Study conducted by Adrian Main Street looks at customer, visitor shopping habits

ADRIAN — A “tremendous” amount of data was gleaned from a month's long study conducted in 2023 by the Adrian Main Street/Downtown Development Authority (DDA) which asked the question: “Who is our customer?”

To better the experience for those who frequent the shops, restaurants and businesses that make up downtown Adrian, the local Main Street/DDA board funded for and commissioned the study alongside Cobalt Community Research, a nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, Michigan, during the span of months from March to September 2023.

College students wait in line Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Cash Cube where they could win prizes during the Welcome Back Bash in downtown Adrian.

The information derived from those six months looked at nearly every aspect of the customer experience in downtown Adrian, as well as how the city’s local businesses are working to meet customer demands.

Several factors went into the process of figuring out “Who is visiting downtown Adrian?”

“There is plenty of value in knowing these numbers and the demographics,” said Jay Marks, Adrian’s Main Street/DDA executive director. “(The study) helped us learn about our customer’s spending habits and what market size Adrian is, as well as what components we might be missing (downtown).”

The findings from the Main Street/DDA study were shared to the public through a slideshow presentation Friday morning inside Adrian City Chambers, led by Marks. The habits of visitors to downtown Adrian were discussed and “helpful” conversations were had as part of the presentation, he said.

Businessman and Adrian resident Jay Marks was selected in 2022 as executive director of Adrian's Main Street/Downtown Development Authority board. As Adrian’s Main Street/DDA executive director, Marks said he is looking forward to capitalizing on the resources of Main Street America and of the statewide partners at Michigan Main Street to not only enhance downtown Adrian but also to help the downtown businesses flourish.

“We’re trying to develop building blocks with our businesses,” he said. “We want to make sure we are providing them with valuable insights. The (businesses) who take advantage (of the insights) are going to be the most successful.”

Those who are interested in looking at the slideshow presentation, if they were unable to attend Friday morning’s presentation, can head to adriancity.com and underneath the “Departments” tab at the top of the screen, can hover over and click on “Downtown Development Authority” from the dropdown menu. When on the DDA’s webpage, people can scroll to the bottom of the page where a link is available to access the “Who is our Customer?” slideshow presentation.

The term “Geo-fencing” was used to determine the focus area of the study, which encompassed the business section of downtown Adrian for those six months last year. The population data of downtown Adrian residents was shared and then compared with the same population data looking at all residents in the city of Adrian. The data was based on census information.

For visitors to Adrian, such data including a total of 697,690; average visitors per day of 3,870; and average visits per individual of 4.03 were collected. The mean age of Adrian’s visitors was 38 and the mean household income was $65,675.

Additional and more extensive data dives from the study looked at a resident/visitor comparison, times of a person’s visit to downtown Adrian, the length of a person’s visit to downtown, as well as the length and time of a person’s visit during the weekend (Friday through Sunday).

Adrian’s monthly First Fridays — one of which the city just held on Feb. 2 titled “Sweethearts and Chocolates” — is perhaps the biggest event driver for getting people to downtown. An average of 3,226 customers come to downtown Adrian on the first Friday of each month, the study shows.

East Maumee Street in downtown Adrian is pictured during First Fridays Oct. 1, 2021. Adrian has participated in the Select Level of the Michigan Main Street program since being chosen by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. in late 2021.

The two-day attendance total for the Artalicious Fine Arts Festival held in the fall was 6,906 visitors/customers. The Back to the Bricks touring car show that visited Adrian in 2023 for the first time since 2017, brought in 2,555 for the one-day car show that filled nearly every block of downtown. In terms of visitors for the annual Back to School Bash, which welcomes Adrian College, Jackson College and Siena Heights University students back to Adrian for the new school year, total numbers for that event came out to 1,265.

Adrian is head and shoulders the leader in Lenawee County in terms of the top visited municipality. The county seat holds 47.8% — or 338,917 — of visitors downtown. Other visitors data throughout the county shows:

Tecumseh: 39,982 visitors, 5.6%.

Blissfield: 21,243 visitors, 3%.

Hudson: 16,360 visitors, 2.3%.

Onsted: 14,838 visitors, 2.1%.

Clayton: 14,362 visitors, 2%.

Morenci: 8,741 visitors, 1.2%.

Clinton: 8,496 visitors, 1.2%.

Palmyra: 8,025 visitors, 1.1%.

Even with the largest number of guests/customers/visitors coming downtown in the county, Adrian is still working toward its goal of being a destination community.

Currently, according to the DDA’s study, Adrian is between the scale of losing retail customers and sustaining its customer base. If it wants to become more of a destination for shoppers, it needs to eclipse the “sustaining” marker and move toward “destination.”

Some of the most sought after or needed businesses to enhance downtown Adrian, according to the six-months long study, showed Adrian is most in need of a grocery store downtown, along with more restaurant options, an electronics store, followed by a jewelry store, shoe store and then a furniture store.

Some things the city is doing to capitalize on the opportunities in downtown Adrian, along with work being completed by the Main Street/DDA board, includes the city’s ongoing partnership with Michigan Main Street and the Michigan Economic Development Corp., Marks said.

Public projects in Adrian are taking shape such as increasing the number of parking spaces in the downtown Church Street parking lot; continuing to move forward with the Winter Street streetscape project and the Maiden Lane/town square project; a mural project that will be led by Adrian Main Street/DDA; and the downtown Riverfront vision plan.

Some of the marketing promotions happening for downtown Adrian, as shown by the study, include launching a new website for downtown; increasing the number of learning opportunities for downtown business owners; bringing on a social media/marketing intern; and exploring the possibility of creating an events coordinator position.

