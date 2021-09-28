U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.33
    -1.12 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -18.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0171 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4430
    +0.4650 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,924.80
    -853.34 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.22
    -23.93 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

New study shows Apple Watch can detect heart arrhythmias other than atrial fibrillation

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Continuing research by Stanford and Apple from the 2017 Apple Heart Study, which managed to enrol over 400,000 participants and became one of the largest studies of its kind ever performed, has shown that the Apple Watch is capable of detecting other types of arrhythmic heart beat irregularities in addition to atrial fibrillation (AFib). Apple Watch currently offers potential atrial fibrillation detection and notifications as one of its core health features, introducing it to the device with its Series 4 update which added an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor.

The results of the Apple Heart Study proved the science behind that feature, which Apple itself has always positioned as a way to be more aware of your health and potential conditions that may affect your heart health, rather than any kind of very accurate predictor or actual medical device. But over the years there have been many verified stories of Apple Watch users who credit the AFib notification feature as the reason they were able to catch an otherwise asymptomatic issue early thanks to follow-up care from a doctor.

This additional research from the Heart Study dives deeper into the data gathered to show that for 40% of participants who received a notification about a potential irregular heartbeat from their Apple Watch, but for whom follow-up testing with a medical ECG didn't show AFib, there were other arrhythmias present. These included premature atrial complexes, premature ventricular complexes, and non-sustained ventricular tachycardia. These are fairly common, and often identified by those who experience them as heart palpitations, but premature complexes in particular could be an indicator of other underlying problems.

The new study, published in the American Heart Association's Circulation Journal, also found that nearly a third of participants who had no AFib detected using the ECG patch after receiving a notification were in fact diagnosed with atrial fibrillation by the end of the Heart Study, indicating that the Apple Watch may have been detecting cases early which the subsequent ECG patch had missed. That would suggest a higher efficacy for the Apple wearable than shown in prior studies.

There's always a lot of speculation about potential new sensors and technical capabilities being introduced to new generations of Apple Watch, but we've already seen that research from large-scale studies like the Apple Heart Study, and the Apple Heart and Movement Study can provide a pathway to new capabilities using existing hardware and sensors, too. Apple Watch showing promising results in terms of detecting other heart arrhythmias might just fit into the category of explorations that find their way to more Health features in future.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney and Amazon partner on a custom voice assistant, 'Hey, Disney!' and Echo rollout to Walt Disney World Resort hotels

    Amazon, for the first time, is making another voice assistant available on Echo devices. The company at its fall event today announced a new voice assistant, "Hey, Disney," developed by Disney and built on top of Alexa technology. The assistant will have its own unique voice and over 1,000 custom interactions for fans to explore, many of which will include authentic character voices and original recordings from Disney's vast library.

  • Market Update: PEG

    Stocks plunged on Tuesday morning on concerns about slowing economic growth and declining consumer confidence, along with the looming risk of a government shutdown by the end of the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.54%, its highest level since June. In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the government could default if Congress did not raise the debt ceiling by October 18. The Dow fell 1.5%, the S&P 2.0%, and the Nasdaq 2.7%. Crude oil traded near $75 per barrel, while gold fell $15 to $1737 per ounce.

  • CDC 'starting to see mix-and-match data' for COVID-19 vaccines: Director

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the U.S. will soon have enough data to decide on mixing-and-matching COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

  • Gaithersburg biopharma prepares to double footprint, headcount

    The company's expansion is necessary, execs said, to provide more space for manufacturing and clinical operations.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Humana sues pharma giant Merck over alleged anticompetitive behavior

    The lawsuit alleges that two pharma companies conspired to delay the introduction of generic versions of drugs, apparently keeping the costs of the drugs artificially high.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • CORRECTED-FOCUS-COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts

    As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental COVID-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues. Infectious disease experts stressed that preventing COVID-19 through wide use of vaccines remains the best way to control the pandemic.

  • Hopes rise that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be authorized for use in children aged 5 to 11 by late October, and Russia suffers worst one-day death toll

    Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have submitted initial data from the late-stage trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, raising hopes that a key patient group can be added to the program by as soon as late October.

  • 3 Big Pharma Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar By At Least 30%

    Here are three big pharma stocks that Wall Street thinks could soar by at least 30% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reflects a premium of nearly 34% to the current share price. Of the 22 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, the most pessimistic of the group thinks that the pharma stock could jump at least 10% higher.

  • Fully vaccinated Michigan couple both die of Covid, one-minute apart holding hands

    The couple had underlying health conditions and died together in hospital

  • North Carolina hospital system fires 175 unvaccinated workers

    A North Carolina-based hospital system has fired roughly 175 unvaccinated employees for failing to comply with its vaccine mandate.Why it matters: It's one of the largest-ever cases of mass terminations spurred by a vaccine requirement. Over 99% of its 35,000 employees have adhered to the mandate, according to Novant director of media and influencer relations Megan Rivers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it happened: Novant Health announced its vacci

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    The deal for Acceleron, which has a market value of around $11 billion, could be announced this week and bolster the pharmaceutical giant’s rare-disease business.

  • Majority now does not trust Biden on COVID-19 information, poll finds

    The public is losing faith in President Joe Biden’s ability to provide accurate information about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll.

  • ONPATTRO® (patisiran) Now Reimbursed in Canada For the Treatment of Hereditary Transthyretin (TTR)-Mediated Amyloidosis (hATTR)

    Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY) is pleased to announce that ONPATTRO® (patisiran) is now reimbursed almost everywhere in Canada for the treatment of hereditary ATTR (hATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy. This comes following a positive recommendation for reimbursement from the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS).

  • Why Amazon is giving away AWS credits to promote health equity

    Amazon is giving away $40 million in AWS credits to help address health inequity.

  • Agile Therapeutics Partners with Carli Lloyd, U.S. Women’s Soccer Star and Four-Time Olympian, to Bring Awareness to Women’s Health Topics

    Partnership to focus on empowering women to take ownership of their health and healthcare options

  • Can healthy people who eat right and exercise skip the COVID-19 vaccine? A research scientist and fitness enthusiast explains why the answer is no

    Several thousand protestors opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine march through the streets of midtown Manhattan in New York on Sept. 18, 2021. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis News via Getty ImagesI’m a fitness enthusiast. I also adhere to a nutrient-dense, “clean” eating program, which means I minimize my sugar intake and eat a lot of whole foods for the purpose of optimizing my health. You might wonder how effective such a diet and exercise plan would be in the fight against COVID-19, since some have sug

  • Walmart, Epic Systems partner to provide e-health records

    Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP of Walmart Health & Wellness, is teaming with Epic CEO Judy Faulkner, one of the country's most successful self-made women.

  • The One Thing You May Need to Grow Muscles As You Age, New Study Suggests

    As you age, you naturally lose more and more of your muscle strength each year. It's a naturally occurring process that the body goes through, but a new study suggests that there may be a way to counteract this process. In fact, the results of the study even suggest that it's possible to grow muscles as you age, but it all comes down to one thing: your gut microbiome.Your gut microbiome is all the bacteria living inside you, and a healthy gut microbiome could be the key to improving your muscles