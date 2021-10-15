Study Reveals High Turnover Rates Among Data Science Professionals

Conducted by 365 Data Science Ltd., the study suggests that today’s data-science professionals will remain with their current employers a mere 1.7 years on average

365 Data Science, a provider of online training courses for aspiring data science professionals with more than 1.5 million students, has released the findings of a wide-ranging study delineating the profile of a typical data scientist in 2021. “Based on data culled from the public LinkedIn accounts of 1,001 currently employed data scientists, the study provides valuable insights – about education, experience, and job mobility – for anyone looking to secure a job in the field,” Ned Krastev, co-founder of 365 Data Science, says.

In order to minimize geographical bias, the study was based on the profiles of data science professionals from the US (35%), the UK (25%), the EU (25%), and India (15%).

Findings: Programming Proficiency, Rapid Turnover

Conducted on an annual basis, this year’s study revealed several notable trends. For example, most of today’s data professionals are men (82%) with proficiency in the Python and SQL programming languages (85% and 82% respectively). A slim majority (56%) hold a Master’s Degree.

Perhaps the most interesting findings, however, pertain to work experience and the profession’s surprisingly high turnover rate. The typical data scientist, the study concluded, works for a large tech firm – where they have been employed for roughly one year with an average of 6.2 years of prior experience in the field. Notably, they have switched companies twice (or more) since 2017 and will likely remain with their current employer for a mere 1.7 years on average. Only a tiny minority of those surveyed (2%) had not changed jobs within the last five years.

Based in Europe, 365 Data Science Ltd. offers an industry-leading data science program designed to help students and working professionals embark on careers in this exciting and rapidly-evolving field.

“Demand for qualified data scientists is at an all-time high, but traditional degrees are too expensive, time-consuming, and rigid for most people’s needs,” Ned Krastev says. “In hopes of filling this gap, 365 Data Science offers high-quality, affordable training options with a view to creating fresh opportunities for aspiring data scientists all over the world.”

