U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.06
    +2.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,847.89
    +240.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.10
    -30.39 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.54
    +10.99 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.33
    +0.61 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    -0.0180 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9460
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,335.30
    -1,552.84 (-3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.16
    -11.73 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

New study: 8 in 10 retirement plan sponsors say participants want guaranteed lifetime income investment options

·5 min read

Nationwide Retirement Institute® survey uncovers the magnitude of the business opportunity for plan advisors and consultants

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly nine in 10 plan sponsors and participants (88%), respectively, agree that income in retirement is vital to financial security, according to the Nationwide Retirement Institute's® 2021 In-Plan Lifetime Income survey of plan sponsors, plan participants, and plan advisors or consultants. However, despite recognizing the importance of income in retirement, the survey found participants don't feel confident in their ability to maximize it. Half of participants (50%) are concerned about being able to manage expenses and lifestyle choices in retirement and 48% are concerned about outliving their income.

(PRNewsfoto/Nationwide)
(PRNewsfoto/Nationwide)

Because of these concerns, eight in 10 plan sponsors (81%) believe their employees want guaranteed lifetime income investment options in their employer-sponsored retirement plan. Many plan sponsors are already looking to solve this need for their employees, with four in 10 (41%) saying they don't currently offer guaranteed lifetime income options but would consider it. Despite this interest, about 60% of advisors and consultants don't think their plan sponsor clients want to explore these options, which may indicate a missed opportunity.

The study shows many participants are ready to act once a guaranteed lifetime income investment option is available in their retirement plan, with eight in 10 participants (79%) reporting they are at least somewhat likely to rollover a portion of their current retirement savings into one. This percentage is even higher for participants ages 45-54 at 87%, which serves as an opportunity for financial professionals to begin engaging plan sponsors and participants even earlier than the traditional "pre-retirement" stage.

"For many Americans, understanding how their employer-sponsored retirement plan savings translates to retirement income will soon come into greater focus," said Eric Stevenson, president of Nationwide Retirement Solutions. "New lifetime income illustrations will begin appearing on participant statements over the next year, based on a new requirement created by the 2019 SECURE Act, with some participants seeing this as soon as this month. For some it will be a wake-up call that they haven't saved enough, and we believe this visibility will lead to even greater interest from plan sponsors for new investment options that help their plan participants address their lifetime income needs."

For advisors and consultants looking to begin conversations with plan sponsors about guaranteed lifetime income investment options, it's likely their clients are only waiting for them to make the recommendation. Approximately nine in 10 plan sponsors trust financial advisors or consultants to counsel them on choosing the right options for their company's retirement plan and consider them to be the primary source for learning more about guaranteed lifetime income investment options.

Retirement plan decision makers are ready to talk about this now. The survey shows seven in 10 plan sponsors report they evaluate their company retirement plan options at least every six months. This is more frequent than most advisors and consultants realize, with more than eight in 10 advisors (82%) saying only a few or none of their plan sponsor clients are evaluating their company retirement plan in the next six months.

"There is an immediate business opportunity for advisors and consultants to initiate conversations with plan sponsors about adding guaranteed lifetime income investment options," Stevenson said. "Plan sponsors are telling us they're hungry for more guidance and advisors and consultants are in prime position to help by exploring these solutions with their clients today."

View an infographic summarizing data from this survey.

Nationwide also provides a variety of in plan guarantee resources for financial advisors and plan consultants.

Methodology
Edelman Data and Intelligence (DxI) conducted the online survey on behalf of Nationwide July 19-August 4, 2021. Respondents included:

  • 500 company plan sponsors, including business executives, business owners, human resources professionals, and financial management professionals who are full-time workers at U.S. businesses with at least 10 full-time employees. They must also be decision-makers for company retirement plans including 401(k), 403(b), or 457(b) plans.

  • 300 financial advisors or consultants who advise at least one plan sponsor on investment decisions, financial planning, and options.

  • 1,000 plan participants 45+ years of age who work full-time and have access to a 401(k), 403(b), or 457(b) plan through their employer.

About Nationwide
Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide Retirement Solutions administers nearly 34,000 retirement plans, protecting more than $173.9 billion in participant assets, and helping secure financial futures for more than 2.6 million participants in the governmental 457, corporate 401(k) and not-for-profit 403(b) markets. Nationwide is committed to serving the retirement industry by doing the right thing at the right time through better participant experiences, administrative simplicity and values that translate to service.

NRM-19570AO

Contact:
Mike Switzer
SWITZEM1@nationwide.com
614-370-0001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-8-in-10-retirement-plan-sponsors-say-participants-want-guaranteed-lifetime-income-investment-options-301375474.html

SOURCE Nationwide

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese tech stocks seeing declines across the board — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest regulatory concerns facing Chinese tech stocks, as well as recent comments on the country's electric vehicle makers.&nbsp;

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Are you inheriting a house or retirement account from a loved one? Read this first

    If your deceased loved on (the decedent) left appreciated capital gain assets — such as real property and/or securities held in taxable brokerage firm accounts, the federal income tax basis of those assets are increased to reflect fair market value (FMV) as of: (1) the decedent’s date of death or (2) the alternate valuation date of six months later if the executor of the estate chooses to use the alternate valuation date. Then, when an inherited capital gain asset is sold, federal capital gains tax is only owed the appreciation (if any) that occurs after the applicable magic date. This pro-taxpayer rule can dramatically lower or even eliminate the federal income tax hit when an inherited asset is sold.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • This Growth Stock Is Buy Now, Pay Later's New Most Valuable Player

    Its platform integrates with the online stores of its merchant partners to offer customers the option to finance their purchases at the checkout. Smaller players have emerged with their own takes on the concept, prompting Affirm to develop the Affirm Card -- a digital credit card-like product that allows consumers to reap the benefits of BNPL everywhere, not just with Affirm's merchant partners.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sinking Today

    A lost supply agreement for a partner's COVID-19 vaccine is hurting the biotech's shares today.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.&nbsp;

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Is Tesla a Buy Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is making a comeback. After hitting a record of just over $900 in January, Tesla shares lost more than a third of their value -- falling to $563 in March. Tesla closed Wednesday's trading session at $753.87, up 34% from this year's low.

  • 5 key questions to ask yourself about financial preparations for retirement

    When your assumptions about how much you'll have (and spend) in retirement are off base, it can cause anxiety and lead to serious belt-tightening.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer for the health of the U.S. stock market. Comprised of 30 profitable and time-tested companies, the Dow Jones is the perfect example of how buy-and-hold investing can make investors rich. Over the trailing 50 years, the Dow has averaged an annualized return of about 7.5%.

  • Security Software Is Booming, Goldman Sachs Says. Why It Downgraded Crowdstrike and Check Point.

    Security-software analyst Brian Essex said the group is benefiting from “one of the most substantial firewall-related spending cycles we’ve seen in years.”