U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,595.00
    -10.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,713.00
    -87.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,857.50
    -36.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,353.30
    -1.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.23
    +0.18 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9200
    -0.0780 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,987.66
    +575.37 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,494.31
    +30.80 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,591.46
    -55.62 (-0.19%)
     

New Study Delves into Effects of Pandemic on Depression & Mental Health

·3 min read

Local Authority Dr. Anish Shah, MD Publishes Groundbreaking Paper

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anish Shah, a psychiatrist and founder of Siyan Clinical Corporation and Siyan Clinical Research in Santa Rosa, Calif., has published a clinical study conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns, which quantifies what many of us inherently suspected. Namely, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and social isolation on people's mental health are quite extensive. Because there have been limited studies on the effects of the pandemic on patients with pre-existing mental health disorders, this is where Shah focused his attention. "The unpredictability of the last year-and-a-half has been difficult for everyone," says Shah. "I've been particularly concerned about those in our community who were already struggling with their mental health. This pandemic increased isolation made seeking help more difficult and added layers of anxiety and fear. I wanted to find a way to delineate that so we can set up systems to alleviate this pain in the future." Learn more about Dr. Shah's work at https://siyanclinical.com/tms-treatment-for-depression/ or call 707-310-8213.

The results of the study include:

  • The least affected age group included individuals aged 75 years or older. This was followed closely by the 65- to 75-year-old age group.

  • People with children under age of 18 at home were the most affected group, with both more negative and positive indicators associated with the pandemic, compared to those without children at home.

  • Gender queer, nonconforming, and transgender individuals may also be at higher risk for more negative impacts associated with the pandemic.

  • Substance use increased during the pandemic.

Shah and his team used the newly developed Epidemic-Pandemic Impacts Inventory (EPII) survey, a 92-item tool designed to assess tangible impacts of epidemics and pandemics across personal and social life domains (Grasso, D.J., Briggs-Gowan, M.J., Ford, J.D., and Carter, A.S. (2020). The Epidemic – Pandemic Impacts Inventory (EPII), University of Connecticut School of Medicine.). A total of 245 adults, recruited from a mental health clinic, completed the consent form and responded to the survey link from the Siyan practices.

The EPII survey can assess the tangible impacts of epidemics and pandemics across personal and social life domains. It may be a valuable tool for future studies that aim to examine the effects of stressful situations on at-risk populations. Overall, this data is a critical step toward understanding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on people with a mental health diagnosis, which may aid mental health practitioners in understanding the consequences of pandemics on their patients' overall well-being. The findings are published in the JMIR Formative Research Journal. ( https://formative.jmir.org/2021/7/e29952/authors)

Follow us for the latest health information:
https://www.facebook.com/siyanclinicalcorp
https://www.linkedin.com/in/anish-shah-md-mbbs-qme-a5974930/

Dr. Shah Covid-19 Efforts
The devastating COVID-19 outbreak in India claimed thousands of lives and has brought attention to the severe shortages of essential medical supplies in the region. Dr. Shah took a personal role in this crisis close to his heart and has tirelessly worked to deliver aid and support to impacted patients, colleagues, and partners both locally and in India. Dr. Shah has volunteered himself to provide treatment consultations to several COVID-19 patients and participating in several organizations.

Dr. Anish Shah is a graduate of the University of Illinois residency program and began his career as a General Psychiatrist in 2004, working in several facilities such as Kaiser Permanente, Sonoma County Mental Health, and Napa State Hospital as medical director supervising more than 80 providers. He specializes in a wide range of mood disorders such as depression, ADHD, PTSD, substance abuse, and schizophrenia.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-delves-into-effects-of-pandemic-on-depression--mental-health-301413531.html

SOURCE Siyan Clinical Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • NEXTEVO works with Farmers to Transform Agricultural Waste into Sustainable Textiles

    NEXTEVO announces the launch of its sustainable fibers and yarns made from pineapple leaves, a common agricultural waste from pineapple cultivation. Combining these Ready-to-Spin (RTS) fibers with other eco-fibers (e.g. organic cotton, lyocell, recycled polyester, etc.), NEXTEVO offers blended yarns for the textile industry across applications including denim apparel, sneakers, upholstery and bath towels.

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases as Yields Slip

    Forward looking manufacturing slips

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Ani Pharma Rockets After Winning FDA Approval To Revive Old Merck Drug

    Ani Pharmaceuticals won a sweeping FDA approval on Monday, leading the pharmaceutical stock to a nearly two-year high.

  • Woman gets $688.35 ER bill for spending 7 hours in the waiting room — without being treated

    The woman says Emory Healthcare told her, 'You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.’

  • Never Do This When You're Passing a Bathroom, Doctors Warn

    Despite our best efforts, the call of nature isn't always something we can anticipate with accuracy. Anyone who has tried to plan a long car ride or sit through a three-hour movie knows how difficult it can be to time your schedule just right to avoid an emergency. But according to doctors, there's one bathroom habit you should avoid for the sake of your long-term health. Read on to see what you should know before you go pee.RELATED: Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn. Yo

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The CDC Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

    Cigarette smoking is the leading cause in preventable disease and death in the U.S., according to the CDC.

  • Here's Why Ani Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    The company reported positive third-quarter earnings, and the FDA granted approval for its generic version of Acthar Gel.

  • Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

    Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ

  • Moderna to Delay Request for Approval of Covid Vaccine in Children After FDA Asks for More Time

    The drugmaker said Sunday that the FDA has asked for more time to review the data on its Covid vaccine.

  • Indonesia fights dengue with more mosquitoes

    Researchers in Indonesia are fighting mosquito-borne diseases - with more mosquitos, but these are carrying a secret weapon.A joint study has been releasing lab-bred mosquitos in the city of Yogyakarta targeting 'red zones' for dengue fever.But these bugs carry Wolbachia, a common bacteria found in over half of insect species that prevents viruses like dengue from growing inside them.It’s not, however, found in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which often carry dengue, according to the nonprofit World Mosquito Program.Purwanti is a researcher with the group."In principle we are breeding the 'good' mosquitoes. The mosquitoes carrying dengue will mate with mosquitoes carrying the Wolbachia bacteria and we hope to produce Wolbachia mosquitoes, or the 'good' ones.”WMP trial results showed this method reduced dengue cases by nearly 80 percent and hospitalizations by nearly 90 percent.Sri Purwaningsih is a local in Yogyakarta and research volunteer."All three of my children have been infected with dengue and hospitalized. It’s always on my mind, thinking about how to keep my village healthy.”Global dengue infections have risen rapidly in recent decades, according to the World Health Organization.About half of the world’s population is now at risk, with an estimated 100-400 million infections reported every year.

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Shocking' piece on kids and COVID shots stokes hesitancy, pediatricians say

    Two pediatricians warn that the effects of COVID-19 on children cannot be measured only by deaths, and that vaccinating kids is crucial to controlling the pandemic.

  • Calithera Posts Early-Data For Arginase Inhibitor In Cystic Fibrosis Trial

    Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shared interim safety and efficacy results from a Phase 1b trial evaluating CB-280, the company's investigational arginase inhibitor, in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). The data were shared at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Conference (NACFC). At NACFC, data were presented on the first 24 subjects (18 treated with CB-280, six with placebo) for 50mg BID, 100mg BID and 200mg BID dose levels. CB-280 had a well-tolerated safety profile across

  • Nurse films herself being escorted from work for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine

    Nurse says she is not willing to get the vaccine because of her “sincerely held religious beliefs” and is willing to lose “everything, for my freedom”

  • In Texas Abortion Law Case, a Spotlight on Brett Kavanaugh

    WASHINGTON — Exactly two months after the Supreme Court let Texas effectively outlaw most abortions in the state, it will hear a pair of arguments Monday that could allow it to reverse course. Much of the attention will be on Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The court’s call for what amounts to a do-over suggests that something is afoot among the justices, said Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University. “Someone who was not on the fence is probably back on the fence,” she said. The vote

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

    You think COVID is "over." Think again. Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says we're only in the "first quarter" of the pandemic. Speaking on The Chad Hartman Show, he revealed five life-saving pieces of advice about the next surge, Long COVID and vaccines for kids. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Cases ar

  • Democrats Scramble for a Compromise on Drug Pricing Reform

    As they work to finalize the details of their Build Back Better plan, Democrats reportedly say they are close to a compromise deal that would restore to the package measures to lower prescription drug prices. The latest plan would allow the government to negotiate prices on a reduced number of drugs. “The proposal has coalesced around allowing Medicare, with nearly 50 million participants in its drug program, to negotiate the price of some drugs no longer covered by exclusivity periods granted b

  • Weed withdrawal: More than half of people using medical cannabis for pain experience withdrawal symptoms

    The use of cannabis, though safer than many other drugs, is not entirely without risk. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file CC BY-ND In stark contrast to the overblown fears portrayed during decades past, these days, most people think cannabis is relatively harmless. While weed is indeed less dangerous than some other drugs, it is not without risks. In a study published Jan. 5, my colleagues and I found that 59% percent of people using medical cannabis for chronic pain experienced moderate to severe

  • In Afghan hospital, unpaid doctors and rigid Taliban clash

    The Taliban-appointed supervisor of a small district hospital outside the Afghan capital has big plans for the place — to the dismay of the doctors who work there. Mohammed Javid Ahmadi, 22, was asked by his superiors, fresh off the fields of battle from a war that has spanned most of his life, what kind of jobs he could do. On offer were positions in an array of ministries and institutions now under the Taliban’s power following their August takeover and the collapse of the former government.