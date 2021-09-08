Study Shows Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy Is 99.3 Percent Effective in Treating Common Skin Cancers Without Surgery

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the results of a groundbreaking study that shows a 99.3 percent cure rate in treating basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma with Image-Guided SRT. The study, one of the largest multi-institutional studies of superficial radiotherapy for the treatment of these cancers, was published in the June 2021 issue of the peer-reviewed journal Oncology and Therapy.

SkinCure Oncology

Researchers evaluated the medical records of 1,632 patients with a combined 2,917 stage 0-2 lesions treated with Image-Guided SRT, a technology that eradicates skin cancer using low levels of x-rays combined with the modern radiotherapy protocols utilized by SkinCure Oncology Practice Partners. Of the lesions that were treated with Image-Guided SRT, 2,897, or 99.3 percent, did not have evidence of disease at the patients' last follow-up visit. The mean duration of follow-up was 69.8 weeks. Fifty-seven percent of subjects were male and 43 percent were female, all with a mean age of 73.2 years.

Prior to the availability of Image-Guided SRT, individuals with these cancers had limited treatment options, including cryosurgery, earlier versions of superficial radiotherapy without imaging capabilities, and Mohs surgery. The latter invasive surgical procedure, introduced more than 80 years ago, requires anesthesia, use of a scalpel, and post-surgical suture/stitch removal, which can result in scarring around the treated area and require subsequent reconstructive or cosmetic surgery. Alternatively, Image-Guided SRT delivers a precise and calibrated dose of x-rays that destroy malignant cancer cells without surgery while preserving healthy tissue surrounding the treated areas.

Story continues

"The results of this study demonstrate that Image-Guided SRT should be considered as a first-line treatment option for early-stage basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma," said study co-author Christopher R. Shea, MD, dermatologist and professor of medicine at the University of Chicago.

Dr. Shea's co-authors were New York radiation oncologist Lio Yu, MD, and Chad K. Oh, MD, currently chief medical officer at AEON Biopharma in California.

"This significant study affirms what we have been seeing in clinical practices across the country that offer Image-Guided SRT as an option to their patients," said SkinCure Oncology Co-Founder and CEO Kerwin J. Brandt. "This next-generation skin cancer treatment, when coupled with our comprehensive program, is a gamechanger in dermatology, and we are honored to facilitate its use for the benefit of those millions of people who are diagnosed with skin cancer every year."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with over 175 dermatology practices across the country, and more than 30,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at skincureoncology.com, and visit gentlecure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

CONTACT:

Matt Russell, CEO

Russell Public Communications

520-232-9840

mrussell@russellpublic.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-shows-image-guided-superficial-radiotherapy-is-99-3-percent-effective-in-treating-common-skin-cancers-without-surgery-301371628.html

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology