U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.25
    -11.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,930.00
    -82.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,587.75
    -32.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.00
    -10.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.96
    +0.82 (+4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    -0.3500 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,163.11
    -6.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.54
    -4.94 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.53
    -86.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

New study will assess impact of COVID-19 vaccination on Canadians with immune-mediated inflammatory disease

COVID-19 Immunity Task Force
·6 min read

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 7 million Canadians suffer from immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMID) such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, and related conditions. It is important that they too be protected from COVID-19, yet the effectiveness and safety of vaccines for Canadians with these health issues has not been thoroughly investigated. The COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF) and Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group (VSRG) are supporting a nationwide study that will assess COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness, safety and vaccine hesitancy in this potentially vulnerable group of people.

“These diseases involve chronic inflammation and require immunosuppressive drugs. These drugs can control symptoms and prevent organ damage but can also lessen immune responses to vaccination,” explains Dr. Sasha Bernatsky, study lead and Senior Scientist in the Centre for Outcomes Research and Evaluation at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC). “Patients, doctors and decision-makers also need to know if the drugs people with IMID are on can affect their response to COVID vaccination. We also need estimates of adverse events, and other problems including triggering a flare of their disease.”

The project involves a multi-institutional, multidisciplinary research team, who are recruiting across Canada, which also includes Dr. Carol Hitchon from the University of Manitoba, Dr. Vinod Chandran from the University of Toronto, and Dr. Dawn Bowdish from McMaster University.

“The drugs patients are on may increase susceptibility to infection,” adds Dr. Bernatsky, who is also a professor in the Department of Medicine at McGill University. “By the same token, many patients have tried numerous drug treatments to achieve good disease control and regain function. The thought that a vaccination could trigger a disease flare is daunting, especially when so little evidence exists as to how high or low the risk of a flare may be.”

Patient concerns may therefore lead to lower confidence in vaccines, a phenomenon that has been studied by Dr. Ines Colmegna, a scientist in the Infectious Diseases and Immunity in Global Health Program at the RI-MUHC, who is also involved in this study. “Vaccine hesitancy is a complex issue and understanding it is particularly relevant among people with autoimmune disease and/or immunosuppression,” she says.

The research team is examining the immune response to COVID-19 vaccination in 2,500 IMID patients. Patients are being recruited from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland. Patients provide blood samples using at home finger prick collection kits prior to and after their COVID vaccinations. Researchers will study patients’ antibody levels up to 12 months after their final COVID vaccine. Post-vaccine reactions and COVID infections following vaccination will also be measured.

“Our goal is to assist regulators, doctors and patients in making evidence-based decisions regarding COVID vaccination,” says Dr. Bernatsky. “We will address safety concerns contributing to vaccine hesitancy and help inform public health recommendations regarding COVID-19 vaccination in vulnerable patient populations.”

“It is imperative to study the immune response and safety of vaccines not only in the general population, but in populations with specific health issues, such as those with IMID,” says Dr. Caroline Quach, Co-Chair of the Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group. “Studies such as this one help to inform on whether a booster dose is needed in IMID patients. They will also allow to estimate the rate of occurrence of adverse events, such as flares, which is a major consideration for this particular population.”

About the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC)

The Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) is a world-renowned biomedical and healthcare research centre. The institute, which is affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine of McGill University, is the research arm of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) – an academic health centre located in Montreal, Canada, that has a mandate to focus on complex care within its community. The RI-MUHC supports over 450 researchers and around 1,200 research trainees devoted to a broad spectrum of fundamental, clinical and health outcomes research at the Glen and the Montreal General Hospital sites of the MUHC. Its research facilities offer a dynamic multidisciplinary environment that fosters collaboration and leverages discovery aimed at improving the health of individual patients across their lifespan. The RI-MUHC is supported in part by the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé (FRQS). rimuhc.ca

About the Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group

The Vaccine Surveillance Reference Group (VSRG) supports the monitoring of the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada. It is a consortium of Canadian organizations—the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the Canadian Immunization Research Network (CIRN), the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), and the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF)—working collaboratively to pool expertise on vaccine surveillance. The VSRG reports to PHAC and is supported by the CITF Secretariat. It is co-chaired by the leader CIRN and the former chair of NACI. Among its responsibilities, the VSRG, through the CITF Executive Committee, makes recommendations to PHAC on funding research teams that can address important aspects of the immune response, safety, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines with public health relevance and with attention to all priority groups.

About the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force

The Government of Canada established the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force in late April 2020. The Task Force is overseen by a Leadership Group of volunteers that includes leading Canadian scientists and experts from universities and healthcare facilities across Canada who are focused on understanding the nature of immunity arising from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To that end, the CITF is supporting numerous studies to determine the extent of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Canada (in the general population as well as in specific communities and priority populations), understand the nature of immunity following infection, develop improved antibody testing methods, and help monitor the effectiveness and safety of vaccines as they are rolled out across Canada. The Task Force and its Secretariat work closely with a range of partners, including governments, public health agencies, institutions, health organizations, research teams, other task forces, and engages communities and stakeholders. Most recently, the Task Force has been asked to support vaccine surveillance, including monitoring vaccine effectiveness and safety, as part of its overall objective to generate data and ideas that inform interventions aimed at slowing—and ultimately stopping—the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Canada. For more information visit: www.covid19immunitytaskforce.ca

MEDIA CONTACTS

RI-MUHC
Fabienne Landry
Fabienne.landry@muhc.mcgill.ca
Cell : +1.514.812.7722

COVID-19 Immunity Task Force
media@covid19immunitytaskforce.ca
Rebecca Burns
Cell: +1.438.871.8763
Caroline Phaneuf
Cell: +1.514.444.4532


Recommended Stories

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Hexo, and Sundial Growers Stocks All Tumbled Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are trading down 2.8% as of 2:35 p.m. EDT, followed by Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) with a 3.2% loss, Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) down 3.8%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) bringing up the rear with a 4.1% decline. Citing a report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal Tuesday, CNN warned that "whether you smoke it, vape it, or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be significantly increasing your risk of a heart attack" -- and that may have investors worried about investing in cannabis right now.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

    By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data

  • Why Moderna Boosters May Not Be Available as Soon as Pfizer-BioNTech Boosters

    Moderna lagged behind Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in securing Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, and its sales have trailed behind its competitors' vaccine, as well. Moderna recently filed for full U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its vaccine, but Pfizer and BioNTech already won full FDA approval for theirs.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Cratered in August

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biotech focused on the development of drugs for central nervous system disorders, had a seriously rough August. On Aug. 9, Axsome's management revealed that the Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies in the New Drug Application for the company's lead product candidate, AXS-05, as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder. On Aug. 23, the biotech announced that the FDA had missed the drug's scheduled Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of Aug. 22.

  • Why Gain Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced positive topline data in a patient-derived iPSC study evaluating STAR compounds as a treatment for Gaucher and Parkinson's disease. Gain Therapeutics identified the two lead STAR candidates through its proprietary SEE-Tx platform. The company said the compounds were characterized in assays to potentially help Parkinson’s patients with GBA1 gene mutations as well as patients whose glucocerebrosidase prot

  • ‘If you don’t get vaccinated, you will get Covid at this point’: Doctor

    Dr. Lakshman Swamy, ICU Physician at Cambridge Health Alliance and Boston Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Kadmon Stock Hits 5-Year High On Sanofi's $1.9 Billion Takeover

    Sanofi said Wednesday it will spend $1.9 billion to acquire small biotech Kadmon Holdings, and KDMN stock rocketed to a five-year high.

  • Is Bristol Myers Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Its Recent Downtrend Continues?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • MacroGenics Stumbles As Fully Approved Cancer Drug Flops In Roche Rivalry

    A fully approved breast cancer drug from MacroGenics failed to pass muster in a final analysis, and MGNX stock dipped Wednesday.

  • Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup

    BioHarvest Sciences Inc., Icanic Brands Co Inc. & Cann Group Ltd. Among Top Cannabis Gainers For The Week. TerrAscend Corp & Columbia Care Inc Made the Headlines with Positive News. Key Developments to Note in the Proceedings of the Federal Legalization of Marijuana With State cannabis legalization ramping up across the U.S. and chances of […] The post Cannabis Sector Weekly Roundup appeared first on Market Exclusive.

  • A woman went viral on TikTok for deworming herself. Don't try this at home, doctor warns.

    An expert weighs in on why those at-home deworming methods may not be the best idea if you suspect you have worms.

  • Singapore Shifts Covid Focus to Hospitalizations as Cases Set Daily Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is shifting the focus of its daily reports to turn attention to its medical capacity alongside the country’s plans to live with the virus, amid an increase of its daily count of Covid cases in the local community to the highest it’s ever been.The Ministry of Health will now lead its report with data on serious cases as well as provide more information on large emerging clusters, it said Wednesday in a statement accompanying its daily update. It will no longer state the n

  • Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Alrea

  • 3 High-Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    All three are rapidly expanding into their own corners of America's $4 trillion per year healthcare sector.

  • The 32 Most Common Signs You Have Breakthrough COVID, New Study Says

    There's been very little in the way of good news since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the release of highly effective vaccines has provided some hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, no vaccine is perfect. Whether it's waning effectiveness over time, the emergence of a new variant, or simply a person's unique response to the shots, even people who have received all of their doses can still catch the virus in rare instances known as breakthrough infections

  • U.S. FDA declines emergency use approval for Humanigen's COVID-19 drug

    "In its letter, FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for COVID-19," the company said in a statement. Humanigen expects an ongoing study to provide additional safety and efficacy data to support its new EUA request. The company filed its application with the FDA for emergency use of the drug in May, citing late-stage trial data.

  • These Are The Most Common COVID Booster Side Effects

    A third dose of the coronavirus vaccine could cause symptoms on par with previous shots. Here's what to expect.

  • Vaccine Booster Will Be Ready for FDA Approval, Fauci Says

    • Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine will likely be ready the week of Sept. 20, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as soon as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee approve them. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said public health officials had hoped to roll out booster shots of both Pfizer ‘s and Moderna’s vaccines simultaneously, but that if that’s not possible, they would do so within a short period of each other.