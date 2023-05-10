U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Studio City
·16 min read
Studio City
Studio City

MACAU, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Total operating revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were US$51.5 million, compared with total operating revenues of US$12.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The change was primarily attributable to the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions in Macau during the quarter which led to an increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$146.7 million and US$75.0 million for the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Studio City Casino’s rolling chip volume was US$718.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus US$439.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. The rolling chip win rate was 1.59% in the first quarter of 2023 versus 1.66% in the first quarter of 2022. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%- 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$480.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with US$191.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. The mass market table games hold percentage was 24.7% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 31.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

Gaming machine handle for the first quarter of 2023 was US$431.7 million, compared with US$233.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The gaming machine win rate was 3.8% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 3.1% in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue from casino contract was US$18.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared with revenue from casino contract of negative US$8.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. Revenue from casino contract is net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino which are deducted by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited, the gaming operator of the Studio City Casino (the “Gaming Operator”).

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the on-going operation of the Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$128.0 million and US$83.6 million in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the first quarter of 2023 were US$32.7 million, compared with US$20.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2023 was US$26.9 million, compared with operating loss of US$61.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$9.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$26.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The change was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue from casino contract and higher non-gaming revenues.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the first quarter of 2023 was US$38.0 million, compared with net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited of US$70.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The net loss attributable to participation interest was US$3.6 million and US$10.7 million in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were US$14.7 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$21.1 million, net of amounts capitalized, partially offset by net foreign exchange gains of US$4.0 million and interest income of US$2.6 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$30.6 million were recorded in the first quarter of 2023, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended March 31, 2023 referred to in the earnings release of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) dated May 10, 2023 (“Melco’s earnings release”) is US$11.5 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco’s earnings release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco’s earnings release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of March 31, 2023 aggregated to US$368.7 million (December 31, 2022: US$509.7 million), including US$0.1 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2022: US$0.1 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was US$2.44 billion (December 31, 2022: US$2.43 billion).

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2023 were US$33.1 million.

Recent Developments

On April 6, 2023, Melco announced the opening of an indoor water park and the Epic hotel tower, at Studio City Phase 2. The indoor water park spans nearly 10,000 square meters with 16 waterslides and attractions. The outdoor water park at Studio City opened for the season on April 28, 2023. The Epic Tower has a total of 338 suites in eight room types including two villas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) COVID-19 outbreaks, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) risks associated with the newly adopted gaming law in Macau and its implementation by the Macau government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1)

 

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other and other non-operating income and expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our business. While we believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/loss, cash flow or any other measure of financial performance or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, profitability or cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. In addition, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non- GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

 

 

 

(2)

 

“Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs and property charges and other, net of participation interest. Adjusted net income/loss is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

For the investment community, please contact:
Jeanny Kim
Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer
Tel: +852 2598 3698
Email: jeannykim@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue from casino contract(3)

$

18,724

 

 

$

(8,639

)

 

Rooms

 

12,896

 

 

 

6,275

 

 

Food and beverage

 

9,265

 

 

 

5,484

 

 

Entertainment

 

1,677

 

 

 

99

 

 

Services fee

 

6,203

 

 

 

5,719

 

 

Mall

 

2,136

 

 

 

2,703

 

 

Retail and other

 

566

 

 

 

351

 

Total operating revenues

 

51,467

 

 

 

11,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs related to casino contract(3)

 

(6,859

)

 

 

(6,024

)

 

Rooms

 

(3,402

)

 

 

(2,949

)

 

Food and beverage

 

(8,240

)

 

 

(7,174

)

 

Entertainment

 

(1,393

)

 

 

(557

)

 

Mall

 

(376

)

 

 

(956

)

 

Retail and other

 

(373

)

 

 

(375

)

 

General and administrative

 

(21,735

)

 

 

(20,630

)

 

Pre-opening costs

 

(5,164

)

 

 

(342

)

 

Amortization of land use right

 

(824

)

 

 

(827

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

(29,747

)

 

 

(30,989

)

 

Property charges and other

 

(290

)

 

 

(3,063

)

Total operating costs and expenses

 

(78,403

)

 

 

(73,886

)

Operating loss

 

(26,936

)

 

 

(61,894

)

Non-operating income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

2,554

 

 

 

304

 

 

Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized

 

(21,099

)

 

 

(22,806

)

 

Other financing costs

 

(103

)

 

 

(103

)

 

Foreign exchange gains, net

 

3,959

 

 

 

4,139

 

 

Other income

 

1

 

 

 

-

 

Total non-operating expenses, net

 

(14,688

)

 

 

(18,466

)

Loss before income tax

 

(41,624

)

 

 

(80,360

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

20

 

 

 

(613

)

Net loss

 

(41,604

)

 

 

(80,973

)

Net loss attributable to participation interest

 

3,579

 

 

 

10,740

 

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited

$

(38,025

)

 

$

(70,233

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.049

)

 

$

(0.133

)

 

Diluted

$

(0.049

)

 

$

(0.135

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.197

)

 

$

(0.532

)

 

Diluted

$

(0.197

)

 

$

(0.539

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

770,352,700

 

 

 

527,953,145

 

 

Diluted

 

770,352,700

 

 

 

600,464,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3)

As a result of the amendments made to the agreement for the operation of the Studio City Casino announced on June 23, 2022, certain revenues and operating costs of the Company were previously captioned as i) revenue from provision of gaming related services and are now captioned as revenue from casino contract; and ii) costs for provision of gaming related services and are now captioned as costs related to casino contract.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

368,541

 

 

$

509,523

 

Accounts receivable

 

1,265

 

 

 

263

 

Receivables from affiliated companies

 

34,925

 

 

 

221

 

Inventories

 

5,021

 

 

 

5,121

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

39,047

 

 

 

38,721

 

Total current assets

 

448,799

 

 

 

553,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,858,533

 

 

 

2,868,064

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,025

 

 

 

1,373

 

Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets

 

51,950

 

 

 

48,325

 

Restricted cash

 

129

 

 

 

130

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

13,056

 

 

 

13,136

 

Land use right, net

 

107,265

 

 

 

108,645

 

Total assets

$

3,480,757

 

 

$

3,593,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND PARTICIPATION INTEREST

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

742

 

 

$

501

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

123,350

 

 

 

165,688

 

Income tax payable

 

4

 

 

 

22

 

Payables to affiliated companies

 

70,401

 

 

 

81,178

 

Total current liabilities

 

194,497

 

 

 

247,389

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

2,435,296

 

 

 

2,434,476

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

21,663

 

 

 

21,631

 

Deferred tax liabilities, net

 

375

 

 

 

382

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

13,666

 

 

 

13,499

 

Total liabilities

 

2,665,497

 

 

 

2,717,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity and participation interest:

 

 

 

 

 

Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares

 

 

 

 authorized; 770,352,700 shares issued and outstanding

 

77

 

 

 

77

 

Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares

 

 

 

 

 authorized; 72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding

 

7

 

 

 

7

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,477,359

 

 

 

2,477,359

 

Accumulated other comprehensive losses

 

(29,293

)

 

 

(11,671

)

Accumulated losses

 

(1,703,191

)

 

 

(1,665,166

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

744,959

 

 

 

800,606

 

Participation interest

 

70,301

 

 

 

75,539

 

Total shareholders’ equity and participation interest

 

815,260

 

 

 

876,145

 

Total liabilities, shareholders’ equity and participation interest

$

3,480,757

 

 

$

3,593,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to

Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited

$

(38,025

)

 

$

(70,233

)

Pre-opening costs

 

5,164

 

 

 

342

 

Property charges and other

 

290

 

 

 

3,063

 

Participation interest impact on adjustments

 

(469

)

 

 

(530

)

Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited

$

(33,040

)

 

$

(67,358

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.043

)

 

$

(0.128

)

Diluted

$

(0.043

)

 

$

(0.129

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.172

)

 

$

(0.510

)

Diluted

$

(0.172

)

 

$

(0.517

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

770,352,700

 

 

 

527,953,145

 

Diluted

 

770,352,700

 

 

 

600,464,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

$

(26,936

)

 

$

(61,894

)

Pre-opening costs

 

5,164

 

 

 

342

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

30,571

 

 

 

31,816

 

Property charges and other

 

290

 

 

 

3,063

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,089

 

 

$

(26,673

)

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited

to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited

$

(38,025

)

 

$

(70,233

)

Net loss attributable to participation interest

 

(3,579

)

 

 

(10,740

)

Net loss

 

(41,604

)

 

 

(80,973

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

(20

)

 

 

613

 

Interest and other non-operating expenses, net

 

14,688

 

 

 

18,466

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

30,571

 

 

 

31,816

 

Property charges and other

 

290

 

 

 

3,063

 

Pre-opening costs

 

5,164

 

 

 

342

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,089

 

 

$

(26,673

)

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Data Schedule

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Room Statistics(4):

 

 

 

 

 

Average daily rate (5)

$

107

 

 

$

127

 

 

 

Occupancy per available room

 

76

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

Revenue per available room (6)

$

82

 

 

$

41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Information(7):

 

 

 

 

 

Average number of table games

 

246

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

Average number of gaming machines

 

677

 

 

 

712

 

 

 

Table games win per unit per day (8)

$

5,879

 

 

$

2,725

 

 

 

Gaming machines win per unit per day (9)

$

272

 

 

$

111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4)

Room statistics exclude rooms that were temporarily closed or provided to staff members due to the COVID-19 outbreak

(5)

Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms

(6)

Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available

(7)

Table games and gaming machines that were not in operation due to government-mandated closures or social distancing measures in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak have been excluded

(8)

Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis

(9)

Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis