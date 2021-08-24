U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,486.76
    +7.23 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,397.82
    +62.11 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,000.71
    +58.06 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.11
    +12.81 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.39
    +1.75 (+2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7140
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,013.33
    -1,458.14 (-2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.31
    -45.40 (-3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

New Study Reveals Biggest Trends and Priorities in Architecting Workloads on Kubernetes

·4 min read

Research conducted by Cockroach Labs and Red Hat reveals building for transactional workloads is the primary concern around deploying Kubernetes

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New market research commissioned by Cockroach Labs and Red Hat shows 94% of organizations surveyed deploy services and applications on Kubernetes — but how they deploy varies widely. The number one challenge around running Kubernetes in production, as named by survey participants? Deployment of data-intensive transactional workloads.

(PRNewsfoto/Cockroach Labs)
(PRNewsfoto/Cockroach Labs)

Organizations are modernizing their infrastructure to take advantage of the cloud, multi-cloud and serverless environments — and those decisions are rooted in the adoption of Kubernetes. The inaugural Kubernetes Adoption Trends report is based on survey responses from more than 200 senior decision makers and technologists across Fortune 500 companies and small startups. The report aimed to benchmark trends in how organizations are actively modernizing their infrastructure towards multi-cloud and serverless operation. The survey took a pragmatic focus on how they orchestrate their services and applications in production, especially when it comes to handling data workloads. The report reveals:

  1. Many organizations use Kubernetes now, but how they use it diverges sharply. Nearly all organizations surveyed (94%) are using Kubernetes in production. Their approach, however, is almost binary: companies either run 5 or fewer deployment workloads on Kubernetes — or at least triple that load, running 15 or more.

  2. The number one priority around architecting and running Kubernetes: Deployment of data-intensive transactional workloads. Nearly half (46%) of overall responses chose transactional workloads as their primary concern around effectively architecting for and deploying with Kubernetes. (In fact, 10% of all respondents named this as their only challenge).

  3. Companies are almost universally managing their cloud infrastructure with their own in-house DevOps/SRE teams. Only 5% of orgs surveyed use external or fully managed cloud services. This data shows the strong trend here is infrastructure still managed with in-house DevOps/SRE, whether that responsibility is shared across teams, (41%) or trusted to a single dedicated team (54%). Or, in six cases, a single dedicated person.

  4. The future is serverless, and that future is now. A large majority of organizations surveyed (88%) plan to adopt serverless computing — or are already there. This signals a strong shift in data management and application development.

"Many organizations are using Kubernetes now: this we know. What we don't know, though, is exactly how they are using Kubernetes," said Spencer Kimball, CEO and co-founder at Cockroach Labs. "This report focuses on how companies are deploying their applications and services on Kubernetes in day-to-day production. Because, as organizations gain confidence around delivering distributed applications, they are naturally curious about how other orgs are approaching the same challenges — and where they might be looking to go next."

Teasing out potential cloud native evolutionary patterns required going deeper than straightforward survey results. The report also dives into correlations within the data by comparing answers to some of the individual questions. Several interesting insights emerged, including preferred Kubernetes production environments for specific workload types and variable multi-cloud and serverless adoption timelines across different industries.

"Kubernetes is one of the fastest growing open source projects but requires additional components like management and enhanced security features to truly match enterprise needs," said Mike Werner, senior director, Global Ecosystems, Red Hat. "This report highlights that the need for these additional components is real among respondents, challenges that Red Hat OpenShift and our extensive ecosystem of partners including Cockroach Labs stand ready to address with an optimized, cloud-native technology stack."

Download the full report here. Cockroach Labs recently announced the general availability of CockroachDB on Kubernetes, providing users with a custom, open-source Kubernetes Operator which automates key functionality for deployment, management, and maintenance of the database.

Methodology
To uncover these trends, the Kubernetes Adoption Trends survey queried 200 organizations in the US (58 of them current Fortune 500 companies). The demographic carefully targeted Architects and CTOs, plus skilled/senior engineers and technical managers. The goals were to: (1) create a pragmatic snapshot of how these organizations work with Kubernetes to identify current trends in Kubernetes adoption and use (2) map out what the near future looks like for Kubernetes workloads and related strategies — including evolving these workloads into serverless and hybrid/multi-cloud environments.

About Cockroach Labs
Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes—and the apps they develop— to scale fast, survive anything, and thrive everywhere. Fully open source, CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including Equifax, Bose, Comcast and some of the largest companies in banking, retail, media, and gaming. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

Contact:
Katelyn Di Salvo
press@cockroachlabs.com

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-reveals-biggest-trends-and-priorities-in-architecting-workloads-on-kubernetes-301360913.html

SOURCE Cockroach Labs

Recommended Stories

  • Baidu's AI voice assistant Xiaodu closes funding at $5.1 billion valuation

    This comes in the midst of a regulatory crackdown on the tech industry by the Chinese authorities that has led to an upheaval in many sectors including as e-commerce, ride-hailing and cryptocurrency. Xiaodu is the developer of DuerOS, a voice assistant system based on AI that supports television, speakers and other smart home appliances. It completed its Series A funding in November 2020 at a post-money valuation of $2.9 billion, said Baidu.

  • Spotify Opens Podcast Subscriptions to All U.S. Creators, Who Can Now Charge Up to $150 per Month

    Spotify is flinging open the doors to its podcast-subscription program to anyone in the U.S., as the audio streamer rolls out new monetization options for podcast creators as part of its ongoing battle with Apple. Along with the broader availability, Spotify is expanding monthly subscription options creators can charge to 20 different price points — […]

  • Two Reasons Behind Uber's Smile On Monday

    The Telegraph reports that China's Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) counterpart DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) has shelved its U.K. launch ambitions for at least a year. Didi scrapped its Britain and continental Europe launch over China's data privacy crackdown. The launch implied personal, and location data transfer to China and the government. Didi sought relief from the U.K. and Europe's stricter data protection laws. It already had its share of trouble following China's crackdown. Didi's pullbac

  • Stop with the misleading outrage over Apple’s move to identify child sex photos

    Apple shows how tech companies can respect privacy and protect children online, and other tech companies should follow.

  • Crypto gangsters steal more than 15,000 Ethereum from Liquid exchange

    As headlines were made last week over the Chinese Poly Network hack by the now infamous ‘Mr White Hat’, a second heist was brewing at another of Asia’s largest centralised cryptocurrency exchanges where thieves would make off with $97m in...

  • Coinbase Says USDC Reserves to Be Held in Cash, Short-Term Treasurys From September

    President and COO Emilie Choi in a Twitter post on Monday clarified earlier language on the crypto exchange's website.

  • Poly Network confirms return of hacked funds

    The hacker who recently stole more than $600 million out of Poly Network in one of the biggest computer heists ever, has now handed over the private key for the remaining $141 million of looted cryptocurrency.

  • DeFi Exchange SushiSwap Builds on Avalanche as Part of $180M Incentive Program

    The projects are committing $15 million in liquidity mining incentives over the next three months.

  • After a Pandemic Pet Boom, Investors Should Fear Abandonment

    Trupanion may be one of those stocks in line for a difficult post-pandemic adjustment as the pet craze abates.

  • Why did Visa just buy a ‘CryptoPunk’ NFT for $150,000? The payments giant wants ‘a seat at the table as the crypto economy evolves’

    Visa said it purchased a “CryptoPunk” nonfungible token, or NFT, for nearly $150,000, jumping into the growing frenzy in digital assets that some argue could be a game-changer in the realm of art, music and ownership of virtual assets.

  • OnlyFans' explicit content ban should spark a conversation about a creators' bill of rights

    OnlyFans’ decision to ban sexually explicit content is reigniting an important and overlooked conversation around tech companies, content guidelines and sex work. It’s indicative of a broken ecosystem for content creators where platforms have outsized control over the ways in which creators are allowed to share content and engage with their followers and fans. Many are comparing OnlyFans’ policy change to Tumblr’s move to ban adult content in 2018.

  • PayPal Brings Crypto Service to UK Customers

    Rollout of PayPal's first expansion of its crypto offering outside the U.S. will begin this week.

  • Didi suspends UK launch plans amid China crackdown on tech firms - Telegraph

    Staff working on the planned launches have been told that they face possible redundancy and Didi has stopped hiring in Britain, pulling the launch plans for at least a year, according to the report. "We continue to explore additional new markets, liaising with relevant stakeholders in each and being thoughtful about when to introduce our services," a Didi spokesperson said, without mentioning the UK launch plans. The move has rattled tech giants in the country and Didi is under a cybersecurity review, as China revamps its policy towards privacy and data security to ensure secure storage of user data.

  • Analyst Report: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

    Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

  • QR Codes Are Replacing Restaurant Menus – What Does That Mean for You?

    As consumers head out to restaurants, spending in record numbers, QR codes, which allow for easy menu updates and touchless transactions, may have emerged as a permanent replacement for physical...

  • Why the Cryptocurrency Avalanche Is Soaring Today

    The cryptocurrency Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 10% in the past 24 hours to $51.38 per token as of 10:30 a.m. EDT today. Earlier in the day, decentralized cryptocurrency exchange SushiSwap joined Ava Labs' (the token's developer) $180 million decentralized finance incentive program. SushiSwap is the 27th largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, with a trading volume of $156.14 million in the past 24 hours.

  • Bitcoin Prices Pass $50,000 for First Time Since May

    The cryptocurrency has steadily made up ground since slumping earlier in year.

  • The case for advertising on search engines other than Google

    If we break out of that loop and adopt these new platforms, despite our hesitations about volume and UX, we give them the chance to get better. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Daily Crunch: Virgin Orbit rockets to $3.2B valuation in SPAC merger

    Virgin Orbit is raising a bunch of money in a SPAC-led combination that will at once take it public and provide it with a huge grip of cash. You are familiar with Virgin Galactic, its sister company that takes humans for a joyride. Orbit uses a similar launch technique to put more hardware in space.

  • Cryptocurrency’s Surge Leaves Global Watchdogs Trying to Catch Up

    The Binance and BitMEX exchanges have come under regulatory pressure, but coordinated oversight seems limited in the U.S., Europe and Asia.