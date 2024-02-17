This study ranked how it is to live in state capitals. See where Trenton falls

Trenton is the lawmaking hub of New Jersey, where voters hope their representatives are making decisions that positively affect their lives and communities.

But the city itself may not be the most ideal living location.

In a recent report by the personal finance website WalletHub, the capitals of all 50 states were ranked from best to worst places to live based on affordability, economic well-being, quality of life and quality of education and health care.

In the ranking, Trenton placed last.

It was named the worst state capital in which to live in across the country.

Trenton received a State Capital Index score of 38.66 in the report. The capital ranked 44th for affordability, 49th for economic well-being, 49th for quality of education and health care, and 38th for quality of life.

How Trenton compares with other state capitals

Source: WalletHub

Right behind Trenton for the worst state capital to live is Augusta, Maine. With a State Capital Index of 39.45, Augusta ranked 45th for affordability, 47th for economic well-being, 33rd for quality of education and health care, and 45th for quality of life. Jackson, Missouri; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Hartford, Connecticut make up the rest of the five worst in the report.

On the other end, Austin, Texas, was name the nation's best state capital in which to live. It received a State Capital Index score of 64 and ranked 12th for affordability, first for economic well-being, first for quality of education and health care, and ninth for quality of life. Madison, Wisconsin; Raleigh, North Carolina; Boise, Idaho; and Atlanta, Georgia, make up the others in the top four.

How the ranking was determined

WalletHub used 48 relevant metrics relating to affordability, economic well-being, quality of life, and quality of education and health care. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable living conditions. Each state's weighted average was calculated across all metrics, which determined its place in the State Capital Index. These indexes were used to rank-order the states by best to worst capital in which to live.

