventions informed by MedWise® clinical decision support tools improve health outcomes and lower healthcare costs when used by specially certified pharmacists.

New Studies prove link between TRHC's MedWise and better health outcomes, reduced healthcare costs

The peer-reviewed three-part series, Innovative Enhanced Medication Therapy Management Model: Medication Risk Score, Medication Safety Review, and Health Care Outcomes, was published in the September issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®. In the first study, researchers added to the body of research showing additional associations between a high MedWise Risk Score and poor health outcomes. In the second study, they showed how interventions developed using MedWise by Certified MedWise Advisor pharmacists reduced medication-related risk and improved health outcomes. The third study revealed the types and extent of outcomes that were improved, including reduced costs, hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and premature death.

"This advanced research adds to the growing body of scientific study irrefutably demonstrating the unique value that TRHC's innovative MedWise Science brings to older adults and to Enhanced Medication Therapy Management (EMTM)," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "These studies clearly show that when pharmacists use the MedWise Risk Score to prioritize at-risk patients and then use Certified MedWise Advisor pharmacists to inform interventions, they improve outcomes and decrease costs."

TRHC's innovative MedWise technology can identify medication risk for individual patients or across patient populations by combining patient-specific clinical information, their pharmacist-reconciled medication regimen, and MedWise Science to identify which patients and populations are at higher risk for ADEs and require more immediate medication management attention.

"Today's aging population and rising healthcare costs require innovative approaches that consider the implications of multi-drug interactions in patients," said Jacques Turgeon, BPharm, PhD, TRHC Chief Scientific Officer and CEO of Precision Pharmacotherapy Research and Development Institute. "This research is a significant step forward in definitively demonstrating the value of TRHC's approach as it relates to patient outcomes."

Previous peer-reviewed, published studies have found that a lower MedWise Risk Score™ correlated with fewer ADEs , emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, along with lower medical costs and a decreased risk of premature death .

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

