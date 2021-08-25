U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Study finds patients with breast cancer benefit from an innovative 4R care plan with detailed list of care and visual timeline

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovative 4R Oncology® Model provides patients with a one-page care sequence plan of specific care events and timeframe for the next few weeks and a summary of future care. Newly-published data from 10 cancer centers demonstrated patients who received a 4R Oncology® care sequence plan reported better ability to manage and understand the timing of their care. Half of the cancer centers in the study support a large portion of uninsured and underinsured patients. Their patients reported an equal or greater benefit from using the 4R plan.

Patients with breast cancer benefit from an innovative 4R care plan with detailed list of care and visual timeline

In a study published by JCO Oncology Practice, patients with breast cancer who received a 4R Oncology® Model care sequence plan reported a better understanding of their cancer care plan and ability to manage their care. The care sequence plan provides a holistic view of each patient's cancer care journey on one page, with detailed care events for the next several weeks and a summary of anticipated future care. Patients who received care sequence plans also reported improved timeliness of care including referrals and receipt of key services.

The model was evaluated at ten cancer centers across the U.S., five were safety-net institutions treating uninsured and underinsured patients. The patient reported benefits were similar or greater at safety-net centers than non-safety-net centers. More patients at safety-net centers found the care sequence plans useful, and more patients reported better understanding of the care plan and better ability to help manage their care than in non-safety-net centers.

According to the lead author, Julia Trosman, PhD, "Care sequence plans may help address disparities through increased use of guideline indicated supportive and social care while incorporating chronic disease care in the plan during cancer treatment."

The 4R Oncology model was invented by the Center for Business Models in Healthcare, a care delivery and care quality innovator, and further developed in collaboration with the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. 4R stands for Right information and Right Care for the Right Patient at the Right time. Under this model, patients diagnosed with cancer receive care sequence plans at diagnosis and at transitions in their care.

References:
Trosman et al, Evaluation of the Novel 4R Oncology Care Planning Model in Breast Cancer: Impact on Patient Self-Management and Care Delivery in Safety-Net and Non-Safety-Net Centers. JCO Oncol Pract, 2021 Aug;17(8):e1202-e1214. doi: 10.1200/OP.21.00161. https://bit.ly/3lXkH1n

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-finds-patients-with-breast-cancer-benefit-from-an-innovative-4r-care-plan-with-detailed-list-of-care-and-visual-timeline-301362936.html

