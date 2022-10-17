U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,680.66
    +97.59 (+2.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,180.81
    +545.98 (+1.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.07
    +358.68 (+3.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.49
    +53.09 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.05
    +0.44 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.80
    +19.90 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.61 (+3.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9845
    +0.0122 (+1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    -0.0530 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1425
    +0.0245 (+2.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6990
    -0.0210 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,545.20
    +388.79 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.37
    +8.90 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

The study reveals 62% of smokers in France and 53% in Germany believe anti-smoking policies ignore how difficult it is to stop smoking

World Vapers’ Alliance
·2 min read

Press Conference on Perceptions on Tobacco Harm Reduction and Nicotine in France and Germany

Left to right: Julia Kril, communications manager at World Vapers' Alliance; Bill Wirtz, senior policy analyst at Consumer Choice Center; Michael Landl, director of the World Vapers’ Alliance; Konstantinos Farsalinos, Cardiologist, performing clinical and laboratory research on electronic cigarettes; Aleksandr Kvitashvili, Public Health Adviser at Consumer Choice Center, former Health Minister in Georgia and Ukraine
Left to right: Julia Kril, communications manager at World Vapers' Alliance; Bill Wirtz, senior policy analyst at Consumer Choice Center; Michael Landl, director of the World Vapers’ Alliance; Konstantinos Farsalinos, Cardiologist, performing clinical and laboratory research on electronic cigarettes; Aleksandr Kvitashvili, Public Health Adviser at Consumer Choice Center, former Health Minister in Georgia and Ukraine

Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The study commissioned by Consumer Choice Center and written in cooperation with the World Vapers’ Alliance reveals several misconceptions about nicotine and harm reduction among healthcare practitioners and consumers.

The survey on Perceptions on Tobacco Harm Reduction and Nicotine in France and Germany was conducted to gain a greater insight into the impact of misperceptions about vaping among general practitioners, smokers, and policymakers, on the future harm reduction policy in Europe. The survey features 30 interviews with general practitioners and a quantitative survey of 862 French and German smokers.

Key findings:

  • Only three out of 15 doctors in Germany say they know the term harm reduction.

  • 33% of smokers in France and 43% in Germany wrongly believe vaping is as harmful or more harmful than cigarettes.

  • 69% of smokers in France and 74% of smokers in Germany wrongly believe nicotine causes cancer.

  • 62% of smokers in France and 53% in Germany believe anti-smoking policies ignore how difficult it is to stop smoking.

The findings of the survey were presented at the press conference in Brussels.

"There are two major sources of information for current smokers who want to quit: the internet, and their general practitioner. Unfortunately, the existing perceptions among doctors on vaping as a harm reduction tool prevent them from recommending it for smoking cessation. Large numbers of GPs also hold the erroneous belief that nicotine causes cancer. From a patient perspective, this reduces potential improvements in public health", says Bill Wirtz, Senior Policy Analyst at the Consumer Choice Center.

This survey reveals many misconceptions around harm reduction and vaping in countries that should be at the front line of the fight for harm reduction in Europe. Smokers are not satisfied with traditional methods to quit smoking, and they should be informed that vaping can help. More than 19 million people can potentially switch from smoking to vaping in the EU, and politicians should help them by encouraging vaping as the most successful smoking-cessation method so far,” said Michael Landl, director of World Vapers’ Alliance.

Konstantinos Farsalinos, a physician and public health expert with a lot of experience in tobacco harm reduction research, mentioned:

Currently available scientific evidence is crystal clear: vaping is by far less harmful than smoking and should be part of every smoking cessation framework around the world. Those misconceptions about relative risk and harms show that public health must do a better job to encourage smokers to switch to less harmful alternatives.

The study was conducted by the research company Info Sapiens and co-authored by Consumer Choice Center in partnership with the vaping advocacy group World Vapers’ Alliance.

The results of the survey are available here.

Attachment

CONTACT: Julia Kril World Vapers’ Alliance julia@worldvapersalliance.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why star-studded Peninsula biotech NGM Biopharmaceuticals saw its stock fall more than 70%

    An eye disease drug from NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. failed a mid-stage clinical trial, the company said early Monday, sending shares of the South San Francisco company falling to a new 52-week low ahead of an option decision by its Big Pharma partner. The drug, called NGM-621, is part of a $450 million research-and-development deal with Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) originally signed in 2015 with a focus on NGM compounds in obesity, diabetes and the fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. Merck has about three months left to decide whether to exercise an option on NGM-621 and related compounds, either alone or bundled with two other pre-clinical eye drugs, NGM (NASDAQ: NGM) said.

  • Milestone's stock jumps 25% on positive data for tachycardia treatment

    Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 25.4% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental treatment for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study. Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia is a type of arrhythmia. The treatment, etripamil, is a nasal spray. Milestone said it plans to submit a new drug application for etripamil to the Food and Drug Administration in mid-2023. The company's stock is up 29.6% this year, whil

  • 3 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    Medical stocks don't generally have high dividends, but Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) all have dividends with yields of 3.5% or more, and these pharmaceuticals stocks serve as a great hedge against inflation because their business models are largely resistant to recessions. A high-yielding dividend without sound fundamentals can easily become a dividend trap, but all three of these companies have pipelines with great potential and a strong history of increasing revenue -- and none appear to be overpriced yet. AbbVie is a new Dividend King.

  • Is This Monster Stock on the Verge of a Home Run?

    Ultomiris was just approved in the European Union to treat patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.

  • Las Vegas Strip Casino Workers Seek to Ban a Popular Bad Habit

    You can do anything in Las Vegas (more or less) but some employees want to end one vice that has long been associated with casinos.

  • The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyA new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in ma

  • 10 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best weight loss stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the obesity epidemic and its effects on the weight loss and fitness industry in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Weight Loss Stocks To Buy Now. The 21st century has seen obesity emerge […]

  • Walmart to begin selling hearing aids

    Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the latest retailer to begin selling hearing aids online and in its stores. The retail giant said it will begin selling two brands of hearings aids on Monday: Lexie powered by Bose, a brand that costs $849 to $999, and HearX, which costs $199 to $299. Both brands were developed by HearX Group, a privately held startup based in Pretoria.

  • People who do this one thing every day have half the dementia risk that the rest of us do

    The things to remember about dementia are that it is absolutely horrible for you and everyone around you; it’s a high probability; and when it comes to fighting it or avoiding it you are pretty much on your own. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are currently killing 6.5 million people in the United States and devastating the lives of many times that when you count the patients’ friends and family. The National Institutes of Health reckons this number is likely to double in the next four decades.

  • The #1 Best Leafy Green for Your Immune System, Says Dietitian

    Cold and flu season is officially upon us. As the weather changes and our bodies will try to adapt to the new temperatures, our immune systems might begin to weaken. Whether you're feeling a little run down or so ill that you can't muster the strength to get out of bed, getting sick is never an enjoyable experience. So, when searching for solutions to help stave off illness or remedies that can facilitate healing when under the weather, adding more immune-boosting foods to your diet is one appro

  • Oprah gets her knees replaced — and learns to appreciate the human body

    Entrepreneur and entertainer Oprah Winfrey revealed that she had her knees replaced last year — and shared an "appreciation" for the human body. Here's what to know about knee replacement surgery.

  • Battle over pregnancy drug highlights risks of FDA expediting drugs to market

    The years-long effort to yank the drug's approval offers a case study of the agency's accelerated approval program, which green-lit Makena in 2011.

  • Shopping for 2023 Medicare plans? Start here

    Are you shopping for a Medicare Advantage Plan or a Part D Prescription Plan for 2023? Start here with some tips.

  • Four Medications You Shouldn't Take with Food, Pharmacists Warn

    It's common to think medications and supplements should be taken with food–that's certainly the case with many. For instance, "It's recommended to take Vitamin D with a fatty meal for better absorption," Nancy Salman, Walgreens Pharmacist with 15 years of experience tells us. In addition, "It is best to take magnesium supplements with a meal to reduce upset stomach and diarrhea," Dr. Salman explains. However, there's a few meds that you should take on an empty stomach, according to experts. As a

  • If You're Between 50 and 80, You Should Be Doing This Daily, Doctors Say

    As we age, our odds of developing a serious health condition increase, making medical care a bigger priority in day-to-day life. Thankfully, establishing certain health habits in midlife could help prevent major health episodes later. In particular, there's a simple habit that takes just minutes out of your day, and which could help alert you to a long list of serious illnesses. Read on to find out which one thing you should be doing daily if you're between the ages of 50 and 80—and why many of

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too

  • The key to a healthy brain may lie in your gut

    Jeremy Diskin initially attributed the stiffness in his arms to a football injury. Aged 55, he was still playing the game, and hoped physiotherapy would resolve what he assumed was a sports-related complaint. But it didn’t seem to be working, and it wasn’t just his arms: he also had stiff shoulders, a tight neck and difficulties with mobility. “I went for a scan and that showed nothing at all, so the consultant said, ‘I hate to say this but I wonder if it could be Parkinson’s’,” he recalls.

  • "Here Are The Symptoms I Wish I'd Known Beforehand": This 23-Year-Old Had Her Drink Drugged, And She Is Sharing Her Story To Help Others

    "We always tell people to protect their drinks, but we never tell them what happens after it happens."View Entire Post ›

  • As Dr. Fauci prepares to exit, he reflects on his legacy and COVID decisions he would change

    After 54 years at the National Institutes of Health and 38 years as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be stepping down from public service at the end of the year. "I have been driving onto that campus every single day, every single weekend for the last 54 years," Fauci told ABC News' chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl in an interview that aired Sunday. In an intimate interview at his home, Fauci sat down with ABC News to talk about his tenure in public service, the COVID-19 pandemic during which he became perhaps the country's most famous doctor and the controversies that have consumed the last two and a half years -- and sometimes ensnared him.

  • Sugar substitutes: Is one better or worse for diabetes? For weight loss? An expert explains

    Sugar and artificial sweeteners comes in many shapes and colors. New Africa/Shutterstock.comWandering through the grocery store, it is easy to be overwhelmed by the numerous brands and health claims on the dozens of sugar substitutes. It can be particularly confusing for those with diabetes or pre-diabetes who must keep their blood sugar in check and control their weight. With the growing diabetes and obesity epidemic, there has been increasing awareness around the use of added sugars in foods.