New Study Shows How Much Extra You’re Spending Thanks To ‘Tipflation’

The pressure is on for Americans to tip at restaurants, and tip well, according to a new survey conducted by Talker Research. In their recent study, the organization surveyed 2,000 people to see just how much consumers have been impacted by "tipflation." Suffice it to say that we're pretty fed up.

For those unfamiliar with tipflation, it's defined as the current rise of tipping opportunities. It's been a hot topic of conversation for months now as consumers become increasingly agitated with the expectation to pay for more services.

In their survey, Talker Research uncovered that the average respondent tips $37.80 a month—nearly $500 a year!—because of "the pressure or awkwardness of the options presented to them" when dining out. And they're being hit at all angles, whether it's by the infamous swivel tablet at their local coffee shop or the card reader presented after a fancy meal.

Of those tipping nearly $40 a month, 26% feel that they have to tip more than they would like.

Interestingly enough, tipflation appears to be hitting Gen Z and millennials the hardest. In total, 33% of Gen Z and 33% of millennials feel pressured to tip. That's compared to 23% of Gen X and 13% percent of baby boomers who feel obligated to add a little extra.

Lastly, 23% of those surveyed said they would tip a vending machine or a self-checkout kiosk at the grocery store even if there was no human interaction.

They kinda lost us with that one, but at least with a machine you won't be awkwardly pressured into tipping more.

