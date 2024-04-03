Study ranks Arkansas last in US in financial literacy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas residents who have trouble with financial decisions can take comfort in knowing one study shows it to be a state-wide trend.

A study released Wednesday by consumer finance site WalletHub placed Arkansas dead last out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of financial literacy.

The study’s authors used 17 key metrics alongside the website’s WalletLiteracy Test results to develop scores in three categories: WalletLiteracy, Financial Planning & Habits and Financial Knowledge & Education to produce a combined score.

The lowest category ranking for Arkansas was in the WalletLiteracy category, at 50. The relatively simple online test asks basic financial literacy questions regarding financial interests such as interest rates, credit score and credit card effects.

The financial planning & habits category earned a 45 ranking for the Natural State. This category used things such as median credit score, share of adults who spend more than they earn and share of adults who have a rainy day fund.

In the final category, financial knowledge & education, Arkansas earned a 43 ranking. This category measured things like high-school financial literacy grades, the share of adults who take financial education classes and the share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree.

The study’s authors asserted that financial education is the best way for a state to raise scores, a view shared by accounting professor Jeffry Haber of Iona University.

“Financial literacy is a subject that needs to be taught, similar to any other subject taught in school,” Haber said, adding, “Policymakers should encourage, if not require, financial literacy to be taught as a subject.”

The Number 51 ranking in the study for Arkansas placed it just behind neighbor-to-the-west Oklahoma. Minnesota had the Number 1 ranking.

