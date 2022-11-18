U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.75
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,590.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,748.25
    +37.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.40
    +0.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.30
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0376
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    +0.0830 (+2.25%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1898
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.0900
    -0.1560 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,897.33
    +175.05 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.47
    +6.04 (+1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,012.22
    +81.65 (+0.29%)
     

New study reveals the extent of antibiotic misuse for a common sore throat, fuelling the 3rd leading cause of death worldwide

·2 min read

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new global study launched during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW, 18-24 November) shows a high dependence on antibiotics for treating respiratory conditions like sore throat, which is helping to fuel antibiotic resistance - the third leading cause of death worldwide, associated with 4.95 million deaths a year.

The STAR study findings suggest that a public misunderstanding of how to treat sore throats is contributing to antibiotic overuse.
The STAR study findings suggest that a public misunderstanding of how to treat sore throats is contributing to antibiotic overuse.

The Sore Throat & Antibiotic Resistance (STAR) study, commissioned by the Global Respiratory Infection Partnership (GRIP) and Reckitt, the makers of Strepsils, found that over half of adults surveyed had taken antibiotics for a respiratory condition like a sore throat in the past six months despite antibiotics being ineffective for 9 out of 10 sore throats. Upper respiratory tract infections represent the leading cause for global antibiotic misuse in adults.

The STAR study findings suggest that a misunderstanding of how to treat sore throats is contributing to antibiotic overuse. 61% of adults under 35 believe antibiotics are effective for a sore throat, and almost half (45%) this age group don't know how to treat respiratory conditions without antibiotics. This high level of confusion may explain why 38% of under 35s feel anxious about being treated for respiratory conditions like a sore throat without antibiotics.

However, this anxiety is mostly misplaced. Almost all sore throats don't require antibiotics as they are caused by viruses, not bacterial infections. Sufferers usually benefit more from anti-inflammatory throat lozenges and painkillers for their symptoms.

During WAAW, GRIP – an expert-led initiative to educate medical professional stakeholders on antibiotic misuse in respiratory illnesses - is urging the public to lead the way against misuse by asking a healthcare expert if antibiotics are appropriate and to consider alternative treatments and symptomatic relief.

Commenting on the study, GRIP Chair Professor Sabiha Essack says:

"The results of this study are of concern as the under 35s - our leaders and workforce of the future - incorrectly believe that antibiotics work for all sore throats and colds and may be unaware of the consequences of inappropriate antibiotic use on a personal and public health level. GRIP is calling for awareness and education on appropriate antibiotic use and urging young people to ask questions to help fight antibiotic resistance."

For more information or interviews with GRIP experts Sabiha Essack & Martin Duerden: Jamie.wilkes@emotiveagency.com, +44 20 8154 6389

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949298/GRIP_Infographic.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-reveals-the-extent-of-antibiotic-misuse-for-a-common-sore-throat-fuelling-the-3rd-leading-cause-of-death-worldwide-301681939.html

SOURCE Global Respiratory Infection Partnership (GRIP)

Recommended Stories

  • New Starship Game Is A Huge Tribute To Old Anime

    Armello developers League of Geeks—who are already working on hellish strategy game Solium Infernum—today announced a second project, called Jumplight Odyssey, which might be of interest to anyone who enjoys management games, spaceships and/or old anime.

  • Ardelyx Stock Skyrockets After Its Kidney Disease Drug Gets a Surprise Step Closer to FDA Approval

    In a surprise move, a committee of the agency’s outside advisors voted in favor of the proposition that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks.

  • Why Editas Medicine's Shares Are Falling Thursday

    Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) were down as much as 21% at one point on Thursday. Editas has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $37.50, and is down more than 60% so far this year. The clinical-stage biotech, which seeks therapies through CRISPR gene-editing, paused its Brilliance Phase 1/2 trial for its lead therapy, EDIT-101, to treat the rare eye disease, leber congential amaurosis (LCA) 10, that affects the retina.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 2023

    Investing in biotech companies, especially relatively small ones, can be a double-edged sword. With that in mind, let's look at two gene-editing-focused biotechs that could perform substantially better next year: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech.

  • Cocrystal Pharma Posts Favorable Safety Data From Oral Antiviral Against Influenza A

    Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) announced that CC-42344 demonstrated a favorable safety profile in the single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose portions of the ongoing Phase 1 study. CC-42344 is a broad-spectrum oral antiviral for pandemic and seasonal influenza A. The randomized, double-controlled, dose-escalating Phase 1 study in Australia was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of orally administered CC-42344 in healthy adults. Related: Cocrystal Pha

  • Peninsula biotech moves from layoffs to cancer-fighting deal with potential $2B payoff

    The deal is the company's third to help larger pharmaceutical companies power up their bispecific antibodies while getting those drugs closer to cancer cells instead of healthy tissue.

  • New Omicron Variants And Changing Symptoms — What To Know

    This winter holiday season may see a COVID-19 surge fueled by a slate of emerging variants. Here's what experts know so far about the new strains and their symptoms.

  • Vaccine doubles brain tumour survival rate in medical breakthrough

    A brain tumour vaccine doubles the five-year survival rate for cancer patients, a trial has shown, in the first major breakthrough for decades.

  • Uber Health looking to expand medical delivery services

    Uber Health expanding access to rides for patients in employer-sponsored plan market.

  • Merck Stock Hits A Fresh High After Third-Quarter Beat, But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company notched a third-quarter beat and raised guidance for 2022? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • 5 Unusual COVID Symptoms -- and What to Do About Them

    By this point in the long slog of the pandemic, many people know the telltale symptoms of a COVID-19 infection: a ragged ache in your throat, a pernicious cough, congestion, fever and full-body exhaustion. But a tiny subset of people also develop less common symptoms, ones that can sound like hexes from a children’s story: hairy tongues, purple toes, welts that sprout on their faces. “Every infectious disease has common and uncommon manifestations,” said Dr. Mark Mulligan, an infectious disease

  • Peninsula drug company Tricida cutting more than half of staff after clinical trial failure

    The company earlier this month said it was looking at "strategic alternatives," including a sale in whole or in part.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Moderna and Seagen

    Highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Moderna and Seagen are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • These Medicare Rules Are Changing in 2023. Here's What You Need to Know

    Millions of seniors get health coverage through Medicare, but the rules surrounding enrollment can be tricky. Seniors generally get a seven-month window to enroll in Medicare. Seniors who sign up for Social Security prior to age 65 are automatically enrolled in Medicare once they become eligible.

  • Apple Airpods ‘work just as well as expensive hearing aids’

    Professional hearing aids are extremely expensive, and require expert help to tune - but a new study has suggested Apple Airpods can work just as well.

  • UPDATE: Soligenix, Inc. to Showcase 2022 Milestones in Business Update Fireside Chat with PCG Advisory

    UPDATE: Soligenix, Inc. to Showcase 2022 Milestones in Business Update Fireside Chat with PCG Advisory

  • ‘A clinical trial saved me from cancer’

    Liz Chipchase, 74, from Cambridge owes her life to a clinical trial yet, when she took part, she didn’t even know she was ill. The retired scientist had suffered from acid reflux since her thirties and coped with the aid of acid-suppressing medication. “I just lived with it,” she says. “Stress could exacerbate it, as could certain foods, but I was otherwise fit and well. In 2018 my doctor asked if I was interested in being part of a clinical trial as chronic acid reflux is linked to cancer in so

  • CVS pharmacists are now prescribing Paxlovid directly to Covid-19 patients

    CVS's launch of the initiative comes four months after the FDA first authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's anti-viral treatment.

  • Historic Breakthrough: First Time Ever Congress Will Send Cannabis Bill To Biden's Desk

    On Wednesday the Senate passed the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, marking the first time ever that a standalone piece of cannabis reform legislation will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk. Prior to the voice vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the floor that he is continuing “productive talks” about broader cannabis reforms he hopes to pass before the end of the lame-duck session. The research bill was introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (