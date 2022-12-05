U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,036.98
    -34.72 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,204.22
    -225.66 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,363.02
    -98.48 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.47
    -33.37 (-1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.89
    +0.91 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    -22.60 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.73 (-3.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6050
    +0.0990 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    -0.0085 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1640
    +1.8930 (+1.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,091.54
    +57.03 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.88
    -7.33 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,577.02
    +20.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco: Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

New Study Shows the Majority of Publishers Are Using Commerce Content (87%) and 81% Are Seeing More Return on Investments Outside of Amazon

Taboola, Inc.
·4 min read
Taboola, Inc.
Taboola, Inc.

Digiday and Taboola Survey Shows Publishers Grew Affiliate Marketing As a Significant Revenue Source, As Native Advertising and Affiliate Marketing Make Up the Majority of Revenue

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced the results of an independent survey with Digiday, a digital media company exploring technology’s disruption within the global media and marketing industries.

Industry forecasts predict the affiliate marketing industry could reach $15.7 billion by 2024 and indicate that searches for “affiliate marketing” increased by nearly 30% throughout 2021.

The survey measured how publishers approached affiliate marketing pre-pandemic (in 2019) and how their tactics shifted to meet audiences and markets in 2022. Key findings include:

  1. The role of affiliate marketing has grown as a revenue source. Nearly half of respondents (49%) indicated the performance of their company’s affiliate marketing channel grew during the e-commerce surge from 2020–2022. Additionally, in 2022, among the nearly three-fourths of respondents who are engaging with affiliate programs, 74% indicated affiliate marketing has become more important regarding revenue than it was in the past.

  2. Commerce content and native advertising are seeing an increase in dedicated publisher budgets. When asked about the specific channels that publishers use to drive revenue, the most respondents said commerce content is a contributor (87%) and the next most popular was native advertising (51%). Also, the majority of respondents are seeing up to 20% of their revenue come from affiliate marketing efforts in 2022 (34%) and are expecting the same for 2023 (37%).

  3. Publishers are diversifying their strategies by establishing a hybrid setup of in-house experts and third-party technology providers. As publishers work toward improving their affiliate marketing strategies for 2023 and beyond, the majority (65%) are partnering with third-party technology vendors or other partners specializing in affiliate marketing, with 59% working with a hybrid setup of in-house experts and third-party partners. Diversification is on the agenda too, with publishers seeing more growth from non-Amazon commissions than Amazon commissions, with 81% reporting an increase in non-Amazon commissions over the past six months.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer – Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statements on Form F-1 and F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Press Contact:
Dave Struzzi
dave.s@taboola.com


Recommended Stories

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • Komatsu CEO: no immediate plan to withdraw from Russia

    Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes with Sany Heavy Industry and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd, halted shipments to Russia as well as local production but still offers maintenance services for its machinery already in the country. Komatsu has a manufacturing plant in Yaroslavl, Russia.

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Centripetal appeal in Cisco patent fight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute. The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688. U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents.

  • 12 Best Grocery Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best grocery stocks to buy. To skip the industry analysis, go directly to the 5 Best Grocery Stocks to Buy. Grocery stocks have highly defensive characteristics and remain relatively stable even during tough economic conditions. According to a research report, the global food & grocery retail market size […]

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • From CNN to Paramount, Media Companies Cut Jobs as Pressures Mount

    An advertising slowdown, economic worries and strains of the shift to streaming have many major media companies in cost-cutting mode.

  • Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • This Natural-Gas Bonanza Is in the Dumps

    High prices, renewable-fuel credits and new tax breaks have energy companies racing to turn landfill emissions into fuel.

  • ‘Dangerously defective’ pistol fires even if you don’t touch the trigger, lawsuit says

    The gun, sold in the U.S., is the “most dangerous” for whoever uses it, the lawsuit states.

  • Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

    A lower-than-expected cap on Russian crude prices, as well as the potential for improving China demand, has oil prices on the move Monday.

  • Eight Types Of Tax-Free Retirement Income

    Everyone wants a bigger retirement nest egg. Or you can give yourself more money to spend. Here are six ways to create tax-free retirement income.