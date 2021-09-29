U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

New study finds consumer interest, demand for products that support the immune system increased since pandemic began

·4 min read

Consumer dialogue, knowledge of gut and immune health connection also rising

WAYZATA, Minn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey of 3,008 consumers across three continents uncovered that interest in immune health support increased since the pandemic began and is predicted to continue longer-term. Among participants in Cargill's recent global Feed4Thought survey, 84% of Chinese, 64% of American and 58% of British consumers noted that immune support has become more important to them since the start of the pandemic.

Feed4Thought Infographic
Feed4Thought Infographic

Other key findings from consumers surveyed include:

  • Increased understanding of the gut health and immune health connection, with most indicating that immune system support and gut health are very important to them. More than four in five believe that good gut health can reduce the chance of becoming ill. In the U.S., more than half reported that healthy digestion will be more important to them in the next six months than it was previously.

  • Most will take proactive measures to support their gut and immune health, including taking immune support supplements.

  • Regional differences identified: While varied by region, the survey consistently found that Chinese consumers placed the highest importance on immune system support and gut health.

"Consumers are recognizing the benefits of taking action for their immune and gut health to support overall health and well-being," said Chuck Warta, president of Cargill Health Technologies. "Our Feed4Thought survey is invaluable for understanding how consumer attitudes about immune and gut health have evolved and how we can better meet their growing demand for immune support supplements."

Cargill sees health ingredients as one of the fastest-growing segments in nutrition and is focused on further growth to help its customers meet the needs of consumers. It is making significant investments in digestive and immune health for human health like its acquisition of EpiCor, the leading postbiotic brand, and Diamond V for animal health.

About Cargill
Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 156 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About Cargill Health Technologies
Cargill Health Technologies (CHT) is the newest business within Cargill, helping the company achieve its purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. At CHT, we're on a mission to help people and animals live more healthy days. We're dedicated to understanding the microbiome's complex ecosystem so we can nurture its natural capacity to promote health in people, livestock and pets in all of life's stages. That's why we're researching key aspects of gut health and exploring the power of pre-, pro- and post-biotics to create more shelf-stable ingredients. Our growing product portfolio now includes some of health tech's most trusted post-biotic brands, such as Diamond V and EpiCor, and plant-based phytogenic products from Delacon.

About the Feed4Thought Survey
Feed4Thought is a regular consumer survey from Cargill's animal nutrition & health business that explores perspectives on leading topics in the animal protein supply chain. The latest survey, conducted in August 2021 by ENGINE, polled a demographically representative sample of 3,008 adults in the United States, China and the United Kingdom.

Cargill, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Cargill) (PRNewsfoto/Cargill, Inc.)
Cargill, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Cargill) (PRNewsfoto/Cargill, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-finds-consumer-interest-demand-for-products-that-support-the-immune-system-increased-since-pandemic-began-301387710.html

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.

