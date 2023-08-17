Study International Names The 10 Best B-Schools In The World For International Students

From Study International: The best business schools in the world usually share a few common features that prepares students for the challenges of a modern business environment.

These institutions tend to house the most qualified and talented faculty from across the globe — most of the best business schools have a high percentage of international teaching staff.

Apart from building a solid foundation on fundamental business concepts, experienced faculty can share the knowledge and experience they have gained, bringing real business challenges into the classroom.

For mature students, flexibility is a key priority when pursuing a programme at one of the top institutions. The best business schools know this and offer flexible study modes, such as distance learning or part-time study options.

Nigerian website names the 50 best online MBA programs

From InfoGuide Nigeria: An online MBA can provide the flexibility and skills needed to advance your career without putting it on hold. Online MBAs allow working professionals to earn this coveted degree on their schedule and from anywhere. The programs provide the same rigorous business education as on-campus programs, often for less cost.

With so many online MBA programs available, it can be challenging to determine which one best fits your needs. This article will examine the 50 top online MBA programs based on value, flexibility, rankings, and academics. Whether you hope to switch careers, accelerate your current career path, or gain new skills, one of these online MBA programs can help you achieve your goals.

When researching online MBA programs, consider factors like:

Rankings: Highly ranked programs are more selective and often provide better job prospects for graduates. Programs in the top 25 are best for career changers or advancement.

Accreditation: Make sure the program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) or another reputable accreditor. This ensures quality standards are met.

Curriculum: Look for programs that offer skills relevant to your goals, such as analytics, leadership, or specialized tracks. Make sure the program provides hands-on learning.

Flexibility: Consider whether the program offers asynchronous learning, part-time options, or flexible pacing. This allows balancing work with academics.

Cost: Compare tuition as well as scholarships and financial aid options. Calculate the return on investment over your career.

Faculty and student network: Look for renowned faculty and a strong alumni network, which can expand your professional connections.

Admissions requirements: Make sure your work experience, GMAT/GRE scores, and academics meet the program requirements.

Dartmouth Tuck concludes record-setting fundraising campaign

From Hanover, New Hampshire: Thanks to the astounding generosity of alumni and friends, The Tuck Difference—the largest capital campaign in the history of the Tuck School—has reached a triumphant conclusion.

The campaign raised a grand total of $416 million in new gifts and commitments, far outpacing the initial goal of $250 million set when it publicly launched in 2018. A remarkable 80 percent of Tuck alumni made a gift during the campaign which closed on June 30th.

Above and beyond the financial records we have set during the campaign, the most meaningful contribution to me is the way that The Tuck Difference has strengthened our global Tuck community, said Dean Matthew J. Slaughter. Because of this campaign, everyone from our generous alumni to our exceptional students, faculty, and staff are even more informed and inspired about everything we do day in and day out to deliver the best MBA experience on the planet.

The end of the fiscal year also marked the end of the Dartmouth-wide Call to Lead campaign, which raised a comprehensive total of $3.77 billion across the institution, including Tuck, the Thayer School of Engineering, Geisel School of Medicine, and the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies.

