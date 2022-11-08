U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Study Featured at ACR Convergence 2022 Demonstrates Strength of Adhera Health's Rheumatology Digital Program in Supporting Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Patients Self-Management and ePROs Monitoring

·3 min read

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhera Health, an adaptive self-management technology company powered by its Precision Digital Companion™ platform, today announced the findings of a clinical study being presented during the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting (ACR Convergence) beginning November 10, 2022. Dr. Diego Benavent Nuñez from the University Hospital of La Paz (Madrid, Spain) will present results that show how a personalized digital health solution is feasible in supporting patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and spondylarthritis (SpA) by utilizing adaptive self-management and electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs).

Adhera Health Inc. logotype green logo (PRNewsfoto/Adhera Health)
Adhera Health Inc. logotype green logo (PRNewsfoto/Adhera Health)

An adaptive self-management program and remote monitoring like the one from Adhera Health complement the clinic in-person care of patients

With support from AbbVie and the Spanish Society of Rheumatology, the six-month clinical study included 46 patients, of whom 22 had RA and 24 SpA. The study was led by Dr. Benavent along with Dr. Chamaida Plasencia-Rodriguez, Sr., from the University Hospital La Paz, and Luis Fernández-Luque, Adhera Health's Chief Scientific Officer and included assistance from other medical experts, data scientists, and researchers.

Results from the study demonstrate that the Adhera Rheumatology Digital Program, built using the Adhera Precision Digital Companion platform, has a positive impact in supporting RA and SpA patients' self-management and the monitoring of ePROs. Specific results showed a high engagement of users with therapeutic content and monitoring, with 97% of the users saying they would recommend the solution. The intervention's focus tackled both the physical and mental wellbeing of patients, including aspects related to fatigue.

"Patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases require frequent, personalized monitoring, self-management support, and treatment. They might get personalized care during their clinical encounters, but RA and SpA patients require continuous self-management support" said Dr. Benavent. "An adaptive self-management program and remote monitoring like the one from Adhera Health complement the clinic in-person care of patients, by facilitating virtual care to empower both clinicians and patients and ultimately improving health outcomes."

Patients participating in the study used a mobile app where they were asked to report disease-specific ePROs on a regular basis. The mobile app also delivered mindfulness and cognitive behavior therapy, motivational messages for behavioral change, and tools and education to improve self-management. Clinicians monitored these ePROs via a web-based application and patients were contacted for online or face-to-face interventions when deemed necessary by clinicians.

"Digital health programs that use the science of behavioral change and Artificial Intelligence offer major advantages," said Ricardo C. Berrios, CEO of Adhera Health. "Our digital programs provide powerful hyper-personalized experiences across the individual's health journey, with a laser-focus on adaptive self-management. This study is another example of the evidence-based practices we use to build programs that improve health outcomes for people living with chronic conditions."

Poster Details

Session: Health Services Research Poster II
Date: Sunday, November 13
Presentation Time: 9:00 AM10:30 AM
Abstract ID: 1290706
Abstract Title: Remote Monitoring of Chronic Inflammatory Musculoskeletal Diseases – Results of the Digireuma Feasibility Study

About Adhera Health

Adhera Health is a Santa Cruz, California-based company leveraging the forefront of research in behavioral science combined with an advanced personalization technology platform to create digital and human solutions that empower people with chronic conditions to achieve long-lasting positive personal health outcomes, both physical and mental. Adhera Health's solutions are based on real-world evidence that has been validated in peer-reviewed scientific journals and is implemented in multiple global customers, including Fortune 500 and small and medium-sized health systems.

Media
Shannon McGinley
smcgnley@adherahealth.com
408-829-7221

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-featured-at-acr-convergence-2022-demonstrates-strength-of-adhera-healths-rheumatology-digital-program-in-supporting-rheumatic-and-musculoskeletal-patients-self-management-and-epros-monitoring-301670825.html

SOURCE Adhera Health

    Courtesy of Laura LyonsWhen it comes to living with long COVID, there is no bright side, no good part, no silver lining. Trust me. I’ve been battling this chronic illness since early 2020, when people still called it “Corona” and everyone was making Instagram memes about a beer company.When COVID-19 first arrived on America’s unprepared shores, I was a New York City-based 31-year-old comedian with a promising career ahead of me. Then, in March 2020, I developed symptoms that at first weren’t con