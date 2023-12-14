Study says Home Depot would drive up traffic

Dec. 14—The proposed Home Depot in Moscow is expected to generate 4,426 trips per day on Farm Road and A streets, according to a traffic impact study submitted by the company.

The city of Moscow has not yet approved the study, which was completed by HMH Engineering and submitted to the city in August. According to Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle, Moscow's engineering department has provided preliminary feedback on the study.

In August, the Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved a ground lease between Home Depot and the University of Idaho to build a 138,000-square-foot store and garden center on UI land just north of the Palouse Mall. There are expected to be 418 parking stalls. Home Depot plans to open the store in 2025.

Home Depot's location puts it just west of Farm Road and next to the extension of A Street that Home Depot is responsible for developing.

The study focuses on current traffic volumes and patterns along both these streets, including their intersections with Baker Street and Pullman Road. It estimates how much more traffic will be generated by Home Depot.

The average daily traffic volume for A Street during an April traffic count was 6,630 cars. The average traffic volume for Farm Road was 6,798 cars.

According to the study, the peak weekday afternoon rush for those streets is typically between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. When traffic was counted in April, 636 vehicles were counted on A Street during this peak time, and 650 traveled on Farm Road.

If a Home Depot is built, the store is expected to generate 315 trips during the afternoon rush. In total, it is expected to generate a daily total of 4,226 trips.

To accommodate the traffic, Home Depot recommends installing a four-way stop at the Farm Road and A Street intersection or a two-way stop with channelized right turn lanes. The study says a traffic signal is not warranted.

The study says that based on car crash data, an all-way stop is not warranted at the Baker and A street intersection, which is in the area of multiple apartments and Logos School.

