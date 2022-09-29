U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,688.75
    -43.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,428.00
    -322.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,403.50
    -152.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.20
    -24.60 (-1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.00
    -1.15 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,652.50
    -17.50 (-1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.57
    -0.31 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9653
    -0.0086 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    -0.76 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0801
    -0.0085 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6690
    +0.5470 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,340.95
    +597.86 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.01
    +12.23 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,882.38
    -123.01 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Study Reveals: 8.3% of All Websites Are Scams, How Big Internet Companies Are Supporting Scammers

Global Anti Scam Alliance
·3 min read

Bad Boys of the Internet

Bad Boys of the Internet
Bad Boys of the Internet

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti Scam Alliance and Scamadviser analyzed 12.3 million domain names and discovered that some Internet Service Providers and countries seem to support scammers much more than others.

Of the domains analyzed, the percentage of websites having a low Trust Score (below 20 on a scale from 1 to 100) has increased from last year's 3% to this year's 8.3%. This means you are almost three times more likely to come across an online scam.

Bad Registrars

Every website ever created has a domain name, and these domain names can only be acquired through domain registrars.

GoDaddy is the world's largest domain registrar and increased its share of hosting dubious domains from 3% last year to this year's 7.5%. This, however, is still slightly less than the overall average.

What's alarming is the high percentage rate of low-score domains registered on Alibaba. Alibaba has a huge 63.8% of domains with low scores and is the highest among the top registrars. Likewise, American-based companies like NameSilo (28.2%) and NameCheap (14.8%) also do not score well.

Bad Hosting Companies 

To enable businesses to make their websites accessible to the internet, an Internet Service Provider (ISP) is needed. This year's largest "hosting" company is CloudFlare with over 2.9 million websites, but 7.7% of those have a low Trust Score.

Among the biggest hosters, Namecheap has the most substandard performance. Of its 340,095 websites analyzed, 22.95% have a Trust Score lower than 20. Bodis and Sedo have the best performance with only 2% and 2.3% scammy websites.

Bad Registries

Registries are the actual owner of extensions such as .com, .uk and .shop. Everyone's favorite ".com" extension is still the most used with 6.2 million websites but 9.2% of them have low scores of less than 20.

Five registries stand out, and not in a positive way. The registries are: 1) ".xyz", 2) ".shop", 3) ".top", 4) ".site" and 5) ".online". ".top" takes home the lead with a whopping 42% of low Trust Score domains. This means that out of the 137,133 domains hosted, there is almost half the chance that they are malicious.

Bad Countries

The United States hosts a massive total of 6.7 million websites, of which 9% are considered low-score, which is slightly above the overall percentage.

Overall, the countries with the highest growth of online scams seems to be Russia and Hong Kong, both with a threefold increase of low-score domains compared to last year's data. Hong Kong, however, wins the highest hosted ratio of low score domains with 26%.

How to Fix the Internet?

This year's data shows a clear increase in untrustworthy websites, making everyone three times more likely to be scammed than last year. To find answers, GASA is organizing the Global Anti Scam Summit, bringing together governments, law enforcement, and Internet Service Providers to define concrete actions to combat online fraud more effectively and efficiently.

Contact Information:
Jorij Abraham
General Manager
jorij.abraham@gasa.org

Related Files

Who are the Bad Boys of the Internet v20220925 final.docx

Related Images






Image 1: Bad Boys of the Internet



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Palo Alto Networks Selected to Secure Cloud-Native 5G Networks in Canada

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced that it has been selected by communications technology company TELUS to assist with securing one of the largest and fastest 5G networks in Canada.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in September

    The world's second-biggest cryptocurrency completed The Merge -- a shift to a new method of validating transactions on its blockchain. At the same time, Ethereum's performance offers us a buying opportunity. Proof of work relies on complex computations to verify a transaction.

  • Vietnam to restrict which social media accounts can post news

    With the rising tide of fake news on social media platforms, the debate over how much control a government should have on online information is a perennial one. In Vietnam, the government is intensifying its control over the internet regime. The country is formulating new rules to control which types of social media accounts are allowed to disseminate news in the country, Reuters reported, citing sources.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: What’s the Difference?

    Comparing Bitcoin vs. Ethereum shows that Ether's surging popularity has made it a potent competitor token to bitcoin, even with less market cap and volume.

  • S. Korean Crypto Project Klaytn Will Offer Gas Fee Rebates to Gaming Firms

    The South Korean project said it would offset user gas fees and contract fees charged to gaming companies built on its platform.

  • EU proposes rules making it easier to sue drone makers, AI systems

    The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules making it easier for individuals and companies to sue makers of drones, robots and other products equipped with artificial intelligence software for compensation for harm caused by them. The AI Liability Directive aims to address the increasing use of AI-enabled products and services and the patchwork of national rules across the 27-country European Union. Under the draft rules, victims can seek compensation for harm to their life, property, health and privacy due to the fault or omission of a provider, developer or user of AI technology, or for discrimination in a recruitment process using AI.

  • Can Robinhood's new Polygon-based crypto wallet catch on?

    Robinhood's new Polygon-based crypto wallet feels innovative—but also odd.

  • CMA’s Hayter Says UK’s Tech Law Enforcement Is ‘Out of Date’

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior director at the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said enforcement of the country’s technology rules takes too long and is reliant on out-of-date principles.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Sur

  • Google Search now queries Reddit and Quora in response to open-ended questions

    In early April, software engineer Dmitri Kyle Brereton published a blog post -- "Google Search Is Dying" -- that struck a nerve. Now among the most upvoted threads of all time on Y Combinator's Hacker News forum, the piece argues many users have become so dissatisfied with Google search results that they now append "Reddit" to the end of their queries -- repurposing Google Search as a souped-up search engine for Reddit and its communities. Brereton blamed the trend on sites' drive to optimize pages for Google Search and Google's preferential treatment of its own properties, like Google Flights.

  • Digital Asset Manager Safe to Offer Governance Token for SafeDAO

    The multi-billion dollar digital asset management platform aims to decentralize its growth and governance through SAFE and SafeDAO.

  • OpenAI removes the waitlist for DALL-E 2, allowing anyone to sign up

    Several months after launching DALL-E 2 as a part of a limited beta, OpenAI today removed the waitlist for the AI-powered image-generating system, which will remain in beta but let anyone sign up and begin using it. "More than 1.5 million users are now actively creating over 2 million images a day with DALL-E -- from artists and creative directors to authors and architects -- with about 100,000 users sharing their creations and feedback in our Discord community," OpenAI wrote in a blog post. "Learning from real-world use has allowed us to improve our safety systems, making wider availability possible today."

  • Almost half of Canadians are worried about being a victim of cybercrime in the coming year: New RBC Cyber Security Poll

    A new poll on cyber security from RBC shows that while most Canadians (71 per cent) are knowledgeable about various types of cyber threats to their personal information, nearly half of Canadians (47 per cent) are worried that they will be a victim of cybercrime in the coming year.

  • Christie’s creates NFT marketplace on Ethereum blockchain

    The auction house introduced Christie’s 3.0, a blockchain-based NFT auction platform on the Ethereum network.

  • This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

    Fresh off the long-awaited upgrade to proof of stake, known as The Merge, many crypto investors likely think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) possesses the most potential for lucrative returns in the coming years. While that thinking isn't necessarily wrong, there is one benefactor of The Merge not named Ethereum. Known as a Layer 2 blockchain, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is in a position to directly benefit from Ethereum's transition to proof of stake.

  • EU draft rules to make it easier to sue drone makers, AI systems

    Individuals and companies that suffer harm from drones, robots and other products or services equipped with artificial intelligence software will find it easier to sue for compensation under EU draft rules seen by Reuters. The AI Liability Directive, which the European Commission will announce on Wednesday, aims to address the increasing proliferation of AI-enabled products and services and the patchwork of national rules across the 27-country European Union. Victims can sue for compensation for harm to their life, property, health and privacy due to the fault or omission of a provider, developer or user of AI technology or was discriminated in a recruitment process using AI, the draft rules said.

  • An Urbit Airdrop Highlights Promises and Problems of Permissionless Development

    Urbit, the alternative version of the internet that’s been under active development for the better part of a decade, now has a native blockchain and token. The news came unexpectedly last week, after a long-time Urbit user known as ~doplur announced the project and an associated token airdrop on Twitter and internal Urbit message rooms – causing a fair amount of consternation and debate. The launch of the community-driven project, dubbed Urbit Virtual Machine (UVM), represents the latest step the controversial Urbit project has taken into the world of crypto, as Urbit insiders attempt to build what they call “sound computer” infrastructure.

  • Cloud storage startup Wasabi raises $250M to reach unicorn status

    The cloud services sector is still dominated by Amazon and the other so-called "hyperscalers" -- e.g. According to Synergy Group, an IT market research firm, Amazon, Microsoft and Google together held a 65% share of the global cloud services market as of Q2, up 61% year-over-year. Two at the forefront are David Friend and Jeff Flowers, who co-founded Wasabi, a cloud startup offering services competitive with Amazon's Simple Storage Service (S3).

  • Cookies might not be tracking you, but some brands are

    Target, Home Depot and others are tracking online shoppers following Apple's privacy changes.

  • Robinhood debuts no transaction fee crypto wallet

    Robinhood is rolling out its newest wallet to 10,000 customers. The "beta program" gives select users a first crack at trying the not yet released “self-custody” crypto app.

  • UPDATE 5-Bank of England to buy 65 billion pounds of UK bonds to stem rout

    The Bank of England stepped into Britain's bond market to stem a market rout, pledging to buy around 65 billion pounds ($69 billion) of long-dated gilts after the new government's tax cut plans triggered the biggest sell-off in decades. Citing potential risks to the stability of the financial system, the BoE also delayed on Wednesday the start of a programme to sell down its 838 billion pounds ($891 billion) of government bond holdings, which had been due to begin next week.