Studio Showcases Canada's First Contemporary Indigenous Artist

·2 min read

Private Works Of Norval Morrisseau Made Available

CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EA Studios (Jasper) LTD is offering art collectors worldwide a chance to add a unique piece of Indigenous art or jade to their collection. Founded in Jasper, Alberta, Canada, in 1973, EA Studios has sponsored countless artists over the years, including famous Indigenous painter Norval Morrisseau and well-known jade sculptor David Wong.

EA Studios (Jasper) LTD collections. (CNW Group/EA Studios (Jasper) LTD)
EA Studios (Jasper) LTD collections. (CNW Group/EA Studios (Jasper) LTD)

Packed with stunning colours and thought-provoking imagery, Norval Morrisseau's art is best known for being rich with spiritual imagery and symbolism. EA Studios (Jasper) LTD is home to one of the world's largest collections of authentic Norval Morrisseau paintings. Every Morrisseau painting in EA Studios' possession was painted during his time at the Maligne Canyon Tea House while being sponsored by the studio.

EA Studios (Jasper) LTD also owns an exclusive collection of authentic David Wong sculptures, purchased while the studio sponsored Wong. Lose yourself in the great green depths and beautiful, creamy swirls of each David Wong sculpture, knowing that you're getting a one-of-a-kind piece to add to your art collection.

"The bright, vibrant paintings of Morrisseau and the gorgeous jade statues crafted by David Wong deserve a chance to shine. We felt now was the time to bring the work of these two incredible artists back into the spotlight," said Joseph Helmy, EA Studios (Jasper) LTD director.

Many works by the two artists, and others, can be found on the EA Studios (Jasper) LTD 's website https://eastudioscalgary.com with higher ticket items available for purchase in person through the studio. A private room is available at the studio for in-person viewings. Contact 1-866-621-7201 to book a private showing or inquire about a particular artist.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/studio-showcases-canadas-first-contemporary-indigenous-artist-301507165.html

SOURCE EA Studios (Jasper) LTD

