Study Reveals Average Cost Per Square Foot Of Homes In Each State

Homebuyers get more bang for their buck in Colorado than they do in Hawaii, where the average price per square foot is $681.09, according to a recent study from PortlandRealEstate.com.

That’s because the average home price in Hawaii is $850,000 — the highest of any state — while the average house size is 1,248 square feet, making the average price per square foot $681.09. But in Colorado, the average home price is $649,450 and the average house size is 2,262 square feet.

PortlandRealEstate.com analyzed average property sizes across each state as well as the average property prices to determine which state has the most expensive and affordable cost per square foot.

California has the second-highest cost per square foot at $425.55. The average home price is $774,500, while the average size is 1,820 square feet.

Massachusetts comes in as the third-most expensive at $417.33. The average home price in the state is $799,000 and the average size is 1,914 square feet.

“When looking for a new home, there are many things to consider — the local area, distance to loved ones, work opportunities and more,” a spokesperson for PortlandRealEstate.com said. “However, the size of a home may be one of the most important factors, especially considering more people are working remotely.”

Average Cost Per Square Foot For Each State

Rank State Price per square foot 1 Hawaii $681.09 2 California $425.55 3 Massachusetts $417.45 4 New York $416.33 5 Rhode Island $325.85 6 Washington $315.38 7 New Jersey $310.26 8 Montana $309.35 9 Oregon $302.36 10 Colorado $287.11 11 New Hampshire $278.31 12 Florida $278.10 13 Idaho $262.82 14 Maine $261.59 15 Connecticut $260.28 16 Arizona $252.78 17 Nevada $246.07 18 Utah $239.14 19 Vermont $234.88 20 Delaware $226.86 21 Alaska $225.15 22 Maryland $223.45 23 Virginia $218 24 Tennessee $211.36 25 Wisconsin $207.64 26 North Carolina $202.96 27 Minnesota $200.66 28 South Dakota $199.99 29 Wyoming $207.64 30 Iowa $195.81 31 New Mexico $191.43 32 Texas $189.30 33 Illinois $183.20 34 South Carolina $182.87 35 Georgia $181 36 Michigan $180.30 37 Pennsylvania $174.65 38 Alabama $168.29 39 Nebraska $168.25 40 Missouri $165.76 41 Oklahoma $162.33 42 North Dakota 161.89 43 Kentucky 159.50 44 Indiana 154.63 45 Louisiana 152.44 46 Arkansas 152 47 Kansas 150.37 48 Ohio 147.73 49 Mississippi 142 50 West Virginia 133.72

