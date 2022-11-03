New Study Published in JCO Precision Oncology Features Data Validating Personalized Breast Cancer Risk Assessments for Women of All Ancestries

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced today JCO Precision Oncology has published a study1 that highlights the development and validation of a breast cancer polygenic risk score (PRS) for women of all ancestries.



“PRS is one of the most powerful risk prediction tools in the field of breast cancer, and until recently a validated model had not been available to assess women of all ancestries,” said Dr. Holly Pederson, Director of Medical Breast Services at Cleveland Clinic. “Our new methodology provides a framework for a recalibrated PRS that delivers a personalized genomic breast cancer risk assessment to all women.”

The study -- first presented in an oral presentation at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting by Dr. Peterson – examined data from more than 275,000 women of diverse ancestral backgrounds to validate a novel method for assessing breast cancer PRS by using ancestry-informative genetic markers.

Results showed the new method of risk scoring was more accurate for women of all ancestries, indicating that weighting risk based on genetic ancestry will make it possible to deliver more reliable results to all women. Myriad has already incorporated the enhancement into the commercial offering of its MyRisk™ Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore®.

RiskScore is the first risk prediction model that combines a PRS validated for women of all ancestries with clinical and biological variables. It provides a five-year and lifetime risk assessment of developing breast cancer for women who qualify for MyRisk.

“The findings represent an important step forward to improve patient outcomes by expanding access and reducing healthcare disparities in genetic testing and breast cancer risk assessment,” said Thomas Slavin, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Myriad Genetics. “More women will be able to benefit from knowing their genomically informed risk of developing breast cancer and work with their physicians on how to best manage that risk.”

1 Hughes et al. JCO Precision Oncology 2022 (https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/PO.22.00084)

