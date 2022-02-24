U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.75
    -105.25 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,271.00
    -795.00 (-2.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,096.25
    -411.25 (-3.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.40
    -45.70 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.56
    +7.46 (+8.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.30
    +50.90 (+2.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.84 (+3.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    -0.0138 (-1.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8680
    -0.1090 (-5.51%)
     

  • Vix

    36.55
    +7.74 (+26.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    -0.0184 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9580
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,635.39
    -3,207.82 (-8.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    802.30
    -68.07 (-7.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.79
    -213.39 (-2.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

The results were in line with expectations

New Study in Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Marries Modern Science with Traditional Knowledge to Decipher Anti-Diarrheal Effect of Cashew Stem Bark Extract

·3 min read

XI'AN, China, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacardium occidentale (Ao), the common cashew tree, is a plant that has long been recognized in traditional medicine systems for its therapeutic potential. For instance, different parts of this tropical tree, leaves, bark, seed kernel, and gum, are known to have an anti-diarrheal effect. However, the exact mechanisms of action remain a mystery.

Dr. Kayode E. Adewole from the University of Medical Sciences, Nigeria, and colleagues attempted to demystify the mechanisms by investigating the anti-diarrheal activity of the stem bark extract of cashew trees. Their promising observations have recently been published in Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis.

Caused by various factors such as food intolerance, microbial infections, drugs, and intestinal disorders, diarrhea is a major public health concern, and accounts for significant pediatric fatality. Usually, the disease manifests as increased gut motility. To explore the anti-diarrheal mechanism of cashew stem bark extract, the researchers focused on the cellular pathways and key molecular players involved in abnormal gut motility and designed a series of lab-based experiments.

Dr. Adewole explains, "Diarrhea results from increased smooth muscle activity of the intestine, which is typically controlled by three neurophysiological pathways, dopaminergic, cholinergic, and serotonergic. Therefore, our experimental approach was to artificially stimulate gastric motility through each of these pathways and then see which of these were inhibited by the cashew stem bark extract. Our experiments were divided into two parts, in vivo, conducted in live mice, and in vitro, conducted on intestinal cells."

The team administered gastrointestinal motility-inducing drugs, namely metoclopramide (a dopamine receptor antagonist), carbachol (an acetylcholine receptor agonist), and serotonin (which stimulates serotonergic receptors), to separate groups of mice. Three other groups received the same medications but were pretreated with cashew stem bark extract.

They found that a prepared ethyl acetate fraction of the extract (labelled AoEF) most significantly inhibited the cholinergic pathway of gastric emptying and gastrointestinal transit but had no effect on the other two pathways, giving a better insight into the extract's mechanism of action.

As part of the in vitro experiments, the researchers isolated strips from the intestine of guinea pigs and found that at a higher concentration, AoEF efficiently and reversibly relaxed these strips. This was seen even in strips that were pre-treated with AoEF and then treated with prokinetic molecules like histamine, serotonin, and acetylcholine.

Further, using gas chromatography-mass spectroscopy, the team identified 24 components present in AoEF. Bioinformatics-based studies revealed that among these compounds, octadecanoic acid 2-(2-hydroxylethoxy)ethyl ester had the highest binding affinity to muscarinic acetylcholine receptor M3 (CHRM3). This allowed the team to piece together evidence from all the different experiments and arrive at a possible mode of action of the extract.

"CHRM3 is a receptor involved in cholinergic signaling in smooth muscle tissues of the gastrointestinal tract, and is involved in the pathogenesis of diarrhea," Dr. Adewole tells us. "So, we concluded that AoEF relaxed and reduced gastrointestinal motility by blocking the muscarinic (or cholinergic) receptors responsible for the same."

Amalgamating the power of traditional knowledge and modern science, Dr. Adewole and his team are hoping their discovery will encourage the formulation of new low-cost remedies for treating and managing diarrhea.

Reference
Title of original paper: Evaluation of the gastrointestinal anti-motility effect of Anacardium occidentale stem bark extract: A mechanistic study of antidiarrheal activity
Journal: Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jpha.2020.06.009

Contact:
Fen Qiu
+86-131-5206-8068
330505@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-in-journal-of-pharmaceutical-analysis-marries-modern-science-with-traditional-knowledge-to-decipher-anti-diarrheal-effect-of-cashew-stem-bark-extract-301488645.html

SOURCE Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis

Recommended Stories

  • Peninsula biotech stock loses 80% after eye drug's late-stage study fails

    The company still has a quartet of late-stage trials with the drug in various eye diseases and more than $700 million in cash.

  • Moderna Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2022 Covid Vaccine Sales Guidance

    Moderna said it now sees sales of Spikevax rising to $19 billion this year, with additional signed options of approximately $3 billion.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Sanofi-Glaxo Vaccine May Threaten Pfizer, Moderna in Covid-19 Booster Market

    Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit their long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory approval. Data suggest it's a contender against Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

  • Marinus Pharma Delays Status Epilepticus, IV Ganaxolone Clinical Trials Into 2023

    Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) expects data from the RAISE Phase 3 trial of ganaxolone in refractory status epilepticus in 2H of 2023. Earlier data from the trial was expected in 2H of 2022. The delay is due to the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant and an interruption of clinical supply material associated with IV ganaxolone. Marinus has temporarily paused the RAISE trial after routine monitoring of stability batches of clinical supply material indicated that it became necessary

  • The Petri Dish: Moderna, Thermo become long-term partners; Karyopharm medical chief departs

    The Massachusetts life sciences industry is rife with companies developing drugs and devices to tackle serious diseases, inking new partnership deals, raising money, expanding facilities and more.

  • Sanofi, GSK to seek authorization for COVID-19 vaccine following 'strong' results

    Sanofi and GSK said Wednesday that they plan to submit their COVID-19 vaccine for authorization following "strong" results in a Phase 3 trial. The latest COVID-19 vaccine entrant could play an important role in helping vaccinate the world, given that it is easier to store than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.The vaccine had 100 percent efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization. Efficacy against any infection at all was 57.9...

  • Kodiak Sciences stock loses more than three-quarters of its value after disappointing drug trial results

    Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. plummeted 76.3% to pace all premarket decliners Wednesday, after the biopharmaceutical company said a Phase 2b/3 trial of its treatment for age-related macular degeneration failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint. The selloff put the stock on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since September 2019. The company said its KSI-301 showed "strong durability," and was safe and well tolerated, but it did not meet the primary endpoint

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna.

  • U.S. FDA limits use of GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 drug

    Vir has said the drug, sotrovimab, retains neutralizing activity against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The GSK-Vir drug is one of the few COVID-19 treatments shown to have worked against the original Omicron variant, spurring demand. The United States had briefly paused the distribution of other antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly over concerns they do not work against Omicron.

  • Adagio Lays Out Development Plans For COVID-19-Focused ADG20 Program

    Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) has outlined strategic initiatives for its ADG20 program and research efforts to address SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses. ADG20 is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) being developed to prevent and treat COVID-19. Adagio plans to analyze clinical data from its global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention (EVADE study) and treatment (STAMP study) of COVID-19 to assess the preliminary safety and efficacy of ADG20 at the 300mg dose in each t

  • French finally seek approval for Covid jab after series of setbacks

    France is finally seeking approval for its Covid vaccine after a series of setbacks that left Sanofi lagging behind its rivals.

  • Novavax starts shipping COVID vaccine to EU states

    Shipments of Nuvaxovid to additional EU member states from the company's Netherlands distribution center are expected to quickly follow, adding to the stockpile of the region as it struggles with a surge in infections due to the Omicron variant. Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The initial doses of Nuvaxovid were manufactured by Novavax' partner the Serum Institute of India, company said.

  • COVID-19 in Oklahoma tracker: Daily updates on new cases, deaths, vaccines for February 2022

    A resource for information on coronavirus in Oklahoma, including deaths, hospitalizations, vaccinations and new cases.

  • Moderna's stock gains 3% as it moves forward with Phase 3 clinical trial for RSV vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 3.0% in trading on Monday after the company said it began a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate. RSV is a common, seasonal respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms; it is more likely to become serious in children and older adults. The study is expected to test the experimental vaccine in about 34,000 adults who are at least 60 years old. "Our ultimate goal is to combine our RSV vaccine with our COVID-19 and flu boos

  • Sanofi, GSK to seek approval for COVID vaccine candidate

    PARIS (Reuters) -French drugmaker Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline are seeking regulatory approval for their COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster, as well as a standalone two-dose shot, after several setbacks. Sanofi is hoping for a comeback after falling behind in the race for COVID-19 shots, while GSK, the world's biggest vaccine maker by sales, has not developed its own candidate and is instead supplying its adjuvant technology to developers. Sanofi-GSK's shot relies on a conventional protein-based approach, compared with the newer mRNA technology used in established COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

  • CDC updates guidance for intervals between COVID-19 vaccine doses

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday issued new COVID-19 mRNA vaccine guidance, expanding the recommended time between the initial two vaccine doses to eight weeks for some people over the age of 12, particularly young men.The prior recommended interval between initial doses was three weeks for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and four weeks for the Moderna vaccine. This timeline is still recommended by the CDC for...

  • Here's Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Sliding on Tuesday

    Investors aren't pleased with the surprise departure of the company's chief medical officer.

  • AstraZeneca to supply Canada with 100,000 doses of Evusheld, a long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19

    AstraZeneca Canada has signed an agreement with the Government of Canada for the supply of 100,000 doses of Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab), its long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination for the prevention (pre-exposure prophylaxis) of COVID-19 in those patient populations who require additional protection.

  • Kentucky pediatricians prep for vaccine rollout for children younger than age 5

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expects data in April on a possible three-dose Pfizer series for very young children.