U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.35
    +68.90 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,694.95
    +397.22 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.01
    +274.71 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.79
    +26.76 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.49
    +0.89 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.90
    -19.60 (-1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3501
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3400
    +0.4740 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,187.06
    +1,414.75 (+3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.84
    +23.03 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.76
    +128.30 (+1.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

New Study Begins on Sexual Assault in Baltimore County and Other Parts of Maryland

·2 min read

Study asks women and men in Baltimore County and across the Maryland to share their stories

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Maryland Sexual Harassment volunteer team launched a new website and study designed to capture the personal stories of women and men who have been sexually harassed or assaulted in Maryland.

New study wants to see if updated policies are working in Maryland.
New study wants to see if updated policies are working in Maryland.

"Sexual harassment is a widespread social problem with a broad range of harmful consequences, including decreased engagement with and performance in work and school, worse mental and physical health, and increased economic instability," said Karen Campbell. "We want to gather data to see if new Baltimore County policies have benefitted Maryand women and men."

In February 2019, County Executive Johnny Olszewski created the Sexual Assault Investigations Task Force to examine current investigation and prosecution policies, practices and training related to sexual assault complaints, including the review of past case files.

According to the Baltimore Sun a special 2019 review found Baltimore County authorities need to do a better job investigating and prosecuting sexual assault investigations.

The Baltimore County Sexual Assault Investigations Task Force, formed in February 2019 at the behest of County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., concluded that law enforcement rarely tested evidence from rape cases or filed charges in cases where victims delayed reporting. It also found police still considered whether victims physically resisted when pursuing investigations and prosecutions, even though a recent law clarified such resistance is not necessary to prove a crime was committed.

"This isn't a scientific study. Men and women may remain anonymous," Ms. Campbell said. "We are looking for stories from men and women to see how Baltimore County and counties across Maryland are doing so we can decide if there needs to be next steps."

Media Contact
Karen Campbell, call or text 667-334-8332
or email Karen@MarylandSexualHarassment.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-begins-on-sexual-assault-in-baltimore-county-and-other-parts-of-maryland-301468217.html

SOURCE Maryland Sexual Harassment

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I was sexually assaulted by a fellow doctor – it’s time for NHS’s MeToo moment’

    It happened when I was a junior doctor in my 20s, working in one of the largest NHS trusts in England. Over a number of months, a member of the theatre team gradually increased his physical contact with me. It appeared innocent at first; a hug here, an arm around my shoulder there. I didn’t want to seem rude by pushing him away.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans pitch privatized booze

    Pennsylvania Republicans want to give voters the right to decide whether to privatize the state-run liquor industry, a measure that would dramatically overhaul one of the last remaining state-run alcohol monopolies in the nation. The state House Liquor Control Committee held hearings on a new proposal from state Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R) that would allow voters to decide a constitutional amendment to reshape the nearly century-old system of...

  • King Soopers grocery workers in the Denver area OK strike-ending contract that contains record raise

    A contract for more than 8,000 local workers contained the largest-ever raise for new employees as well as other provisions.

  • Ex-UBS Advisor Spent Stolen Client Money on ‘Romantic Relationships,’ SEC Alleges

    The ex-advisor allegedly spent the bulk of more than $5 million in stolen funds on gifts for his romantic partners, including vacations, luxury cars, and private school tuition, according to the SEC.

  • Strip-Bar Habit Worth $220,000 Hangs Over Swiss Banker on Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of a Swiss bank goes on trial Tuesday charged with enriching himself and others through millions of dollars in side deals and illegal expenses including racking up a 201,267 Swiss-franc ($220,000) tab at a string of cabarets, strip clubs and “contact bars.”Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has

  • ‘Bunch of Idiots’: Grown Man Accused of Spitting on and Shoving Kids for Wearing Masks

    via CBS Los AngelesA middle-age Southern California man is accused of lying in wait outside local schools for children wearing masks—and then following them around so he can cough at them, spit on them, and taunt them for being “stupid” enough to don the face coverings.The man, captured on video wearing a “Your mask makes you look stupid” T-shirt, has allegedly been continuing his anti-mask harassment campaign for a month in suburban La Crescenta, with a string of alleged incidents under his bel

  • 4 people killed, 1 in critical condition, after ‘ambush’ at Inglewood birthday party

    A woman celebrating her 20th birthday and her older sister are among four people killed Sunday in what police in […] The post 4 people killed, 1 in critical condition, after ‘ambush’ at Inglewood birthday party appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 3-foot-long creature with scales found during drug bust at Texas home, cops say

    The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.

  • Merrill Lynch Cuts Ties With Advisor Arrested After Altercation at Smoothie Shop

    Police arrested the advisor after he had yelled at employees at a smoothie shop in Connecticut, throwing a drink at one woman and shouting profanities at staff.

  • Ford updates COVID-19 mask requirement for US office, factory workers

    Ford expands mask options for office, factory workers.

  • Crypto, NFTs Are Rife With ‘Mountains’ of Fraud, IRS Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapIRS criminal investigators see cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens as ripe for fraud, including money laundering, market manipulation and tax evasion

  • Police dog rescues 58-year-old lost for hours in freezing woods, Michigan sheriff says

    The police dog named Ghost tracked the man as it was about 11 degrees outside.

  • Police search for pick-up truck connected to SW Austin road rage shooting

    Detectives believe the truck is a 2019 to 2022 Ram 1500 and has damage on the right side of the truck. Police say the suspect was driving it when they opened fire on January 19 near the intersection of Highway 290 and William Cannon.

  • Alicia Keys partners with Athleta to promote women's wellness

    "My hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility, and feel comfortable in your own skin," the multiple-Grammy winner said.

  • Biden Deputy Assistant Erika Moritsugu on why the White House now uses 'AANHPI' instead of 'AAPI'

    One year into the Biden Administration, Deputy Assistant to the President and Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Senior Liaison Erika Moritsugu reflected on the efforts of the White House to better serve our communities. In April of 2021, Moritsugu was appointed as the first-ever Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Senior Liaison and Deputy Assistant to the President.

  • Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her

    State Sen. Lauren Book often has told the story about how she was sexually abused by her nanny for six years when she was a child. “Truth be told, if it weren’t for my children, I would have ended my life,” she said.

  • ‘Cowardly and unconscionable’: Olivia Munn and Asian American women speak out after racist Zoombombing

    An online gathering of Asian American women and allies, including actress Olivia Munn, aimed to tackle anti-Asian hate but was interrupted by racist Zoombombing. The “Newsroom” and “X-Men: Apocalypse” star posted on Instagram that she and a group of Asian American women were hosting a virtual Lunar New Year event on Monday about “how to stop anti-Asian hate” when the gathering was “targeted by a zoom bombing of horrific, violent, racially charged images and audio.” The gathering was shut down after the Zoombomber shared vulgar images and anti-Asian hate speech, but the discussion resumed 15 minutes later with attendees rejoining the conversation, a National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum spokesperson told NextShark.

  • He Hurled a Smoothie and Insults. Now He's Charged With a Hate Crime.

    The tirade started over a smoothie, with a Connecticut man demanding to know who made a drink that he said triggered his son’s severe allergic reaction to peanuts. The enraged father then hurled the smoothie at a worker, calling her an “immigrant loser” before trying to barge into an employees-only area at a Robeks in Fairfield, Connecticut, as a cellphone camera recorded Saturday's confrontation. Now, the man, identified by police as James Iannazzo, 48, of Fairfield, is facing a hate crime char

  • Supreme Court to hear cases alleging Harvard, UNC admissions discriminates against Asian students

    The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hear two cases on whether the consideration of race in college admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC) violates civil rights. A ruling against the schools could affect affirmative action programs and racial diversity at public and private universities throughout the country. The lawsuits were filed by the Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), a Virginia-based group pushing for the court to repeal its 2003 ruling in Grutter v. Bollinger, which upheld the University of Michigan’s law school admissions policy of considering applicants’ race in the interest of a diverse student body.

  • Royal Mail faces union battle over plans to cut 700 jobs

    Royal Mail faces a clash with union bosses over plans to cull management bureaucracy and red tape that has blighted the postal monopoly since its privatisation almost a decade ago.