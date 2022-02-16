U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,836.00
    -68.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,564.50
    -45.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,068.20
    -5.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -0.19 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • Vix

    25.70
    -2.63 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6890
    +0.0930 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,042.94
    +536.27 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.56
    +21.98 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,374.97
    +509.78 (+1.90%)
     

New Study Finds Programmatic In-App Advertising Helps Drive Brand Affinity and Customer Engagement in APAC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PubMatic, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PUBM
PubMatic, Inc.
PubMatic, Inc.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today released the findings from a custom commissioned Forrester Consulting study entitled “The State Of Programmatic In-App Advertising In APAC.” The study, which surveyed 472 advertising decision makers in China, Singapore, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam, uncovers several significant findings.

As advertising budgets in APAC shift towards digital media, mobile in-app has emerged as the preferred digital channel, securing the highest percentage of budget allocation over the next 12 months – 20% vs. 17% for mobile web, 16% for connected TV (CTV) and 15% for desktop. Within this channel, buyers are increasingly embracing programmatic as a critical part of media plans.

The study finds that 80% of APAC advertisers / media buyers use programmatic in-app advertising in digital media plans frequently or every time. Increasingly, this spend is being used to drive longer-term goals such as brand alignment and customer engagement. According to the study, APAC advertisers reported their top reasons to invest in programmatic in-app are:

  • To extend reach – 74%

  • Better customer engagement – 73%

  • Advertising buying efficiency – 73%

  • Brand alignment – 72%

This was amplified in certain APAC markets and formats; 81% of China-based advertisers are investing in in-app advertising for brand alignment vs. an APAC average of 72%. In Indonesia 79% of advertisers are investing in in-app video advertising for brand alignment versus an APAC average of 72%.

Despite the benefits of programmatic in-app advertising, some challenges remain for advertisers. In particular, advertisers have concerns around data privacy and targeting:

  • 39% have concerns about data privacy limiting data collection

  • 37% have concerns about the impact of IDFA changes on optimization

  • 36% have concerns about effective targeting

Advertisers are looking to the sell side to alleviate some of these challenges – with 57% reporting access to publisher data as a key selection criterion when choosing publishers to work with. Sell-side platforms (SSPs) have an important role to play in delivering this access.

“The findings from this study are consistent with our perspective that the opportunity for programmatic in-app is enormous for both media buyers and developers. Programmatic mobile in-app is becoming an increasingly important branding channel and one that advertisers shouldn’t ignore,” said Lashanne Phang, Director Publisher Development Southeast Asia, Greater China and Korea, and Mobile App (APAC) at PubMatic. “Mobile app publishers and developers should take steps to ensure they’re capturing this brand spend. Given that the challenges raised by advertisers are focused on data privacy and targeting, app developers should consider working with an SSP with strong targeting capabilities, that also understands regional and global data privacy regulations.”

The study is available here.


Emily Yri
Email: emily.yri@pubmatic.com
Phone: +65 8540 1152


Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) surged out of port Tuesday morning, and continue to sail ahead in afternoon trading. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 3.2%, Carnival shares have gained 5.6%, and Norwegian Cruise is leading the pack higher with a 5.6% gain.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.